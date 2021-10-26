2022 Land Rover Range Rover: All-New Under a Familiar Face

- All-new platform underpins an SUV that doesn’t look radically different from its predecessor.
- Three powertrains available at launch, with an EV coming in 2024.
- New Range Rover will be sold alongside the old version for the 2022 model year.
The Range Rover is at the pinnacle of Land Rover's lineup of SUVs. It's bigger, more high-tech and pricier than any other vehicle in the company's expansive portfolio. The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover is fully redesigned, though you might not be able to tell at first glance — Land Rover isn't looking to reinvent the wheel with its most iconic model.
On the outside, the new Land Rover Range Rover is defined by a series of subtle changes that we think make it a more elegant-looking machine. The front end is characterized by a smaller headlight cluster and reworked grille. The contrast-color hockey stick styling elements on the doors are now gone, with a narrow U-shaped stamp just aft of the front wheels to tie the two generations together. The rear of the SUV is less boxy than before, with new stacked taillights joining Range Rover classics like the signature horizontally split tailgate.
Underneath the refreshed sheetmetal is a new modular architecture that Land Rover calls MLA-Flex. The new platform allows the Range Rover to be built in an extended-wheelbase variant that will offer a third row of seating in some trim levels. Land Rover promises that the platform also affords a more serene, pleasant ride. These improvements to the Range Rover join others such as an expanded list of powertrains — including an EV — an improved infotainment system and more.
These changes seem to add up to a luxury SUV that is far more competitive than the current Range Rover. Be sure to check the model on the dealer showroom carefully, as both the old and new Range Rover will be sold concurrently as 2022 model-year vehicles.
The Range Rover's standard powertrain is the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that is currently used in the Defender and a number of other Land Rover products. This engine (which is paired to a mild hybrid system for better fuel consumption) produces 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. Step up from the six-cylinder and you're granted access to a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that makes a hearty 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.
Those are the only two powertrains that will be available when the Range Rover goes on sale in early 2022. A plug-in hybrid will be available in 2023, combining the inline-six with a 38.2-kWh battery pack and an 105-kW electric motor integrated with the transmission. The powertrain is expected to put out 434 hp between the two power sources and provide an estimated 62 miles of pure EV range.
If the plug-in doesn't earn you enough green cred, you could go for the fully electric Range Rover expected to join the model lineup in 2024. Details on the EV (including range figures and power estimates) will be revealed at a later date.
No matter which powertrain you choose, the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover should prove quite comfortable. New for this year are a road-sensing adaptive suspension that reads the road ahead and primes the car for any imperfections in the road surface. This joins a new sound cancellation system — which listens for and filters out unwanted tire noise — and a new five-link rear suspension. Try not to fall asleep.
To make driving such a large SUV a little easier, the new 2022 Range Rover comes with four-wheel steering. The main goal of the rear-steering system is to essentially reduce the wheelbase and make it easier to maneuver in tight spaces. Also on the list of standard features is four-wheel drive and Land Rover's Terrain Response system — which changes a number of parameters such as throttle response, traction control intervention and brake modulation to suit whatever roads or trails you traverse.
As with the exterior, the Range Rover's cabin is all about refinement, not revolution. The steering wheel adopts a new twin-spoke design, with buttons that evoke those on the 2021 Land Rover Discovery. The center console has been redesigned and simplified, and the HVAC controls sit underneath the new infotainment display. And of course, the interior is decorated in vast swaths of leather, wood and metal trim.
One of the oddest things about the current Range Rover is that, despite being the largest vehicle in the Land Rover stable, you can't get it with a third row. That will change with the 2022 version, which adds a new seven-seat option for the SE and Autobiography models in conjunction with the long wheelbase. If you want to go for ultimate luxury, however, you might want to hold out for the 2023 Range Rover, which will offer the SV Signature Suite option on the long-wheelbase model. It replaces the rear bench with two 24-way massaging rear seats and a center console with foldout tables. That should be enough to officially put the Mercedes-Maybach GLS on notice.
Land Rover doesn't exactly have a sterling reputation when it comes to its infotainment systems, but the Pivi Pro interface that graces its newest SUVs is pretty good. We're happy that it appears in the Range Rover, loaded within a 13.1-inch floating display in the center of the dash. The screen will provide haptic feedback when you touch it, and the system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity and has Amazon Alexa built right in.
Rear passengers not content with the scenery can enjoy the drive thanks to an optional rear-seat entertainment system. Two adjustable 11.4-inch touchscreens allow for backseat viewing via HDMI port or a data connection tied into the car's Wi-Fi hotspot.
The redesigned Range Rover will be available in a number of trim levels and either a short-wheelbase (SWB) or long-wheelbase (LWB) configuration. The Range Rover SE will come equipped with either the 3.0-liter straight-six engine or the new 4.4-liter V8. After the SE, all models come with the more powerful 4.4-liter V8.
There's a lot to take in with this new Range Rover, but we're hoping it improves on all the previous car's faults and leads the legendary luxury off-roader into new territory — both for it and the brand as a whole.