Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Work 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,704$3,035$3,711
Clean$1,522$2,711$3,325
Average$1,159$2,064$2,552
Rough$795$1,417$1,780
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Work 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,427$2,585$3,174
Clean$1,275$2,310$2,844
Average$970$1,758$2,183
Rough$666$1,207$1,523
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,012$3,401$4,105
Clean$1,797$3,039$3,678
Average$1,368$2,314$2,824
Rough$939$1,588$1,969
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,687$3,845$4,419
Clean$2,400$3,435$3,960
Average$1,827$2,615$3,040
Rough$1,254$1,795$2,120
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,200$3,592$4,294
Clean$1,965$3,209$3,848
Average$1,496$2,443$2,954
Rough$1,027$1,677$2,060
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,302$2,148$2,577
Clean$1,163$1,919$2,309
Average$885$1,461$1,772
Rough$608$1,003$1,236
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,174$3,602$4,322
Clean$1,942$3,218$3,872
Average$1,479$2,450$2,973
Rough$1,015$1,682$2,073
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,924$3,175$3,808
Clean$1,719$2,837$3,412
Average$1,308$2,160$2,619
Rough$898$1,483$1,827
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,513$3,930$4,643
Clean$2,245$3,511$4,160
Average$1,709$2,673$3,194
Rough$1,173$1,835$2,227
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,856$3,036$3,631
Clean$1,658$2,713$3,253
Average$1,262$2,065$2,498
Rough$866$1,418$1,742
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,823$2,970$3,548
Clean$1,629$2,653$3,179
Average$1,240$2,020$2,440
Rough$851$1,387$1,702
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,389$3,776$4,474
Clean$2,134$3,373$4,008
Average$1,625$2,568$3,077
Rough$1,115$1,763$2,146
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,978$3,094$3,654
Clean$1,767$2,764$3,274
Average$1,345$2,104$2,513
Rough$923$1,445$1,753
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Work 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,835$3,261$3,985
Clean$1,639$2,913$3,570
Average$1,248$2,218$2,741
Rough$856$1,523$1,912
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Work 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,569$2,829$3,470
Clean$1,401$2,528$3,109
Average$1,067$1,924$2,387
Rough$732$1,321$1,664
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,337$3,654$4,317
Clean$2,087$3,265$3,868
Average$1,589$2,486$2,969
Rough$1,091$1,706$2,071
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Ford F-250 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Ford F-250 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,275 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,310 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Ford F-250 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,275 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,310 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Ford F-250, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Ford F-250 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,275 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,310 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Ford F-250. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Ford F-250 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Ford F-250 ranges from $666 to $3,174, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Ford F-250 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.