Yeah, OK, but what about horsepower?

The Elantra gets a modified version of the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder used for the Veloster N hatchback. The Elantra N's version gets a larger turbocharger and a fresh tune to reduce turbo lag and widen the powerband. Power is 276 hp and 289 lb-ft with the nifty overboost button pushing peak power, briefly, to 286 hp. Torque is up 29 lb-ft from the Veloster N powerplant, with peak torque available from 2,000 rpm to just under 5,000 rpm.

And if you're wondering about torque steer, yes, the Elantra N does have that. If you're not familiar with torque steer, it's the influence the engine's power (torque, in this case) has over a vehicle's steering. It happens under hard acceleration and drivers will feel the steering wheel tugging in one direction or the other. It's a trait common to high-horsepower front-wheel-drive cars.

And while many manufacturers have struggled with eliminating this trait, Hyundai has embraced it. The aforementioned engineering mastermind, Mr. Biermann, sees torque steer as a necessary thing in a performance-oriented front-wheel-drive car. And rather than spend countless development dollars and inevitably add weight and complexity to the Elantra N's front suspension to find a partial solution, his team has simply managed and tuned the torque steer to be a form of communication the front wheels have with the driver.

In practice, the Elantra N's steering wheel certainly does wriggle around in your hands, but it's never violent and actually becomes a bit fun to feel the car fighting for traction while still maintaining its line out of a corner. It's a different approach, but we think it works very well in practice.