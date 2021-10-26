2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Has a Flat-Plane Crank, More Than 650 HP

The standard Corvette will continue to be powered by a 6.2-liter V8 mounted in the middle of the car, just behind the driver. Its 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque is quite potent, affording the base Corvette a 3.3-second 0-60 mph time in Edmunds' testing — quicker than both the previous-generation Z06 and ZR1. The importance of the switch to a mid-engine layout cannot be overstated.

This is why we're so excited to get behind the wheel of the new Corvette Z06. Its new LT6 5.5-liter engine is actually down on displacement compared to the normal Corvette, but it's far more powerful. Chevy keeps the engine naturally aspirated but switches to a flat-plane crank like you'd find on exotic supercars. The 2023 Z06 will produce 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque and a redline of 8,600 rpm, or 2,100 rpm higher than the standard Corvette. Power will continue to be sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, but the Z06 has a shorter drive ratio for even quicker acceleration. Unfortunately, Chevrolet hasn't released estimated acceleration times yet, so we might have to hold out until we get one on track to truly realize its performance benefits versus the standard Corvette and past models.

Other Z06 enhancements include wider tires, which measure 275 mm in the front and 345 mm in the rear — an increase of 30 mm and 40 mm, respectively. The staggered 20-inch front, 21-inch rear wheels are wrapped in the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires that also put power down in the base Corvette with the Z51 performance package. A unique front and rear end, large adjustable spoiler, adaptive suspension dampers, and larger Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes round out the performance upgrades for the Z06.

The track-focused Z07 package adds even more performance bits. It starts with a carbon-fiber aero kit — consisting of a prominent front splitter and fixed rear wing — unique suspension tuning, carbon-ceramic brakes with a larger diameter than the "normal" Z06 stoppers and Michelin Sport Cup 2 R tires. Opting for the Z07 package also opens the door to carbon-fiber wheels, which Chevy says reduce unsprung mass by 41 pounds.

How's the Corvette's interior?