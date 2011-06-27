  1. Home
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,209$9,241$10,879
Clean$5,683$8,454$9,951
Average$4,632$6,881$8,094
Rough$3,580$5,309$6,237
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,760$11,550$13,599
Clean$7,103$10,567$12,438
Average$5,789$8,602$10,117
Rough$4,475$6,636$7,796
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,043$10,483$12,342
Clean$6,446$9,591$11,289
Average$5,254$7,807$9,182
Rough$4,061$6,022$7,076
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,493$21,572$25,397
Clean$13,266$19,736$23,229
Average$10,811$16,065$18,895
Rough$8,357$12,393$14,560
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,118$12,083$14,224
Clean$7,430$11,055$13,010
Average$6,056$8,998$10,583
Rough$4,681$6,941$8,155
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,140$15,093$17,769
Clean$9,282$13,809$16,253
Average$7,564$11,240$13,220
Rough$5,847$8,671$10,187
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,277$13,808$16,256
Clean$8,491$12,633$14,869
Average$6,920$10,283$12,095
Rough$5,349$7,933$9,320
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,538$9,733$11,458
Clean$5,985$8,905$10,480
Average$4,878$7,248$8,525
Rough$3,770$5,591$6,569
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,793$8,623$10,152
Clean$5,303$7,889$9,286
Average$4,321$6,421$7,553
Rough$3,340$4,954$5,820
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,299$13,841$16,296
Clean$8,512$12,663$14,905
Average$6,937$10,308$12,124
Rough$5,362$7,952$9,343
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,805$11,617$13,676
Clean$7,144$10,628$12,509
Average$5,822$8,651$10,175
Rough$4,500$6,674$7,840
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,892$14,724$17,333
Clean$9,054$13,471$15,854
Average$7,379$10,965$12,896
Rough$5,704$8,459$9,937
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,699$4,017$4,729
Clean$2,471$3,676$4,326
Average$2,014$2,992$3,519
Rough$1,556$2,308$2,712
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,236$12,069$13,599
Clean$8,454$11,042$12,438
Average$6,890$8,988$10,117
Rough$5,326$6,933$7,796
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,176$10,682$12,575
Clean$6,569$9,773$11,502
Average$5,353$7,955$9,356
Rough$4,138$6,137$7,210
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,235$10,770$12,678
Clean$6,623$9,853$11,596
Average$5,397$8,020$9,433
Rough$4,172$6,187$7,269
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,769$13,051$15,365
Clean$8,026$11,940$14,053
Average$6,541$9,719$11,431
Rough$5,056$7,498$8,809
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,840$14,646$17,242
Clean$9,007$13,400$15,771
Average$7,341$10,907$12,828
Rough$5,674$8,414$9,885
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,042$10,457$12,303
Clean$6,445$9,567$11,253
Average$5,253$7,787$9,153
Rough$4,060$6,007$7,053
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,636$14,343$16,885
Clean$8,820$13,123$15,444
Average$7,188$10,681$12,563
Rough$5,556$8,240$9,681
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,393$15,469$18,211
Clean$9,513$14,152$16,657
Average$7,753$11,520$13,549
Rough$5,993$8,887$10,440
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,507$11,174$13,156
Clean$6,871$10,223$12,033
Average$5,600$8,321$9,788
Rough$4,329$6,419$7,542
Sell my 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,303 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,889 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,303 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,889 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,303 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,889 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ranges from $3,340 to $10,152, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.