2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness Is Dirt-Ready

- Our drive through Oregon backcountry puts Forester Wilderness strengths on display.
- Upgraded suspension is the star of the show with fun, romping ride.
- Forester still lacks power, but Wilderness adds flashy style and extra protection.
When you think of barreling down a dirt trail, kicking up mud or splashing your way through a river crossing, the Subaru Forester should be among the first vehicles that comes to mind. While crossover SUVs generally aren't associated with off-road antics, the Forester has avoided this characterization thanks to its standard all-wheel-drive system, hill descent control and more ground clearance than most rivals. Subaru has amped up its compact SUV's trail-conquering capability with the 2022 Forester Wilderness. The goal is not to turn the Forester into a hardcore rock-crawler but to amplify its existing strengths. We got behind the wheel of the new Wilderness in the forests of Oregon to test it out.
The Forester is a four-door compact SUV with seating for up to five passengers. For 2022, the lineup gains some slight improvements including updated styling, technology and driver assistance aids. On top of all that, the Wilderness trim takes an off-road focus, adding all-terrain tires and an upgraded coil-spring suspension to lift its ground clearance — the space the vehicle can safely travel over — from 8.7 inches to 9.2 inches.
Subaru also tuned the transmission in the Forester Wilderness to behave differently than the one in other Forester models. The continuously variable automatic transmission provides more torque earlier in the rev range, which helps you crawl up inclines or slippery surfaces. The X-Mode setting — which attempts to maximize traction by adjusting several power distribution parameters — also activates earlier during a descent. It remains on standby mode above 25 mph, until you slow down again and it automatically resumes. Other Wilderness upgrades focus on improving off-road adventuring. These include LED foglights, a matte black anti-glare decal on the hood, a front-facing camera, and expanded use of protective plastic cladding on the bumpers and fenders.
When you step into the Wilderness for the first time, you get the distinct impression that this compact SUV sits higher off the ground than other "soft roaders." The raised height provides an expansive view of the road ahead. Once at speed, the Forester Wilderness bounces gently off imperfections in the road and takes a moment before responding to your inputs on the steering wheel — telltale signs of a taller-than-normal suspension and off-roading tires. But once you hit the dirt, the modifications to the Wilderness really pay off. The upgraded tires and suspension make short work of trails, even those that contain obstacles like small rocks or hills and moguls that send one wheel high into the air. The Forester Wilderness is perfectly willing to take on bumps at speed and cushions them well so that passengers remain comfortable without tossing around too much.
On one steep rocky incline, the vehicle grunted out impressive torque to keep climbing at low speed, helped along by the front-facing camera that displays a view of the ground before you. (It displays on the information screen mounted just above the touchscreen.) On the way down the hill, the Forester Wilderness automatically activated hill descent control for a gradual return to flat earth. The only trouble was a slight scrape of the protective skid plate under the front bumper — odd, considering the Forester Wilderness has improved approach, breakover and departure angles compared with the standard Forester. No harm done, though. The more apparent issue is the absence of power from the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (182 horsepower, 176 lb-ft of torque) under the hood. It's fine for a day of fun exploring but lacks the verve found in rivals like the Ford Bronco Sport and Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk.
The most glaring omission during our time behind the wheel of the Forester Wilderness was the lack of a native navigation system. Navigation is available as an optional feature on the Forester Wilderness, but our test vehicle did not come so equipped. Instead you can use your smartphone's map applications via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, both of which are included as standard. However, we prefer native navigation systems in vehicles like the Forester Wilderness because off-road exploring often leads to places with little or no cellular service. Without a signal, your smartphone apps are useless unless you've pre-downloaded a map of the area. It's handy and sometimes essential to have a satellite-linked navigation system in your vehicle to get you home safely, and it should be included in the Wilderness.
There are other notable absences when comparing the Forester Wilderness to rivals. It offers one off-road driving mode for the dirt and one for deep mud or snow, but each deactivates above 25 mph. That's a far cry from the Bronco Sport Badlands — which has three terrain modes and a traction-enhancing mode for low-grip situations — and they remain activated at higher speeds. The Forester Wilderness also lacks hardcore off-road equipment found in the Cherokee Trailhawk, such as the 4WD Low setting and a locking rear differential to power through difficult terrain. And both the Bronco Sport and Cherokee Trailhawk offer a version of forward crawl control, which takes over the throttle and brakes so the driver can focus on steering. The Forester Wilderness has no such feature. The Wilderness is still a capable vehicle for off-road fun, but shoppers should be aware that it offers a simplified version of adventuring compared with rivals.
When it goes on sale this December, the 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness will start with a suggested retail price of $33,945 including destination charges — an increase of roughly $4,500 over the Forester Premium trim on which the Wilderness is based. The price of the Forester Wilderness undercuts its closest rivals. The similarly positioned 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands trim, which comes with more power (250 hp) but less ground clearance (8.8 inches) than the Forester Wilderness, costs $34,855 with destination. The 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk offers 271 hp and 10.8 inches of clearance for $38,095.
One other thing to factor into the price is fuel economy. Because of its size, weight and aerodynamics, the Forester Wilderness suffers a lower EPA-estimated rating than other Forester models. The Wilderness offers 26 mpg combined, down from 29 mpg combined for Foresters that aren't weighed down by knobby tires and heavy-duty roof rails. However, the Forester Wilderness outshines its off-road competitors: The Bronco Sport Badlands is rated at 23 mpg combined, while the Cherokee Trailhawk returns 21 mpg combined.
Considering the rise in popularity for outdoor activity (and spending), Subaru's launch of the Forester Wilderness is as close to a no-brainer as the automotive industry gets. But this SUV is more than a cash grab — with a true suspension lift and several accessories that adventurous buyers are likely to add through the aftermarket anyway, the Wilderness is a well-rounded package that brings edgy appeal to the Forester. The lower price and higher fuel economy compared to rivals add to its attractiveness.