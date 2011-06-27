Estimated values
2014 Dodge Dart Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,803
|$8,718
|$10,567
|Clean
|$6,445
|$8,268
|$9,986
|Average
|$5,727
|$7,368
|$8,824
|Rough
|$5,010
|$6,469
|$7,663
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Dart SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,148
|$6,742
|$8,274
|Clean
|$4,877
|$6,394
|$7,819
|Average
|$4,334
|$5,698
|$6,909
|Rough
|$3,791
|$5,003
|$6,000
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Dart SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,615
|$7,348
|$9,013
|Clean
|$5,319
|$6,969
|$8,518
|Average
|$4,727
|$6,211
|$7,527
|Rough
|$4,135
|$5,453
|$6,536
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Dart Aero 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,374
|$7,154
|$8,860
|Clean
|$5,091
|$6,785
|$8,373
|Average
|$4,524
|$6,047
|$7,399
|Rough
|$3,958
|$5,309
|$6,425
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Dart GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,554
|$8,464
|$10,305
|Clean
|$6,209
|$8,027
|$9,738
|Average
|$5,518
|$7,154
|$8,606
|Rough
|$4,827
|$6,281
|$7,473