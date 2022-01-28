Chip shortages, supply chain problems and astronomical used car prices have defined the automotive landscape in 2021. But the world marches on, and the end of the calendar year always brings with it a fresh new gamut of all new cars for us to ogle and pour over. Check out our video to see the new, the good, and the just plain interesting stuff that's destined for a dealership near you.

So what's new for 2022?

The writing is on the wall for the internal combustion engine. And while that might be a hard pill to swallow for some enthusiasts, the good news is that electric vehicles are better than ever. They're finally moving from funky-looking niche products for the environmentally conscious to a mainstream priority for almost every automaker. This year there are more electrons flowing than ever before.