2022 Land Rover Range Rover: All-New Under a Familiar Face

The Range Rover is at the pinnacle of Land Rover's lineup of SUVs. It's bigger, more high-tech and pricier than any other vehicle in the company's expansive portfolio. The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover is fully redesigned, though you might not be able to tell at first glance — Land Rover isn't looking to reinvent the wheel with its most iconic model.

On the outside, the new Land Rover Range Rover is defined by a series of subtle changes that we think make it a more elegant-looking machine. The front end is characterized by a smaller headlight cluster and reworked grille. The contrast-color hockey stick styling elements on the doors are now gone, with a narrow U-shaped stamp just aft of the front wheels to tie the two generations together. The rear of the SUV is less boxy than before, with new stacked taillights joining Range Rover classics like the signature horizontally split tailgate.

Underneath the refreshed sheetmetal is a new modular architecture that Land Rover calls MLA-Flex. The new platform allows the Range Rover to be built in an extended-wheelbase variant that will offer a third row of seating in some trim levels. Land Rover promises that the platform also affords a more serene, pleasant ride. These improvements to the Range Rover join others such as an expanded list of powertrains — including an EV — an improved infotainment system and more.

These changes seem to add up to a luxury SUV that is far more competitive than the current Range Rover. Be sure to check the model on the dealer showroom carefully, as both the old and new Range Rover will be sold concurrently as 2022 model-year vehicles.

What's under the Range Rover's hood?

The Range Rover's standard powertrain is the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that is currently used in the Defender and a number of other Land Rover products. This engine (which is paired to a mild hybrid system for better fuel consumption) produces 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. Step up from the six-cylinder and you're granted access to a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that makes a hearty 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.

Those are the only two powertrains that will be available when the Range Rover goes on sale in early 2022. A plug-in hybrid will be available in 2023, combining the inline-six with a 38.2-kWh battery pack and an 105-kW electric motor integrated with the transmission. The powertrain is expected to put out 434 hp between the two power sources and provide an estimated 62 miles of pure EV range.

If the plug-in doesn't earn you enough green cred, you could go for the fully electric Range Rover expected to join the model lineup in 2024. Details on the EV (including range figures and power estimates) will be revealed at a later date.

No matter which powertrain you choose, the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover should prove quite comfortable. New for this year are a road-sensing adaptive suspension that reads the road ahead and primes the car for any imperfections in the road surface. This joins a new sound cancellation system — which listens for and filters out unwanted tire noise — and a new five-link rear suspension. Try not to fall asleep.

To make driving such a large SUV a little easier, the new 2022 Range Rover comes with four-wheel steering. The main goal of the rear-steering system is to essentially reduce the wheelbase and make it easier to maneuver in tight spaces. Also on the list of standard features is four-wheel drive and Land Rover's Terrain Response system — which changes a number of parameters such as throttle response, traction control intervention and brake modulation to suit whatever roads or trails you traverse.

How's the Range Rover's interior?