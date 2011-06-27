Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Work 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,704
|$3,035
|$3,711
|Clean
|$1,522
|$2,711
|$3,325
|Average
|$1,159
|$2,064
|$2,552
|Rough
|$795
|$1,417
|$1,780
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Work 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,427
|$2,585
|$3,174
|Clean
|$1,275
|$2,310
|$2,844
|Average
|$970
|$1,758
|$2,183
|Rough
|$666
|$1,207
|$1,523
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,012
|$3,401
|$4,105
|Clean
|$1,797
|$3,039
|$3,678
|Average
|$1,368
|$2,314
|$2,824
|Rough
|$939
|$1,588
|$1,969
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,687
|$3,845
|$4,419
|Clean
|$2,400
|$3,435
|$3,960
|Average
|$1,827
|$2,615
|$3,040
|Rough
|$1,254
|$1,795
|$2,120
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,200
|$3,592
|$4,294
|Clean
|$1,965
|$3,209
|$3,848
|Average
|$1,496
|$2,443
|$2,954
|Rough
|$1,027
|$1,677
|$2,060
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,302
|$2,148
|$2,577
|Clean
|$1,163
|$1,919
|$2,309
|Average
|$885
|$1,461
|$1,772
|Rough
|$608
|$1,003
|$1,236
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,174
|$3,602
|$4,322
|Clean
|$1,942
|$3,218
|$3,872
|Average
|$1,479
|$2,450
|$2,973
|Rough
|$1,015
|$1,682
|$2,073
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,924
|$3,175
|$3,808
|Clean
|$1,719
|$2,837
|$3,412
|Average
|$1,308
|$2,160
|$2,619
|Rough
|$898
|$1,483
|$1,827
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,513
|$3,930
|$4,643
|Clean
|$2,245
|$3,511
|$4,160
|Average
|$1,709
|$2,673
|$3,194
|Rough
|$1,173
|$1,835
|$2,227
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,856
|$3,036
|$3,631
|Clean
|$1,658
|$2,713
|$3,253
|Average
|$1,262
|$2,065
|$2,498
|Rough
|$866
|$1,418
|$1,742
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,823
|$2,970
|$3,548
|Clean
|$1,629
|$2,653
|$3,179
|Average
|$1,240
|$2,020
|$2,440
|Rough
|$851
|$1,387
|$1,702
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,389
|$3,776
|$4,474
|Clean
|$2,134
|$3,373
|$4,008
|Average
|$1,625
|$2,568
|$3,077
|Rough
|$1,115
|$1,763
|$2,146
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,978
|$3,094
|$3,654
|Clean
|$1,767
|$2,764
|$3,274
|Average
|$1,345
|$2,104
|$2,513
|Rough
|$923
|$1,445
|$1,753
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Work 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,835
|$3,261
|$3,985
|Clean
|$1,639
|$2,913
|$3,570
|Average
|$1,248
|$2,218
|$2,741
|Rough
|$856
|$1,523
|$1,912
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Work 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,569
|$2,829
|$3,470
|Clean
|$1,401
|$2,528
|$3,109
|Average
|$1,067
|$1,924
|$2,387
|Rough
|$732
|$1,321
|$1,664
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,337
|$3,654
|$4,317
|Clean
|$2,087
|$3,265
|$3,868
|Average
|$1,589
|$2,486
|$2,969
|Rough
|$1,091
|$1,706
|$2,071