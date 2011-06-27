Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 200 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,339
|$13,349
|$15,507
|Clean
|$10,939
|$12,889
|$14,939
|Average
|$10,139
|$11,970
|$13,801
|Rough
|$9,340
|$11,051
|$12,664
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 200 S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,902
|$11,741
|$13,710
|Clean
|$9,553
|$11,337
|$13,208
|Average
|$8,854
|$10,528
|$12,202
|Rough
|$8,156
|$9,720
|$11,197
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 200 C 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,414
|$12,369
|$14,462
|Clean
|$10,047
|$11,943
|$13,932
|Average
|$9,312
|$11,092
|$12,871
|Rough
|$8,578
|$10,240
|$11,810
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 200 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,723
|$10,484
|$12,362
|Clean
|$8,416
|$10,123
|$11,908
|Average
|$7,800
|$9,401
|$11,002
|Rough
|$7,185
|$8,679
|$10,095
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 200 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,144
|$10,871
|$12,719
|Clean
|$8,822
|$10,497
|$12,253
|Average
|$8,177
|$9,748
|$11,320
|Rough
|$7,532
|$9,000
|$10,387
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 200 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,054
|$9,495
|$11,041
|Clean
|$7,770
|$9,168
|$10,636
|Average
|$7,202
|$8,514
|$9,826
|Rough
|$6,634
|$7,860
|$9,017
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 200 C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,127
|$14,156
|$16,343
|Clean
|$11,699
|$13,669
|$15,744
|Average
|$10,844
|$12,694
|$14,545
|Rough
|$9,988
|$11,720
|$13,347
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 200 C Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,496
|$12,460
|$14,563
|Clean
|$10,126
|$12,031
|$14,029
|Average
|$9,385
|$11,173
|$12,961
|Rough
|$8,645
|$10,315
|$11,893