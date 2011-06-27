  1. Home
2009 Kia Rio Value

Estimated values
2009 Kia Rio Rio5 LX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,933$3,166$3,908
Clean$1,771$2,907$3,587
Average$1,447$2,390$2,945
Rough$1,123$1,873$2,303
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rio Rio5 SX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,834$3,175$3,980
Clean$1,680$2,915$3,653
Average$1,372$2,397$2,999
Rough$1,065$1,878$2,345
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rio Rio5 SX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,885$3,078$3,796
Clean$1,727$2,827$3,484
Average$1,411$2,324$2,860
Rough$1,095$1,821$2,237
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rio SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,826$2,932$3,599
Clean$1,673$2,692$3,303
Average$1,367$2,213$2,712
Rough$1,060$1,734$2,120
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,725$2,804$3,453
Clean$1,581$2,575$3,169
Average$1,291$2,117$2,602
Rough$1,002$1,659$2,034
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rio 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,329$1,967$2,354
Clean$1,218$1,806$2,160
Average$995$1,485$1,774
Rough$772$1,163$1,387
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rio Rio5 LX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,173$3,430$4,189
Clean$1,991$3,150$3,845
Average$1,626$2,590$3,157
Rough$1,262$2,029$2,468
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rio SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,051$3,812$4,867
Clean$1,879$3,501$4,467
Average$1,535$2,878$3,667
Rough$1,191$2,255$2,868
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,769$2,799$3,421
Clean$1,621$2,571$3,140
Average$1,324$2,113$2,578
Rough$1,027$1,656$2,016
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Kia Rio on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Kia Rio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,218 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,806 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Rio is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Kia Rio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,218 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,806 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Kia Rio, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Kia Rio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,218 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,806 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Kia Rio. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Kia Rio and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Kia Rio ranges from $772 to $2,354, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Kia Rio is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.