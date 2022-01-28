- We've compiled the biggest car news for 2022 and beyond right here.
- More EVs than ever before, but the internal combustion-powered party isn't over yet.
- There really is something for everyone.
Chip shortages, supply chain problems and astronomical used car prices have defined the automotive landscape in 2021. But the world marches on, and the end of the calendar year always brings with it a fresh new gamut of all new cars for us to ogle and pour over. Check out our video to see the new, the good, and the just plain interesting stuff that's destined for a dealership near you.
The writing is on the wall for the internal combustion engine. And while that might be a hard pill to swallow for some enthusiasts, the good news is that electric vehicles are better than ever. They're finally moving from funky-looking niche products for the environmentally conscious to a mainstream priority for almost every automaker. This year there are more electrons flowing than ever before.
Volvo C40 Recharge
Of the 84 new and upcoming vehicles featured in the video, 27 are EVs, and that doesn't take into account the EV variants of cars like the new Range Rover that have yet to be fully unveiled. The Volvo C40 Recharge, Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo and BMW i4 M50 (yes, there is an M badge on an electric car for the first time) are just a few of the electric vehicles that are coming in 2022.
Rivian R1T
Hyundai's Ioniq 5 and related Kia EV6 will happily transport you and your family for more than 300 miles, and Audi's RS e-tron GT delivers high-octane thrills without the need for a drop of fuel. If utility is more toward the top of your list, the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning and the eventual EV Chevy Silverado all have you covered.
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
It's not all about EVs, of course. Not yet, anyway. Porsche's new 718 Cayman GT4 RS is the latest, most race-focused Cayman yet. But if 493 horsepower isn't enough for you, there's Chevrolet's new Corvette Z06. With a 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 that revs to 8,600 rpm and belts out 670 horsepower, it's liable to wake your neighbors and the dead.
Toyota Tundra TRD Pro
Affordable horsepower is on offer too. The new Honda Civic Si, Hyundai Elantra N, Subaru BRZ, Toyota GR86 and Volkswagen Golf GTI are all great ways to get the thrills of a pure driver's car without emptying your bank account. More interested in off-road performance? The Subaru Forester Wilderness and Toyota Tundra TRD Pro definitely have you covered there too.
With such a huge variety of sports cars, trucks, SUVs and EVs on offer, there's something for everyone. Whether you're eyeing a new car, truck or SUV, check out our video for a complete rundown on everything hot and new for 2022 and 2023. Also stay tuned for full reviews on everything you see here.