2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Has a Flat-Plane Crank, More Than 650 HP

- New high-output Z06 model debuts for 2023
- Driven by a smaller V8 engine with a flat-plane crankshaft
- Develops more than 650 horsepower
- Part of the eighth Corvette generation introduced for 2020
While the previous-generation Corvette (internally referred to as the C7) was an absolute gem, high-octane variants like the Z06 and ZR1 made it clear that Chevrolet engineers could only go so far with the front-engine setup. In short, there just wasn't enough traction to make the most out of the ample horsepower. That's why the switch to a mid-engine platform for the current C8 was such a revelation — not only could owners of the base Corvette enjoy more predictable handling, but the new configuration opened up the possibility for a lot more headroom in terms of usable power.
Now, Chevrolet has given us our first glimpse at what a mega Vette will look like with the reveal of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Under the engine cover is an all-new, rather exotic V8 with a lofty redline. You also get a number of aero and mechanical upgrades to make the most of the prodigious horsepower on tap — especially if you opt for the Z07 track attack package. The result is an American sports car that can finally go toe to toe with automakers like Ferrari or McLaren.
The standard Corvette will continue to be powered by a 6.2-liter V8 mounted in the middle of the car, just behind the driver. Its 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque is quite potent, affording the base Corvette a 3.3-second 0-60 mph time in Edmunds' testing — quicker than both the previous-generation Z06 and ZR1. The importance of the switch to a mid-engine layout cannot be overstated.
This is why we're so excited to get behind the wheel of the new Corvette Z06. Its new LT6 5.5-liter engine is actually down on displacement compared to the normal Corvette, but it's far more powerful. Chevy keeps the engine naturally aspirated but switches to a flat-plane crank like you'd find on exotic supercars. The 2023 Z06 will produce 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque and a redline of 8,600 rpm, or 2,100 rpm higher than the standard Corvette. Power will continue to be sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, but the Z06 has a shorter drive ratio for even quicker acceleration. Unfortunately, Chevrolet hasn't released estimated acceleration times yet, so we might have to hold out until we get one on track to truly realize its performance benefits versus the standard Corvette and past models.
Other Z06 enhancements include wider tires, which measure 275 mm in the front and 345 mm in the rear — an increase of 30 mm and 40 mm, respectively. The staggered 20-inch front, 21-inch rear wheels are wrapped in the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires that also put power down in the base Corvette with the Z51 performance package. A unique front and rear end, large adjustable spoiler, adaptive suspension dampers, and larger Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes round out the performance upgrades for the Z06.
The track-focused Z07 package adds even more performance bits. It starts with a carbon-fiber aero kit — consisting of a prominent front splitter and fixed rear wing — unique suspension tuning, carbon-ceramic brakes with a larger diameter than the "normal" Z06 stoppers and Michelin Sport Cup 2 R tires. Opting for the Z07 package also opens the door to carbon-fiber wheels, which Chevy says reduce unsprung mass by 41 pounds.
This eighth-generation Corvette's interior was a massive step forward compared to the last Corvette, which in turn was significantly more luxurious than its predecessor. The C8, as this version is called, has a driver-focused interior with a touchscreen canted toward the driver and an arching control panel that clearly separates the driver and passenger compartments.
The cabin hasn't changed much for the Z06. You still get an interior decorated in leather and faux suede, though there is a new carbon-fiber package that adds copious amounts of the racy lightweight material throughout the cabin.
The biggest benefits of the switch to a mid-engine platform will be realized with the upcoming 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. With a flat-plane crank and 670 horsepower on tap, it will likely be the quickest and most capable Corvette yet.