- The Polestar 3 is the EV brand's first SUV.
- Dual electric motors produce up to 517 horsepower.
- Will rival other luxury electric SUVs such as the Model Y.
Polestar, the spinoff EV brand from Volvo, is expanding its lineup with the new Polestar 3, a five-seat all-electric crossover SUV. It's bigger and more expensive than the brand's hatchback Polestar 2 and will face off against other luxury EVs such as the Audi e-tron, BMW iX, Cadillac Lyriq, Rivian R1S and, of course, the Tesla Model Y. Lengthwise, the Polestar 3 is about 6 inches longer than the Model Y and nearly identical to the e-tron.
The Polestar 3 has dual electric motors and prioritizes performance, technology and safety. It's certainly priced in luxury territory: Polestar says it will start at $83,900, including destination. You can order one now, and expect deliveries to start in mid-2024.
The Polestar 3 starts with a long-range, dual-motor trim. That version of the SUV comes with 489 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque. A $6,000 Performance Pack upgrade will take the Swedish brand's vehicle to 517 hp. Its 111-kWh battery capacity is said to be good for an estimated 300 miles of range on a full charge. The battery is equipped for bi-directional charging, enabling vehicle-to-grid capability and powering of household tools and electronics in the future.
The 3 uses an Android Automotive OS operating system that was launched in the Polestar 2. Over-the-air updates are included with purchase, something Polestar deliberately points out — surely not to ruffle the feathers of a rival CEO.
In a similar vein, Polestar highlights its heavy use on its radar modules for its exterior safety systems. Those radars, which help power the vehicles advanced driver aids, such as forward collision mitigation, are kept in check by a pair of closed-loop driver monitoring cameras, which Polestar says ensures drivers are watching the road, as opposed to their phone, or playing games on a screen or falling asleep.
The Polestar 3 will launch with two packages that are included as standard: the Plus Pack and the Pilot Pack. The Plus pack includes a 25-speaker audio system from Bowers & Wilkins with 3D surround sound and Dolby Atmos capability. Polestar also includes soft-closing doors, an electric steering column and a heated steering wheel.
The Pilot Pack is far more loaded. It gets you a head-up display, a suite of driver assistance features (some of which will be deployed via OTA in 2023), additional cameras and an enhanced lidar system. Polestar says that the system prepares the car for autonomous driving down the line.
The Performance Pack upgrade, besides increasing the horsepower output, optimizes the air suspension, gets 22-inch forged wheels, Pirelli P Zero tires and some aesthetic features.
The Polestar 3 is the latest electric SUV to hit the market. It has a high price point and a lot of competition, but we're excited to see how it stacks up.