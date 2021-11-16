Everything about the GT4 RS is designed to make you go fast, and the most noticeable tweaks to the GT4 RS, at first blush, are to its aerodynamics. The front air intakes are larger and feature an aero blade on either side of the bumper to guide air along the sides of the car. Air vents above the front fenders evacuate high pressure air from the wheelwell and reduce the front-end lift that hot air causes.

The aero changes extend down the side of the car too. In every other Cayman there are small windows just behind the driver and passenger — not so in the GT4 RS. Those small windows have been replaced by air intakes that funnel air to the engine, and the side intakes just behind the doors have been enlarged to swallow as much air as possible. The GT4 RS also features an adjustable front diffuser leading to a new underbody floor panel and rear diffuser. And we haven't even talked about the rear wing yet.

The swan-neck design of the GT4 RS' new rear wing has been poached from the new 911 GT3. It looks like it's mounted upside down, with the struts curving over the top of the wing instead of resting underneath it. Porsche says the shape is more efficient and allows the rear wing to better catch air. The sum total of all these aero changes is up to 25% more downforce than the already pretty hardcore Cayman GT4. Phew.

Of course, the suspension has been fiddled with too. The RS gets a unique damper setup, and the spring rates and anti-roll bars have been reworked. The suspension is adjustable and the GT4 RS sits 1.2 inches closer to the ground than a standard Cayman. Plus, for the first time in the Cayman's history, it will be offered with center-lock wheels instead of the normal five-lug hub setup.

Going on a diet