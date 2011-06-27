Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,209
|$9,241
|$10,879
|Clean
|$5,683
|$8,454
|$9,951
|Average
|$4,632
|$6,881
|$8,094
|Rough
|$3,580
|$5,309
|$6,237
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,760
|$11,550
|$13,599
|Clean
|$7,103
|$10,567
|$12,438
|Average
|$5,789
|$8,602
|$10,117
|Rough
|$4,475
|$6,636
|$7,796
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,043
|$10,483
|$12,342
|Clean
|$6,446
|$9,591
|$11,289
|Average
|$5,254
|$7,807
|$9,182
|Rough
|$4,061
|$6,022
|$7,076
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,493
|$21,572
|$25,397
|Clean
|$13,266
|$19,736
|$23,229
|Average
|$10,811
|$16,065
|$18,895
|Rough
|$8,357
|$12,393
|$14,560
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,118
|$12,083
|$14,224
|Clean
|$7,430
|$11,055
|$13,010
|Average
|$6,056
|$8,998
|$10,583
|Rough
|$4,681
|$6,941
|$8,155
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,140
|$15,093
|$17,769
|Clean
|$9,282
|$13,809
|$16,253
|Average
|$7,564
|$11,240
|$13,220
|Rough
|$5,847
|$8,671
|$10,187
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,277
|$13,808
|$16,256
|Clean
|$8,491
|$12,633
|$14,869
|Average
|$6,920
|$10,283
|$12,095
|Rough
|$5,349
|$7,933
|$9,320
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,538
|$9,733
|$11,458
|Clean
|$5,985
|$8,905
|$10,480
|Average
|$4,878
|$7,248
|$8,525
|Rough
|$3,770
|$5,591
|$6,569
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,793
|$8,623
|$10,152
|Clean
|$5,303
|$7,889
|$9,286
|Average
|$4,321
|$6,421
|$7,553
|Rough
|$3,340
|$4,954
|$5,820
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,299
|$13,841
|$16,296
|Clean
|$8,512
|$12,663
|$14,905
|Average
|$6,937
|$10,308
|$12,124
|Rough
|$5,362
|$7,952
|$9,343
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,805
|$11,617
|$13,676
|Clean
|$7,144
|$10,628
|$12,509
|Average
|$5,822
|$8,651
|$10,175
|Rough
|$4,500
|$6,674
|$7,840
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,892
|$14,724
|$17,333
|Clean
|$9,054
|$13,471
|$15,854
|Average
|$7,379
|$10,965
|$12,896
|Rough
|$5,704
|$8,459
|$9,937
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,699
|$4,017
|$4,729
|Clean
|$2,471
|$3,676
|$4,326
|Average
|$2,014
|$2,992
|$3,519
|Rough
|$1,556
|$2,308
|$2,712
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,236
|$12,069
|$13,599
|Clean
|$8,454
|$11,042
|$12,438
|Average
|$6,890
|$8,988
|$10,117
|Rough
|$5,326
|$6,933
|$7,796
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,176
|$10,682
|$12,575
|Clean
|$6,569
|$9,773
|$11,502
|Average
|$5,353
|$7,955
|$9,356
|Rough
|$4,138
|$6,137
|$7,210
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,235
|$10,770
|$12,678
|Clean
|$6,623
|$9,853
|$11,596
|Average
|$5,397
|$8,020
|$9,433
|Rough
|$4,172
|$6,187
|$7,269
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,769
|$13,051
|$15,365
|Clean
|$8,026
|$11,940
|$14,053
|Average
|$6,541
|$9,719
|$11,431
|Rough
|$5,056
|$7,498
|$8,809
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,840
|$14,646
|$17,242
|Clean
|$9,007
|$13,400
|$15,771
|Average
|$7,341
|$10,907
|$12,828
|Rough
|$5,674
|$8,414
|$9,885
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,042
|$10,457
|$12,303
|Clean
|$6,445
|$9,567
|$11,253
|Average
|$5,253
|$7,787
|$9,153
|Rough
|$4,060
|$6,007
|$7,053
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,636
|$14,343
|$16,885
|Clean
|$8,820
|$13,123
|$15,444
|Average
|$7,188
|$10,681
|$12,563
|Rough
|$5,556
|$8,240
|$9,681
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,393
|$15,469
|$18,211
|Clean
|$9,513
|$14,152
|$16,657
|Average
|$7,753
|$11,520
|$13,549
|Rough
|$5,993
|$8,887
|$10,440
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,507
|$11,174
|$13,156
|Clean
|$6,871
|$10,223
|$12,033
|Average
|$5,600
|$8,321
|$9,788
|Rough
|$4,329
|$6,419
|$7,542