Skip to main content

Hyundai Confirms Ioniq 3-Row SUV Will Debut Later This Year

It could be named Ioniq 7 or Ioniq 9

Hyundai Seven Concept front 3/4
  • written by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.
    edited by
    Copy Chief
    Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.
  • Hyundai is working on a three-row electric SUV.
  • It'll debut sometime before the end of 2024.
  • Rumors suggest the new SUV could be called Ioniq 7 or Ioniq 9.

Hyundai will reveal a new three-row electric SUV before year's end, the automaker confirmed this week. The new SUV will be similar in size to the Palisade and should effectively be a production version of the Seven concept Hyundai debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2021. Just, you know, probably without the suicide doors.

That certainly leads us to believe the new SUV will be called Ioniq 7, but we've heard rumors suggesting the SUV might be called Ioniq 9 instead. That'd make sense, considering the new Ioniq will share its guts with the Kia EV9an SUV we like a whole bunch.

The three-row Ioniq SUV will ride on Hyundai's current E-GMP architecture, rather than the new platform being created for Genesis vehicles. Single- and dual-motor versions of the Ioniq three-row will likely be offered, with 800-volt electric architecture allowing for fast charging times.

We expect the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 7 (or Ioniq 9) to start in the $55,000 to $60,000 range when it goes on sale. As for exact timing, that's still TBD; Hyundai just confirms the vehicle is a 2025 model and that it'll have its world premiere before the end of this year.

Edmunds says

Considering how much we like the rest of Hyundai's Ioniq range, we're expecting great things from its three-row electric SUV.

Hyundai Seven Concept front 3/4
Steven Ewingby

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.

Kathleen Clontsedited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model