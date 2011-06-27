  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Avalanche
  4. Used 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Avalanche
5(70%)4(16%)3(12%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.5
50 reviews
Write a review
See all Avalanches for sale
List Price
$11,995
Used Avalanche for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...10

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2 years later & LTZ is still the best!

Michael, 07/27/2010
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought this big black beauty 25 months ago, and it is still the best vehicle I have ever had. The only issue was I needed to have the chrome handle replaced last month after it came loose. But other than that this truck is still as great as the day I bought it. It rides like a Cadillac, 90% of the time I can haul without removing the sails, the bed has ample room for transporting furniture without having to lower the back seats.

Report Abuse

Avalanche LTZ

yakfloater, 12/28/2011
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Purchased this truck new in December of '08. Traded in my '04 Avalanche after putting on 130,000 miles. I am very pleased with the ride comfort and new styling, interior and exterior, compared to the '04. I have used this truck for freeway commuting for work and for towing a snowmobile trailer and camping trailer. The gas mileage in commute traffic on the freeway averages 16.5, towing the 5,000lb trailer = 9.5. Now at 54,000 miles the truck uses oil, 1qt per 1000miles and there are more rattles in the dash/interior than any vehicle I,ve ever owned. I,ve been back to the dealer 3 times to have the oil consumption issue resolved but GM doesn't have any fixes that seem to work.

Report Abuse

very disappointed

michael r. lewis jr./ Nicole M. Lazaro, 01/14/2016
LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
14 of 17 people found this review helpful

The truck at first glance and test drive is amazing from the drive to storage to comfortability i bought my 2008 avalanche 3 years ago and up til now i absolutely loved this truck. I have owned 5 chevy/GM vehicles throughout and adter this i will never own another one pending on how GM itself takes care of the issues at hand. Burns oil over consumption bad without telling costumers to be aware of. Now at 90,000 miles my truck is running and sounding like crap, lifter problems traction control stablitrack, engine misfires in cylindersand after i have extensively researched this is a common problem most of the morors were poorly made crappy parts in mexico, ultimately you need a new motor otherwise replacing lifters, pistons, cam shafts, rings, spark plugs, list goes on and on before you can fix the problem we as preferred costumers should not have too fork out thousands of dollars on engine problems on a $35,000 vehicle after only a year or two of owning it especially if like my self ur one who stays up on maintaince religiously i have replaced TPS, oil pressure sensor, new brakes and rotors, tune up new plugs and wires new throttle pedal position sensor all to try and fix this lifter noise and traction control and stabilitrack and engine lights, and noise and vehicle running and sounding like crap all to find out this is a common issue and fault on GM with this particular motor issues i think its time to switch to ford based on how GM addresses this issue with me especially since my truck is just out of warranty now go figure

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Awesome Avalanche!

Western NJ Native, 01/13/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Nothing beats this vehicle for flexibility, functionality, performance and comfort. An awesome combination for an active family of four. Averaging almost 19 overall with typical NJ suburban traffic. Overall extremely satisfied with the entire package, best truck I have ever owned. Thanks Chevy

Report Abuse

LTZ is the best vehicle I've ever owned

Michael, 06/16/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have always been a Ford fan, and still have nothing bad to say, but this is the best vehicle I have ever owned. I love this truck. I looked at the F-150, Tundra and even the MB GL, but I was drawn back to this truck every time. It's functional, practical, has a very roomy and comfortable back seat, the plactic bed cover is more durable than the steel ones I have seen. I own a BMW and this truck's interior fit and finish is just as luxurious as my BMW's is. I have never been happier with a purchase, I'm averaging 15 MPG, not great, but not bad for a pickup. I had a lot of people point me towards the Tundra, I would not do an even swap if you paid me $10k more. I'm a bowtie guy now!

Report Abuse
12345...10
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Avalanches for sale

Related Used 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles