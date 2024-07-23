The new 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a car with a very long name and a very, very long set of legs. I've already driven the non-hybrid version of the AMG GT Coupe and walked away impressed. The second-gen AMG GT debuted last year, and while it had some notable changes compared to the first one (namely all-wheel drive and the option for a rear seat), it was still an extremely fast and extremely fun machine. Slapping an electric motor on the rear axle to help bump the torque into the four-digit range only sounded like a good thing to me. Taking AMG's quickest production car on Germany's unrestricted autobahn sounded even better.

Small battery, big power

Like the GT 55 and GT 63 coupes, the GT 63 S E Performance is mainly powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8. Alone, the V8 makes 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, the same amount as the AMG GT Pro Coupe that recently debuted. For reference, the GT 55 makes 469 hp and 516 lb-ft while the GT 63 makes 577 hp and 590 lb-ft. None of those figures are anything to scoff at, but they pale in comparison to the E Peformance's total output.