Consumer Rating
(8)
1990 Chevrolet Blazer Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Chevrolet Blazer for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Rear-wheel ABS that works only in 2WD is added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet Blazer.

5(50%)
4(37%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
8 reviews
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

S-10
MR. BILL,04/03/2002
GOOD CAR SERVRD US VERY WELL.
BEST
orca,05/16/2009
Have own this Blazer since 1990 right off the lot with 15 miles it now has 134 thousand miles and was rebuilt from the ground up in 2007. My father drove it for 18 years. I inherited it and now drive it. Still runs great and is like new. I did have the leak over mirror but with a coat of sealeant it is as good as new.
K5 Forever
90K5,09/25/2009
I have had my full size for over 8 years. I do not treat it well at all when I drive. I do give it serious maintenance though like oil and drive lube. Living in the north east has rotted the body beyond repair but I choose to keep driving it :). Hard to explain, but the way a short wheel base truck drives is like a car. But with a truck attitude. :) I never want to stop driving this truck. I plan on giving it to my daughter even in another 10 years :). Plz GMC build this one new again. I have near 250000 miles on mine now and the engine wont quit. Way too much to type, but trust me if you drive one you will like it.
1990 chevy full size blazer 2dr 4wd
K5wheeler,03/18/2010
I purchased my Blazer with 160k on it in march of 2007. I am still in love with this truck. Very reliable. I let my pregnant wife drive it 2,400 miles by her self and didn't have a worry. gas mileage is about 17 on highway and 12 in town. not bad for a truck that old. now i have 190k on it and still find every excuse i can to drive it. still runs strong and lays rubber. if you buy one u wont be disappointed!
See all 8 reviews of the 1990 Chevrolet Blazer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1990 Chevrolet Blazer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
