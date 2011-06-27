Used 1994 Chevrolet Blazer Consumer Reviews
Like a Rock
Runs great! Got it brand new in 94 still have and plan on keeping it. Has some minor problems that I can get fixed. But all in all its never failed me.
Beats the hell outta Broncos
My dad bought this truck brand new in 1994. Looks just like the picture on this website. I always told him once I turn 16 I'm getting the truck and sure enough I got it. This beast surely is like a rock. My friend has a 94 bronco and we hooked chains. I pulled him all around his own driveway! Id like to put a 4 inch suspension on it and a solid front axle but im happy with it the way it is. Shes got a 150,000 miles and runs as good as the day my dad bought it. Id recommend this thing over any truck cuz nothing can compare to a k5. I wish they would have kept making these instead of converting them to tahoes.
Pleased but need bigger
The only large repair that Ive had was a faulty distributer. Its been very reliable.
Great SUV
My 1994 Blazer is one of the best SUV's around. I have no promblem getting anywhere with the powerful 5.7 liter V8. Definately one to look for if you want a great used SUV!
Lives up to its name,Thug,Beast of beauty
I love my truck! Bought it in winter of 2010. Some repairs done, I have minor rust around tips of body. Handles like the dickins. 191209 Kms as of now.I have a question though, anybody know why the speedometer occasionally jumps back and forth, other wise this truck is built likeck. a rock. Im starting on the rust today, Ill say it again *I love my truck! I dont like driving in cars, I feel too close to the ground.
