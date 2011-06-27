Estimated values
2020 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,724
|$28,005
|$30,876
|Clean
|$25,454
|$27,717
|$30,539
|Average
|$24,912
|$27,141
|$29,867
|Rough
|$24,370
|$26,565
|$29,194
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Charger R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,904
|$32,279
|$35,279
|Clean
|$29,589
|$31,947
|$34,895
|Average
|$28,959
|$31,284
|$34,126
|Rough
|$28,329
|$30,620
|$33,358
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Charger GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,623
|$29,967
|$32,922
|Clean
|$27,332
|$29,659
|$32,564
|Average
|$26,750
|$29,043
|$31,846
|Rough
|$26,168
|$28,426
|$31,129
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,592
|$24,834
|$27,648
|Clean
|$22,354
|$24,578
|$27,347
|Average
|$21,878
|$24,068
|$26,744
|Rough
|$21,402
|$23,557
|$26,142
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Charger GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,836
|$28,221
|$31,219
|Clean
|$25,564
|$27,930
|$30,879
|Average
|$25,019
|$27,350
|$30,199
|Rough
|$24,475
|$26,770
|$29,519