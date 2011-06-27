  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Blazer
  4. Used 1993 Chevrolet Blazer
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1993 Chevrolet Blazer Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Blazer for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$695 - $1,474
Used Blazer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chevrolet Blazer.

5(50%)
4(37%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

All things considered not bad.
blazerowner,04/12/2002
Bought this vehicle used with 15,000 miles. Overall reliability has been good up to now (9 years old). Replaced heater core at 60,000 miles. Fuel pump replaced at 75,000 miles. 4.3L Engine is a little noisy. I recommend replacing rotor, cap and wires faithfully every (3) years to avoid unexpected engine problems. Rear gate / window "squeaks" periodically and needs to be greased. Altenator, PS Pump, Water Pump, Themostat and A/C are still original and working well.
full size blazer 5.7 ltr v8
tydo,10/22/2009
Got this truck in 2007 from my grandfather when he died. It was my first car and i'm debating on keeping it due to gas prices now that i am about to go to college. This truck has been the best. Extremely reliable and fun to drive, looks awesome as well. Definitely recommend buying one if you are a chevy truck kind of person
GREAT dependable vehicle
JT2109,09/03/2010
I purchased this as my first vehicle. I LOVED IT. unfortunately I ran it into a tree. I tried so hard to save it but it was too much. I've been looking for one just like it for the longest time. It will NEVER quit running and i had very minor problems with it. Excellent build quality. You won't be disappointed.
202,000 and still going strong
P-diddy,10/01/2006
This is the best car I have every had in my life. I don't ever want to let it go. It needs some work now that it is 13 years old, but it has never let me down in any situation, 4 wheel driving or towing my boat.
See all 8 reviews of the 1993 Chevrolet Blazer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1993 Chevrolet Blazer features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Chevrolet Blazer

Used 1993 Chevrolet Blazer Overview

The Used 1993 Chevrolet Blazer is offered in the following submodels: Blazer SUV. Available styles include 2dr SUV 4WD, Silverado 2dr SUV 4WD, and Sport 2dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Chevrolet Blazer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Chevrolet Blazers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Chevrolet Blazer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Chevrolet Blazer.

Can't find a used 1993 Chevrolet Blazers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Blazer for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,645.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,531.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Blazer for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,059.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,382.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Chevrolet Blazer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Blazer lease specials

Related Used 1993 Chevrolet Blazer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles