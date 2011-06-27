Used 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche Consumer Reviews
2 years later & LTZ is still the best!
I bought this big black beauty 25 months ago, and it is still the best vehicle I have ever had. The only issue was I needed to have the chrome handle replaced last month after it came loose. But other than that this truck is still as great as the day I bought it. It rides like a Cadillac, 90% of the time I can haul without removing the sails, the bed has ample room for transporting furniture without having to lower the back seats.
Avalanche LTZ
Purchased this truck new in December of '08. Traded in my '04 Avalanche after putting on 130,000 miles. I am very pleased with the ride comfort and new styling, interior and exterior, compared to the '04. I have used this truck for freeway commuting for work and for towing a snowmobile trailer and camping trailer. The gas mileage in commute traffic on the freeway averages 16.5, towing the 5,000lb trailer = 9.5. Now at 54,000 miles the truck uses oil, 1qt per 1000miles and there are more rattles in the dash/interior than any vehicle I,ve ever owned. I,ve been back to the dealer 3 times to have the oil consumption issue resolved but GM doesn't have any fixes that seem to work.
very disappointed
The truck at first glance and test drive is amazing from the drive to storage to comfortability i bought my 2008 avalanche 3 years ago and up til now i absolutely loved this truck. I have owned 5 chevy/GM vehicles throughout and adter this i will never own another one pending on how GM itself takes care of the issues at hand. Burns oil over consumption bad without telling costumers to be aware of. Now at 90,000 miles my truck is running and sounding like crap, lifter problems traction control stablitrack, engine misfires in cylindersand after i have extensively researched this is a common problem most of the morors were poorly made crappy parts in mexico, ultimately you need a new motor otherwise replacing lifters, pistons, cam shafts, rings, spark plugs, list goes on and on before you can fix the problem we as preferred costumers should not have too fork out thousands of dollars on engine problems on a $35,000 vehicle after only a year or two of owning it especially if like my self ur one who stays up on maintaince religiously i have replaced TPS, oil pressure sensor, new brakes and rotors, tune up new plugs and wires new throttle pedal position sensor all to try and fix this lifter noise and traction control and stabilitrack and engine lights, and noise and vehicle running and sounding like crap all to find out this is a common issue and fault on GM with this particular motor issues i think its time to switch to ford based on how GM addresses this issue with me especially since my truck is just out of warranty now go figure
Awesome Avalanche!
Nothing beats this vehicle for flexibility, functionality, performance and comfort. An awesome combination for an active family of four. Averaging almost 19 overall with typical NJ suburban traffic. Overall extremely satisfied with the entire package, best truck I have ever owned. Thanks Chevy
LTZ is the best vehicle I've ever owned
I have always been a Ford fan, and still have nothing bad to say, but this is the best vehicle I have ever owned. I love this truck. I looked at the F-150, Tundra and even the MB GL, but I was drawn back to this truck every time. It's functional, practical, has a very roomy and comfortable back seat, the plactic bed cover is more durable than the steel ones I have seen. I own a BMW and this truck's interior fit and finish is just as luxurious as my BMW's is. I have never been happier with a purchase, I'm averaging 15 MPG, not great, but not bad for a pickup. I had a lot of people point me towards the Tundra, I would not do an even swap if you paid me $10k more. I'm a bowtie guy now!
