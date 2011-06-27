  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Charger
  4. 2020 Dodge Charger
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Dodge Charger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,724$28,005$30,876
Clean$25,454$27,717$30,539
Average$24,912$27,141$29,867
Rough$24,370$26,565$29,194
Sell my 2020 Dodge Charger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Charger near you
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Charger R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,904$32,279$35,279
Clean$29,589$31,947$34,895
Average$28,959$31,284$34,126
Rough$28,329$30,620$33,358
Sell my 2020 Dodge Charger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Charger near you
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Charger GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,623$29,967$32,922
Clean$27,332$29,659$32,564
Average$26,750$29,043$31,846
Rough$26,168$28,426$31,129
Sell my 2020 Dodge Charger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Charger near you
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,592$24,834$27,648
Clean$22,354$24,578$27,347
Average$21,878$24,068$26,744
Rough$21,402$23,557$26,142
Sell my 2020 Dodge Charger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Charger near you
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Charger GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,836$28,221$31,219
Clean$25,564$27,930$30,879
Average$25,019$27,350$30,199
Rough$24,475$26,770$29,519
Sell my 2020 Dodge Charger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Charger near you

FAQ

We don't have enough data on the 2020 Dodge Charger to provide an accurate appraisal at this time. Either the vehicle is too recent, or we don't have enough transaction data to accurately estimate its value. If you'd like to try another vehicle, take a look at our free appraisal page.
To understand if the 2020 Dodge Charger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.