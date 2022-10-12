What's the tech like?

The 3 uses an Android Automotive OS operating system that was launched in the Polestar 2. Over-the-air updates are included with purchase, something Polestar deliberately points out — surely not to ruffle the feathers of a rival CEO.

In a similar vein, Polestar highlights its heavy use on its radar modules for its exterior safety systems. Those radars, which help power the vehicles advanced driver aids, such as forward collision mitigation, are kept in check by a pair of closed-loop driver monitoring cameras, which Polestar says ensures drivers are watching the road, as opposed to their phone, or playing games on a screen or falling asleep.

Can I upgrade my Polestar 3?

The Polestar 3 will launch with two packages that are included as standard: the Plus Pack and the Pilot Pack. The Plus pack includes a 25-speaker audio system from Bowers & Wilkins with 3D surround sound and Dolby Atmos capability. Polestar also includes soft-closing doors, an electric steering column and a heated steering wheel.

The Pilot Pack is far more loaded. It gets you a head-up display, a suite of driver assistance features (some of which will be deployed via OTA in 2023), additional cameras and an enhanced lidar system. Polestar says that the system prepares the car for autonomous driving down the line.

The Performance Pack upgrade, besides increasing the horsepower output, optimizes the air suspension, gets 22-inch forged wheels, Pirelli P Zero tires and some aesthetic features.

Edmunds says

The Polestar 3 is the latest electric SUV to hit the market. It has a high price point and a lot of competition, but we're excited to see how it stacks up.