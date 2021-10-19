What is the Civic Si?

Before the Type R came to the U.S. market in 2017, the sportiest Civic Americans could buy was the Si. Now it's more of a middle ground that bridges the gap between the Civic Sport and the Type R, but that doesn't mean it has lost any of its luster.

On the outside, the 2022 Si (which will only be available as a sedan) gets slightly more aggressive looks than the normal Civic and an optional Blazing Orange Pearl paint scheme that is exclusive to the Si. Honda has also stiffened the suspension by 8% up front and 54% at the rear compared to the standard Civic. This should translate to a sportier ride and sharper handling. The anti-roll bars are thicker to reduce body roll in corners, and some of the suspension components are even borrowed from last year's Type R.

The brakes have been upgraded, too. The rotors measure 12.3 inches up front and 11.1 inches at the rear — up by 1.2 inches and 0.9 inch from the normal sedan, respectively. Covering those bigger brakes are 18-inch wheels from the Civic Sport wrapped in all-season rubber. For reference, the wheels and tires are no wider and no bigger than the previous generation's. However, for those seeking more grip, summer tires are an option.