Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,484
|$6,665
|$7,842
|Clean
|$4,104
|$6,097
|$7,173
|Average
|$3,345
|$4,963
|$5,835
|Rough
|$2,586
|$3,829
|$4,496
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,143
|$6,281
|$7,436
|Clean
|$3,792
|$5,747
|$6,801
|Average
|$3,090
|$4,678
|$5,532
|Rough
|$2,389
|$3,608
|$4,263
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 4dr Quad Cab SB (8.3L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,321
|$17,366
|$20,091
|Clean
|$11,278
|$15,889
|$18,377
|Average
|$9,191
|$12,933
|$14,948
|Rough
|$7,105
|$9,977
|$11,519
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,161
|$7,681
|$9,043
|Clean
|$4,724
|$7,027
|$8,272
|Average
|$3,850
|$5,720
|$6,728
|Rough
|$2,976
|$4,413
|$5,185
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,118
|$6,311
|$7,495
|Clean
|$3,769
|$5,774
|$6,856
|Average
|$3,072
|$4,700
|$5,576
|Rough
|$2,375
|$3,625
|$4,297
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,153
|$6,237
|$7,364
|Clean
|$3,802
|$5,706
|$6,735
|Average
|$3,098
|$4,645
|$5,479
|Rough
|$2,395
|$3,583
|$4,222
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,248
|$6,565
|$7,817
|Clean
|$3,888
|$6,006
|$7,150
|Average
|$3,169
|$4,889
|$5,816
|Rough
|$2,449
|$3,772
|$4,482
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,058
|$10,212
|$11,916
|Clean
|$6,460
|$9,343
|$10,899
|Average
|$5,265
|$7,605
|$8,866
|Rough
|$4,070
|$5,867
|$6,832
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,841
|$4,065
|$4,727
|Clean
|$2,600
|$3,719
|$4,324
|Average
|$2,119
|$3,027
|$3,517
|Rough
|$1,638
|$2,335
|$2,710
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,857
|$5,802
|$6,852
|Clean
|$3,530
|$5,308
|$6,267
|Average
|$2,877
|$4,321
|$5,098
|Rough
|$2,224
|$3,333
|$3,928
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,083
|$6,476
|$7,770
|Clean
|$3,737
|$5,925
|$7,107
|Average
|$3,045
|$4,823
|$5,781
|Rough
|$2,354
|$3,721
|$4,455
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 2dr Regular Cab SB (8.3L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,691
|$21,446
|$25,094
|Clean
|$13,447
|$19,621
|$22,953
|Average
|$10,959
|$15,971
|$18,670
|Rough
|$8,471
|$12,320
|$14,387
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,025
|$7,402
|$8,686
|Clean
|$4,600
|$6,772
|$7,944
|Average
|$3,749
|$5,512
|$6,462
|Rough
|$2,898
|$4,252
|$4,980
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,306
|$7,897
|$9,298
|Clean
|$4,857
|$7,225
|$8,504
|Average
|$3,958
|$5,881
|$6,918
|Rough
|$3,060
|$4,537
|$5,331
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,041
|$6,997
|$8,054
|Clean
|$4,614
|$6,402
|$7,367
|Average
|$3,760
|$5,211
|$5,992
|Rough
|$2,907
|$4,020
|$4,618
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,082
|$7,477
|$8,772
|Clean
|$4,652
|$6,841
|$8,023
|Average
|$3,791
|$5,568
|$6,526
|Rough
|$2,930
|$4,296
|$5,029
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,554
|$8,117
|$9,500
|Clean
|$5,084
|$7,426
|$8,690
|Average
|$4,143
|$6,044
|$7,068
|Rough
|$3,203
|$4,663
|$5,447
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,306
|$6,733
|$8,045
|Clean
|$3,941
|$6,160
|$7,358
|Average
|$3,212
|$5,014
|$5,985
|Rough
|$2,483
|$3,868
|$4,612
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,668
|$5,403
|$6,340
|Clean
|$3,357
|$4,943
|$5,799
|Average
|$2,736
|$4,024
|$4,717
|Rough
|$2,115
|$3,104
|$3,635
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,384
|$7,162
|$8,662
|Clean
|$4,013
|$6,552
|$7,923
|Average
|$3,270
|$5,333
|$6,444
|Rough
|$2,528
|$4,114
|$4,966
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,999
|$4,619
|$5,493
|Clean
|$2,745
|$4,226
|$5,025
|Average
|$2,237
|$3,439
|$4,087
|Rough
|$1,729
|$2,653
|$3,150
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,077
|$4,291
|$4,947
|Clean
|$2,817
|$3,926
|$4,525
|Average
|$2,296
|$3,195
|$3,681
|Rough
|$1,774
|$2,465
|$2,836
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,608
|$5,793
|$6,973
|Clean
|$3,302
|$5,300
|$6,378
|Average
|$2,691
|$4,314
|$5,188
|Rough
|$2,080
|$3,328
|$3,998
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,729
|$5,669
|$6,717
|Clean
|$3,414
|$5,187
|$6,144
|Average
|$2,782
|$4,222
|$4,997
|Rough
|$2,150
|$3,257
|$3,851
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,595
|$6,928
|$8,189
|Clean
|$4,206
|$6,339
|$7,490
|Average
|$3,428
|$5,159
|$6,093
|Rough
|$2,650
|$3,980
|$4,695
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,259
|$6,150
|$7,172
|Clean
|$3,898
|$5,626
|$6,560
|Average
|$3,177
|$4,580
|$5,336
|Rough
|$2,456
|$3,533
|$4,112
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,976
|$5,730
|$6,677
|Clean
|$3,640
|$5,242
|$6,107
|Average
|$2,966
|$4,267
|$4,967
|Rough
|$2,293
|$3,292
|$3,828
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,908
|$7,306
|$8,601
|Clean
|$4,493
|$6,684
|$7,867
|Average
|$3,661
|$5,441
|$6,399
|Rough
|$2,830
|$4,197
|$4,931
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,937
|$7,347
|$8,650
|Clean
|$4,519
|$6,722
|$7,912
|Average
|$3,683
|$5,471
|$6,436
|Rough
|$2,847
|$4,221
|$4,959
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,313
|$6,328
|$7,417
|Clean
|$3,948
|$5,790
|$6,784
|Average
|$3,217
|$4,713
|$5,518
|Rough
|$2,487
|$3,636
|$4,252