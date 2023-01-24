2024 Polestar 2 Gets Major Range Boost, Extra Standard Features

Even though 2023 just started, Polestar has already released info about the updates coming to the 2024 Polestar 2. The changes aren't obvious on the outside, as the only cosmetic change amounts to a new grille similar to the one on the Polestar 3. It's dubbed the SmartZone and houses the cameras and midrange radar the 2's safety systems use. Though it doesn't look too different on the outside, some significant updates beneath the skin make Polestar's Tesla Model 3 rival a much more appealing option.

The big news here is Polestar says the 2 will finally crack 300 miles of EV range. That figure hasn't been confirmed by the EPA yet, but Polestar says the Long Range Single Motor model, which features a larger 82-kWh battery pack, is expected to get 300 miles of range. Polestar has been bumping up against that range number since the 2 made its debut, but the most we've seen out of a 2 in our real-world range test is 289 miles from a Long Range Single Motor model (that's slightly more than that 2022 vehicle's EPA estimate of 270 miles). If that wasn't enough to make the single-motor car even more appealing, in can how charge at a rate of 205 kW, up from 151 kW.

But there's even more change. While the previous single-motor Polestar 2 was front-wheel-drive, the new single-motor car has its motor on the rear axle. That motor features a newly developed permanent magnet unit and silicon carbide inverter. As a result, both power and torque outputs are up. Horsepower jumps from 231 hp to 299 hp and max torque takes a big leap from 243 lb-ft to 361 lb-ft. Thanks to the extra grunt from the new e-motor, Polestar says the rear-wheel-drive Polestar 2 will scoot from 0 to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, 1.1 second quicker than before.

The dual-motor all-wheel-drive Polestar 2 also get the new motor and inverter along with a power bump of its own. Power is up to 421 hp from 408 hp and torque jumps from 467 lb-ft to 546 lb-ft. To better aid efficiency, the front motor can now disconnect when it isn't needed but can reengage instantly if you decide you need a sudden burst of power. The optional Performance Pack increases power even further to 455 hp. The dual-motor cars also now feature the Pilot Pack as standard. Previously a $3,400 option, the Pilot Pack adds a blind-spot warning system, adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera and auto-dimming door mirrors. A wireless charging pad is standard across the range for 2024 too.

Should you decide to go all the way in on your dual-motor Polestar 2 with the Performance Pack, you get the Plus Pack thrown in. The Plus Pack adds a Harman Kardon sounds system, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, interior illumination, and an air-quality system that filters outside air to keep nasty particulates out of the cabin.