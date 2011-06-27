Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,629
|$6,388
|$7,543
|Clean
|$4,377
|$6,030
|$7,108
|Average
|$3,872
|$5,314
|$6,237
|Rough
|$3,367
|$4,599
|$5,366
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,860
|$6,755
|$8,001
|Clean
|$4,594
|$6,377
|$7,539
|Average
|$4,064
|$5,620
|$6,616
|Rough
|$3,534
|$4,863
|$5,692
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,980
|$5,603
|$6,671
|Clean
|$3,763
|$5,290
|$6,286
|Average
|$3,328
|$4,662
|$5,516
|Rough
|$2,894
|$4,034
|$4,746
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,073
|$7,080
|$8,399
|Clean
|$4,796
|$6,684
|$7,914
|Average
|$4,242
|$5,891
|$6,945
|Rough
|$3,689
|$5,098
|$5,975
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,425
|$6,214
|$7,389
|Clean
|$4,184
|$5,866
|$6,963
|Average
|$3,701
|$5,170
|$6,110
|Rough
|$3,218
|$4,474
|$5,257
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,225
|$5,947
|$7,079
|Clean
|$3,995
|$5,614
|$6,671
|Average
|$3,534
|$4,948
|$5,854
|Rough
|$3,073
|$4,282
|$5,036
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,480
|$4,789
|$5,650
|Clean
|$3,290
|$4,521
|$5,324
|Average
|$2,911
|$3,985
|$4,672
|Rough
|$2,531
|$3,448
|$4,019
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,687
|$6,589
|$7,838
|Clean
|$4,432
|$6,220
|$7,385
|Average
|$3,920
|$5,482
|$6,480
|Rough
|$3,409
|$4,744
|$5,576