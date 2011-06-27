Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography Black LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$64,315
|$66,206
|$68,229
|Clean
|$62,244
|$64,038
|$65,899
|Average
|$58,104
|$59,703
|$61,240
|Rough
|$53,963
|$55,367
|$56,581
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,105
|$45,925
|$49,756
|Clean
|$40,749
|$44,421
|$48,057
|Average
|$38,039
|$41,414
|$44,659
|Rough
|$35,328
|$38,407
|$41,261
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged Limited LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,871
|$47,734
|$51,612
|Clean
|$42,459
|$46,172
|$49,850
|Average
|$39,635
|$43,046
|$46,325
|Rough
|$36,810
|$39,920
|$42,800
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,325
|$38,280
|$43,185
|Clean
|$32,252
|$37,027
|$41,711
|Average
|$30,107
|$34,520
|$38,762
|Rough
|$27,961
|$32,013
|$35,813
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,759
|$41,442
|$45,126
|Clean
|$36,543
|$40,085
|$43,585
|Average
|$34,112
|$37,372
|$40,503
|Rough
|$31,681
|$34,658
|$37,421
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,806
|$52,803
|$56,825
|Clean
|$47,235
|$51,074
|$54,884
|Average
|$44,092
|$47,617
|$51,004
|Rough
|$40,950
|$44,159
|$47,123
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,098
|$38,703
|$42,303
|Clean
|$33,968
|$37,436
|$40,859
|Average
|$31,708
|$34,901
|$37,970
|Rough
|$29,448
|$32,367
|$35,081
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,024
|$35,554
|$39,073
|Clean
|$30,993
|$34,390
|$37,739
|Average
|$28,931
|$32,061
|$35,071
|Rough
|$26,869
|$29,733
|$32,402
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,656
|$54,602
|$58,578
|Clean
|$49,025
|$52,815
|$56,578
|Average
|$45,764
|$49,239
|$52,578
|Rough
|$42,502
|$45,663
|$48,578
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,223
|$37,036
|$40,833
|Clean
|$32,154
|$35,823
|$39,438
|Average
|$30,015
|$33,398
|$36,650
|Rough
|$27,876
|$30,972
|$33,861
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,711
|$33,049
|$36,376
|Clean
|$28,754
|$31,967
|$35,134
|Average
|$26,841
|$29,803
|$32,650
|Rough
|$24,929
|$27,639
|$30,166