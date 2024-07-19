For the 2025 model year, Hyundai has refreshed one of its hottest sellers: the Tucson, which now starts at $29,750, including a $1,375 destination charge. The update has increased prices across the board — in some trims more than others. For example, while the entry-level 2025 Hyundai Tucson only sees a $775 increase over last year, the top-tier Limited Plug-in Hybrid trim gets a $1,660 price bump. You can check out a full list of the year-over-year price changes below.

2025’s updates focus largely on the Tucson’s interior, with a redesigned dash wrapped around a newly available digital cluster paired with an upgraded infotainment system. The system itself is familiar, and found in many other Hyundai products, with the '25 Tucson’s unit now including standard wireless CarPlay and Android Auto. Hyundai has also done the smart thing, bringing back a handful of physical climate and audio controls — a big improvement over the previous model’s more touch-centric center stack. Other updates consist of newly redesigned bumpers and a new grille.