Estimated values
2010 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,919
|$4,253
|$5,101
|Clean
|$2,679
|$3,905
|$4,687
|Average
|$2,200
|$3,210
|$3,858
|Rough
|$1,721
|$2,516
|$3,029
Estimated values
2010 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,329
|$4,810
|$5,752
|Clean
|$3,055
|$4,417
|$5,285
|Average
|$2,509
|$3,631
|$4,350
|Rough
|$1,962
|$2,845
|$3,415
Estimated values
2010 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,657
|$3,757
|$4,455
|Clean
|$2,439
|$3,450
|$4,093
|Average
|$2,003
|$2,836
|$3,370
|Rough
|$1,566
|$2,222
|$2,646
Estimated values
2010 Kia Optima SX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,373
|$5,094
|$6,188
|Clean
|$3,097
|$4,678
|$5,685
|Average
|$2,543
|$3,845
|$4,680
|Rough
|$1,989
|$3,013
|$3,674
Estimated values
2010 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,292
|$4,758
|$5,689
|Clean
|$3,022
|$4,369
|$5,227
|Average
|$2,481
|$3,592
|$4,303
|Rough
|$1,941
|$2,815
|$3,378
Estimated values
2010 Kia Optima SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,312
|$4,778
|$5,709
|Clean
|$3,040
|$4,387
|$5,245
|Average
|$2,496
|$3,607
|$4,317
|Rough
|$1,952
|$2,826
|$3,390