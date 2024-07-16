Hyundai will reveal a new three-row electric SUV before year's end, the automaker confirmed this week. The new SUV will be similar in size to the Palisade and should effectively be a production version of the Seven concept Hyundai debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2021. Just, you know, probably without the suicide doors.

That certainly leads us to believe the new SUV will be called Ioniq 7, but we've heard rumors suggesting the SUV might be called Ioniq 9 instead. That'd make sense, considering the new Ioniq will share its guts with the Kia EV9 — an SUV we like a whole bunch.

The three-row Ioniq SUV will ride on Hyundai's current E-GMP architecture, rather than the new platform being created for Genesis vehicles. Single- and dual-motor versions of the Ioniq three-row will likely be offered, with 800-volt electric architecture allowing for fast charging times.

We expect the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 7 (or Ioniq 9) to start in the $55,000 to $60,000 range when it goes on sale. As for exact timing, that's still TBD; Hyundai just confirms the vehicle is a 2025 model and that it'll have its world premiere before the end of this year.