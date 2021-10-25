2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness Is Dirt-Ready

When you think of barreling down a dirt trail, kicking up mud or splashing your way through a river crossing, the Subaru Forester should be among the first vehicles that comes to mind. While crossover SUVs generally aren't associated with off-road antics, the Forester has avoided this characterization thanks to its standard all-wheel-drive system, hill descent control and more ground clearance than most rivals. Subaru has amped up its compact SUV's trail-conquering capability with the 2022 Forester Wilderness. The goal is not to turn the Forester into a hardcore rock-crawler but to amplify its existing strengths. We got behind the wheel of the new Wilderness in the forests of Oregon to test it out.

What you get

The Forester is a four-door compact SUV with seating for up to five passengers. For 2022, the lineup gains some slight improvements including updated styling, technology and driver assistance aids. On top of all that, the Wilderness trim takes an off-road focus, adding all-terrain tires and an upgraded coil-spring suspension to lift its ground clearance — the space the vehicle can safely travel over — from 8.7 inches to 9.2 inches.

Subaru also tuned the transmission in the Forester Wilderness to behave differently than the one in other Forester models. The continuously variable automatic transmission provides more torque earlier in the rev range, which helps you crawl up inclines or slippery surfaces. The X-Mode setting — which attempts to maximize traction by adjusting several power distribution parameters — also activates earlier during a descent. It remains on standby mode above 25 mph, until you slow down again and it automatically resumes. Other Wilderness upgrades focus on improving off-road adventuring. These include LED foglights, a matte black anti-glare decal on the hood, a front-facing camera, and expanded use of protective plastic cladding on the bumpers and fenders.