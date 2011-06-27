Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Consumer Reviews

Loaner car while 2015 Escalade in for service Body shop car guy , 08/02/2016 Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 81 of 82 people found this review helpful Escalade in for minor overnight service, I was given a xt5 as a loaner. Not expecting any thing special I was very surprised with the vehicle. I don't drive a midsize SUV daily but found I enjoyed this experience. As a body shop owner I have the opportunity to drive most brands and found this to be one of the most engaging rides in its class. The BMW X3 , Audi and Lexus have there merits but for comfort and performance this caddy tops them all. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Best SUV that Cadillac has ever built! jim w. , 08/22/2016 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 87 of 89 people found this review helpful Wow - what a ride - Love how incredibly quiet the interior is. Often I can't tell if the engine is running form inside the car based on hearing. Mind you I bought the base model and it's fully loaded. The Luxury has a sun roof and a lot of safety features but I felt the base model came with SO MUCH that it was perfect, and it is. Great fuel economy ( Don't love the stop feature when you are at a stoplight but it's becoming a lot more common, I get it) Living in Florida, A/C is important and this system delivers in spades. Love hat we can remotely start the car and cool it off first. Sound system is insane! Inclusion of apple car play is seemless. The interior is really plush and again for a base model- I'm so impressed. Update 2/20/18 over 10k miles on the SUV and still loving it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great ride rick , 07/15/2016 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful When someone starts gives you how big a seat is in inches, I kind of figure they're a competitor and not an owner. I've owned more than a few SUV's in my including the RX (3), Audi (1), a Highlander, an Infiniti and1 other American SUV besides a Caddy. Had a SRX which quite frankly I didn't care for. I now own an XT5 and it is a great car. Transmission is 8 speed so it's moving through gears nicely. Blue tooth hookup and what I like is if the phone rings, the A/C gets quieter automatically. I like that there are now more buttons and less of that touch screen. I hated pushing the screen to increase the A/C. Now it's a button. The rear view camera can be used as your rear view mirror so if there are people in the back seat, your view will not be blocked. I'm 6 foot but not overweight so I find the seats very comfortable. My legs haven't fallen asleep while driving. All in all, I'm happy with this SUV and I believe it compares favorably with the RX. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

Thoughts from an SRX driver John , 12/08/2016 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 71 of 73 people found this review helpful I took my SRX in for warranty work and was given the XT5 AWD as a loaner for one day. Here is my thoughts based on the 55 miles I put on it. The XT5 is similar to my 4-month-old SRX in terms of pricing and trim level. However, the XT5 is very different in the following ways. Engine: newer engine with auto-start-stop function and a newer transmission. Secondly, I noticed right away that the led lights are standard and the headlights are not halogen like the similar trim SRX. The XT5 does have the auto start/stop where the engine could be automatically turned off at a red light (by the software). When you step on the gas pedal, the engines turns back on. The car, also, switches between V6 and V4 mode depending on the power needs, similar to Honda's VCM technology. The ride is quiet, smooth, and sure-footed. However, I did feel that the SRX's engine delivers quick power when demanded while the XT5's engine has to figure out how much power the driver needs before delivering it. So there is a brief lag time since the software has to decide between different modes (V6 vs V4) to deliver power. On the positive note, the XT5 is very fuel efficient compared to the SRX. The nagging windspeed noise originating from the panoramic roof on the SRX seems to have been resolved. The placement of several buttons on the SRX, such as parking brake or Onstar, have been moved around. So there will be a learning curve for the SRX drivers when they upgrade to the XT5. Most importantly, several "digital" buttons on the SRX's CUE (ex. such as heated seat button) have been replaced with actual buttons on the newer model. The CUE seems to be more responsive on this upgraded model but there is still a decent amount of time needed to learn it if you are not familiar with the system. The most important difference is the new, redesigned seats. They are more comfortable than the SRX's seats. My XT5 did come with collision warning, cross traffic alerts, and the seats do have a vibrate function to alert the driver of imminent dangers on the road. Finally, XT5 has a bigger interior and seems less heavy while driving when compared to the SRX. Overall, it is a decent improvement over the SRX. In other notes: if you have a larger family or require more space than the XT5 but cannot afford to break the bank trying to purchase an Escalade, my recommendation is to hold off till the XT7 comes out in 2018-19 timeframe. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse