WORLD EXCLUSIVE: We Tested the 2022 Rivian R1T and It's the Quickest and Best-Handling Truck Ever

Let's take stock. Acceleration? Great. Braking? Fantastic. Now what about handling? The one quantifiable metric we have that relates to cornering is the skidpad, which measures road grip. Less weight and sticky tires usually help you here, so the deck was stacked against the Rivian. But the big fella surprised us again by posting a skidpad average of 0.87 g, easily the best performance of any truck on the market. For context, the average midsize truck does about 0.75 g, with the class-leading Honda Ridgeline posting 0.81 g. While 0.87 g isn't quite sports-car territory, it does keep company with much smaller and lighter vehicles like the Audi Q5 or even the turbocharged Mazda 3 hatchback.

Fun fact here: The Rivian doesn't have sway bars, which vehicles typically employ to control body roll. Instead, it uses a system similar to one we've seen in a few McLarens that cross-links the dampers hydraulically to control roll. Based on our observations from the driver's seat, the system does its job well. Subjectively, the Rivian is the best-handling truck on the market right now. Does it make you want to seek out curvy roads to bomb around? Not really. But it does have some well-tuned steering that offers quick turn-in and even some semblance of feedback for when your front tires begin to lose grip.

We weren't able to test out some of the more interesting "off-road only" drive modes, like Rally mode and Drift mode, due to time constraints with the truck, but we fully intend to do so the next chance we get behind the wheel.

Edmunds says

The 2022 Rivian R1T has incredible on-road performance chops for a truck, especially considering how much weight it's carrying around on its all-season tires. Our early preproduction test vehicle did not meet Rivian's acceleration claims of 0-60 mph in 3 seconds, but it's still way faster than any truck we've tested, or any vehicle needs to be. We were even more impressed by how well the R1T stops and handles. This is all in addition to Rivian's claims of incredible off-road capability and a towing capacity of 10,000 pounds, both of which we plan to verify in the near future. Stay tuned for more Rivian coverage to come, including our real-world EV range test.