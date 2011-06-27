Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Amigo S 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$866
|$1,464
|$1,764
|Clean
|$772
|$1,305
|$1,578
|Average
|$583
|$986
|$1,204
|Rough
|$394
|$667
|$830
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Amigo XS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$915
|$1,482
|$1,764
|Clean
|$816
|$1,321
|$1,578
|Average
|$616
|$998
|$1,204
|Rough
|$416
|$675
|$830
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Amigo XS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$805
|$1,443
|$1,764
|Clean
|$717
|$1,286
|$1,578
|Average
|$541
|$972
|$1,204
|Rough
|$366
|$658
|$830
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Amigo S 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$746
|$1,422
|$1,764
|Clean
|$665
|$1,267
|$1,578
|Average
|$502
|$958
|$1,204
|Rough
|$339
|$648
|$830