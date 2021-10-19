First Look: The 2022 Honda Civic Si Arrives With ... Less Power?

First Look: The 2022 Honda Civic Si Arrives With ... Less Power?

More power or not, the Si is still a Civic for enthusiasts

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. First Look: The 2022 Honda Civic Si Arrives With ... Less Power?
  • This sporty Civic arrives with 200 horsepower, fresh looks and a manual transmission
  • The rev-matching system from the previous Civic Type R is new to the Si
  • Stiffer suspension and stronger brakes round out the Si package
  • Part of the 11th Civic generation introduced for 2022

What is the Civic Si?

Before the Type R came to the U.S. market in 2017, the sportiest Civic Americans could buy was the Si. Now it's more of a middle ground that bridges the gap between the Civic Sport and the Type R, but that doesn't mean it has lost any of its luster.

On the outside, the 2022 Si (which will only be available as a sedan) gets slightly more aggressive looks than the normal Civic and an optional Blazing Orange Pearl paint scheme that is exclusive to the Si. Honda has also stiffened the suspension by 8% up front and 54% at the rear compared to the standard Civic. This should translate to a sportier ride and sharper handling. The anti-roll bars are thicker to reduce body roll in corners, and some of the suspension components are even borrowed from last year's Type R.

The brakes have been upgraded, too. The rotors measure 12.3 inches up front and 11.1 inches at the rear — up by 1.2 inches and 0.9 inch from the normal sedan, respectively. Covering those bigger brakes are 18-inch wheels from the Civic Sport wrapped in all-season rubber. For reference, the wheels and tires are no wider and no bigger than the previous generation's. However, for those seeking more grip, summer tires are an option.

What's under the Civic Si's hood?

2022 Honda Civic Si

2022 Honda Civic Si

Underneath the hood of the new Si rests a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. It puts out 200 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 192 lb-ft of torque between 1,800 and 5,000 rpm. Si aficionados will be raising their eyebrows right about now. The new car actually makes five fewer horses than the car it replaces. What gives? Honda fussed with the tuning for this generation, lowering the amount of power and raising where the engine makes peak power, in exchange for peak torque kicking in a bit lower. Honda hasn't published an estimated 0-60 mph time, so we don't know how these changes will affect ultimate acceleration.

Luckily for enthusiasts, the Si still comes paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission, which now features the rev-matching function from the Type R. That power is sent through a limited-slip differential to the front wheels exclusively, just like it ever was.

How's the Civic Si's interior?

2022 Honda Civic Si

2022 Honda Civic Si

Inside, the Si gets the typical sporty touches. Upgrades from the standard Civic include sportier front seats, red trim sprinkled throughout, and the larger 9-inch infotainment display and 12-speaker Bose audio system from higher-spec Civics. The infotainment system will also get the track apps from last year's Type R, with goodies like a lap timer to help you devour your local autocross course. Also on deck is a new Individual driving mode, which allows drivers to customize their engine response and steering effort profiles. Look for this mode in the new Type R as well.

How economical is the Civic Si?

2022 Honda Civic Si

2022 Honda Civic Si

Fuel economy estimates for the new Civic Si are pretty good given the car's sporty intent. The EPA rates the Civic Si at 31 mpg combined (27 city/37 highway), which is a 1 mpg improvement in every area compared to the previous Si. It's also a bit more efficient in every area than the Si's most direct competitor, the Volkswagen Golf GTI — though the GTI has quite a bit more power.

Edmunds says

The Si may have less power than before, but this sporty sedan has never been about outright oomph under the hood. You still get a sweet shifting six-speed manual, a limited-slip differential, hot looks and sharper handling. What's not to love?

Nick Yekikianby

Articles written by Nick Yekikian. Visit edmunds.com for the latest car news and reviews.

Edmunds news

2022 Audi S3 Is a VW Golf R Without the Hot Hatch Look

First Look: The 2022 Honda Civic Si Arrives With ... Less Power?

2022 Audi A3 Is So Good, You Might Want to Hold Off on Buying That Mercedes A-Class

Watch review

Ford Bronco vs. Land Rover Defender | 2-Door Off-Road SUV Showdown | Overlanding Comparison

See all car news 