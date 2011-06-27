1993 Chevrolet Blazer Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$695 - $1,474
Used Blazer for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chevrolet Blazer.
Most helpful consumer reviews
blazerowner,04/12/2002
Bought this vehicle used with 15,000 miles. Overall reliability has been good up to now (9 years old). Replaced heater core at 60,000 miles. Fuel pump replaced at 75,000 miles. 4.3L Engine is a little noisy. I recommend replacing rotor, cap and wires faithfully every (3) years to avoid unexpected engine problems. Rear gate / window "squeaks" periodically and needs to be greased. Altenator, PS Pump, Water Pump, Themostat and A/C are still original and working well.
tydo,10/22/2009
Got this truck in 2007 from my grandfather when he died. It was my first car and i'm debating on keeping it due to gas prices now that i am about to go to college. This truck has been the best. Extremely reliable and fun to drive, looks awesome as well. Definitely recommend buying one if you are a chevy truck kind of person
JT2109,09/03/2010
I purchased this as my first vehicle. I LOVED IT. unfortunately I ran it into a tree. I tried so hard to save it but it was too much. I've been looking for one just like it for the longest time. It will NEVER quit running and i had very minor problems with it. Excellent build quality. You won't be disappointed.
P-diddy,10/01/2006
This is the best car I have every had in my life. I don't ever want to let it go. It needs some work now that it is 13 years old, but it has never let me down in any situation, 4 wheel driving or towing my boat.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Chevrolet Blazer features & specs
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Blazer
Related Used 1993 Chevrolet Blazer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer