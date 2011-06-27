Estimated values
2009 Kia Rio Rio5 LX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,933
|$3,166
|$3,908
|Clean
|$1,771
|$2,907
|$3,587
|Average
|$1,447
|$2,390
|$2,945
|Rough
|$1,123
|$1,873
|$2,303
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rio Rio5 SX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,834
|$3,175
|$3,980
|Clean
|$1,680
|$2,915
|$3,653
|Average
|$1,372
|$2,397
|$2,999
|Rough
|$1,065
|$1,878
|$2,345
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rio Rio5 SX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,885
|$3,078
|$3,796
|Clean
|$1,727
|$2,827
|$3,484
|Average
|$1,411
|$2,324
|$2,860
|Rough
|$1,095
|$1,821
|$2,237
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rio SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,826
|$2,932
|$3,599
|Clean
|$1,673
|$2,692
|$3,303
|Average
|$1,367
|$2,213
|$2,712
|Rough
|$1,060
|$1,734
|$2,120
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,725
|$2,804
|$3,453
|Clean
|$1,581
|$2,575
|$3,169
|Average
|$1,291
|$2,117
|$2,602
|Rough
|$1,002
|$1,659
|$2,034
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rio 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,329
|$1,967
|$2,354
|Clean
|$1,218
|$1,806
|$2,160
|Average
|$995
|$1,485
|$1,774
|Rough
|$772
|$1,163
|$1,387
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rio Rio5 LX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,173
|$3,430
|$4,189
|Clean
|$1,991
|$3,150
|$3,845
|Average
|$1,626
|$2,590
|$3,157
|Rough
|$1,262
|$2,029
|$2,468
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rio SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,051
|$3,812
|$4,867
|Clean
|$1,879
|$3,501
|$4,467
|Average
|$1,535
|$2,878
|$3,667
|Rough
|$1,191
|$2,255
|$2,868
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,769
|$2,799
|$3,421
|Clean
|$1,621
|$2,571
|$3,140
|Average
|$1,324
|$2,113
|$2,578
|Rough
|$1,027
|$1,656
|$2,016