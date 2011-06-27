Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,655
|$34,056
|$36,619
|Clean
|$30,823
|$33,152
|$35,619
|Average
|$29,159
|$31,343
|$33,618
|Rough
|$27,495
|$29,535
|$31,618
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,784
|$26,132
|$28,628
|Clean
|$23,159
|$25,439
|$27,846
|Average
|$21,908
|$24,051
|$26,282
|Rough
|$20,658
|$22,664
|$24,718
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,760
|$27,110
|$29,610
|Clean
|$24,109
|$26,390
|$28,801
|Average
|$22,807
|$24,951
|$27,184
|Rough
|$21,506
|$23,512
|$25,566
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,459
|$29,725
|$32,140
|Clean
|$26,737
|$28,936
|$31,262
|Average
|$25,293
|$27,357
|$29,507
|Rough
|$23,850
|$25,779
|$27,751
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,496
|$28,702
|$31,053
|Clean
|$25,799
|$27,940
|$30,205
|Average
|$24,406
|$26,416
|$28,508
|Rough
|$23,013
|$24,893
|$26,812
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XT5 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,748
|$24,183
|$26,767
|Clean
|$21,176
|$23,541
|$26,036
|Average
|$20,033
|$22,257
|$24,574
|Rough
|$18,889
|$20,973
|$23,112