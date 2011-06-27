Estimated values
2005 Cadillac Escalade Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,455
|$4,718
|$5,401
|Clean
|$3,195
|$4,359
|$4,989
|Average
|$2,675
|$3,642
|$4,165
|Rough
|$2,155
|$2,926
|$3,340
Estimated values
2005 Cadillac Escalade AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,466
|$4,590
|$5,199
|Clean
|$3,205
|$4,242
|$4,802
|Average
|$2,684
|$3,544
|$4,009
|Rough
|$2,162
|$2,847
|$3,215