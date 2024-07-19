Skip to main content

Hyundai Announces Refreshed Tucson Pricing. You Get a Lot for a Little More

Big changes for a little extra

2025 Hyundai Tucson front
  • The updated 2025 Hyundai Tucson starts at $29,750, including destination.
  • Hyundai's plug-in hybrid Limited trim capstones the lineup at $48,485.
  • The new Tucson packs new front and rear fascias and a heavily updated interior.

For the 2025 model year, Hyundai has refreshed one of its hottest sellers: the Tucson, which now starts at $29,750, including a $1,375 destination charge. The update has increased prices across the board — in some trims more than others. For example, while the entry-level 2025 Hyundai Tucson only sees a $775 increase over last year, the top-tier Limited Plug-in Hybrid trim gets a $1,660 price bump. You can check out a full list of the year-over-year price changes below.

2025’s updates focus largely on the Tucson’s interior, with a redesigned dash wrapped around a newly available digital cluster paired with an upgraded infotainment system. The system itself is familiar, and found in many other Hyundai products, with the '25 Tucson’s unit now including standard wireless CarPlay and Android Auto. Hyundai has also done the smart thing, bringing back a handful of physical climate and audio controls — a big improvement over the previous model’s more touch-centric center stack. Other updates consist of newly redesigned bumpers and a new grille.

2025 Hyundai Tucson dashboard

The '25 Tucson’s powertrains still consist of a mix of hybrid, gas and plug-in hybrid options. The base engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder producing 187 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This combo spins the front wheels as standard, but all-wheel drive is available for an additional $1,500 on all trims. The hybrid uses a smaller turbocharged unit with an electric motor to produce 231 horsepower. Finally, the plug-in hybrid makes 268 hp and offers some EV driving capability before the gas engine kicks in.

2025 Tucson price (includes $1,395 destination charge)
2024 Tucson price (includes $1,375 destination charge)
SE FWD$29,750$28,975
SEL FWD$31,610$31,275
SEL Convenience FWD$34,060N/A
XRT FWD$34,060$35,700
Limited FWD$39,690$38,135
Blue Hybrid$34,510$33,950
SEL Convenience Hybrid$37,510$36,530
N Line Hybrid$39,260$38,030
Limited Hybrid$42,340$41,090
SEL Plug-in Hybrid$40,775$40,100
Limited Plug-in Hybrid$48,485$46,825

Edmunds says

The 2025 Tucson got exactly what it needed with its refresh, and the changes should help the SUV continue to deliver on what we like about it, including a roomy (and now more ergonomic) interior, great standard tech, and more.

