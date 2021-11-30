Track Drive: 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS

Other parts from the Turbo include the 93.4-kWh battery (optional on the 4S), torque vectoring for improved traction, and an adaptive air suspension (with a GTS-specific tune). The GTS also has larger brakes than the Taycan 4S and shares visual cues with other Porsche GTS models, including black badging, black exterior trim, black wheels and the Sport Chrono performance package as standard equipment.

How does it drive?

Frankly, like a bat out of hell. Thanks to a well-sorted suspension, responsive steering and a potent electric powertrain, the Taycan 4S was already one of the quickest and best-handling cars on the road today, electric or not. The Taycan GTS pushes things even further. In fact, it feels more like a slightly detuned Taycan Turbo than it does a more capable 4S.

You really feel the difference between the 4S and the GTS in corners. The GTS' suspension is better at keeping the car balanced — not an easy task given the Taycan's heavy battery pack. It's the extra torque that really makes a difference. The torque vectoring system helps manage power at all four corners, so the GTS absolutely rockets out of a corner. With the stability control in its Sport setting, the car will rotate a bit under throttle without leaving you hanging too far out. It really helped on some of the track's tighter sections when you have a lot of angle on the steering.

Steering feel itself is fantastic for a car this size. It's lighter than you might expect from a sedan, but it means you don't have to muscle the car through a turn. It's easy to get a good rhythm going with smooth transitions from corner to corner. The low nose gives you great forward visibility, so it's easy to place the wheels right at the apex.