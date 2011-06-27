Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Accent GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,606
|$6,277
|$7,877
|Clean
|$4,367
|$5,959
|$7,449
|Average
|$3,889
|$5,321
|$6,591
|Rough
|$3,411
|$4,684
|$5,734
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,856
|$6,557
|$8,189
|Clean
|$4,604
|$6,224
|$7,743
|Average
|$4,100
|$5,558
|$6,852
|Rough
|$3,597
|$4,892
|$5,961
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Accent GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,894
|$6,613
|$8,262
|Clean
|$4,640
|$6,277
|$7,812
|Average
|$4,132
|$5,606
|$6,913
|Rough
|$3,625
|$4,934
|$6,014
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,535
|$6,220
|$7,831
|Clean
|$4,300
|$5,904
|$7,404
|Average
|$3,830
|$5,272
|$6,552
|Rough
|$3,359
|$4,641
|$5,700
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,723
|$6,408
|$8,023
|Clean
|$4,478
|$6,083
|$7,586
|Average
|$3,988
|$5,432
|$6,713
|Rough
|$3,499
|$4,781
|$5,840
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,197
|$7,203
|$9,119
|Clean
|$4,928
|$6,838
|$8,623
|Average
|$4,389
|$6,106
|$7,630
|Rough
|$3,850
|$5,375
|$6,638