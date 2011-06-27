  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,484$6,665$7,842
Clean$4,104$6,097$7,173
Average$3,345$4,963$5,835
Rough$2,586$3,829$4,496
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,143$6,281$7,436
Clean$3,792$5,747$6,801
Average$3,090$4,678$5,532
Rough$2,389$3,608$4,263
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 4dr Quad Cab SB (8.3L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,321$17,366$20,091
Clean$11,278$15,889$18,377
Average$9,191$12,933$14,948
Rough$7,105$9,977$11,519
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,161$7,681$9,043
Clean$4,724$7,027$8,272
Average$3,850$5,720$6,728
Rough$2,976$4,413$5,185
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,118$6,311$7,495
Clean$3,769$5,774$6,856
Average$3,072$4,700$5,576
Rough$2,375$3,625$4,297
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,153$6,237$7,364
Clean$3,802$5,706$6,735
Average$3,098$4,645$5,479
Rough$2,395$3,583$4,222
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,248$6,565$7,817
Clean$3,888$6,006$7,150
Average$3,169$4,889$5,816
Rough$2,449$3,772$4,482
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,058$10,212$11,916
Clean$6,460$9,343$10,899
Average$5,265$7,605$8,866
Rough$4,070$5,867$6,832
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,841$4,065$4,727
Clean$2,600$3,719$4,324
Average$2,119$3,027$3,517
Rough$1,638$2,335$2,710
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,857$5,802$6,852
Clean$3,530$5,308$6,267
Average$2,877$4,321$5,098
Rough$2,224$3,333$3,928
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,083$6,476$7,770
Clean$3,737$5,925$7,107
Average$3,045$4,823$5,781
Rough$2,354$3,721$4,455
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 2dr Regular Cab SB (8.3L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,691$21,446$25,094
Clean$13,447$19,621$22,953
Average$10,959$15,971$18,670
Rough$8,471$12,320$14,387
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,025$7,402$8,686
Clean$4,600$6,772$7,944
Average$3,749$5,512$6,462
Rough$2,898$4,252$4,980
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,306$7,897$9,298
Clean$4,857$7,225$8,504
Average$3,958$5,881$6,918
Rough$3,060$4,537$5,331
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,041$6,997$8,054
Clean$4,614$6,402$7,367
Average$3,760$5,211$5,992
Rough$2,907$4,020$4,618
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,082$7,477$8,772
Clean$4,652$6,841$8,023
Average$3,791$5,568$6,526
Rough$2,930$4,296$5,029
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,554$8,117$9,500
Clean$5,084$7,426$8,690
Average$4,143$6,044$7,068
Rough$3,203$4,663$5,447
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,306$6,733$8,045
Clean$3,941$6,160$7,358
Average$3,212$5,014$5,985
Rough$2,483$3,868$4,612
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,668$5,403$6,340
Clean$3,357$4,943$5,799
Average$2,736$4,024$4,717
Rough$2,115$3,104$3,635
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,384$7,162$8,662
Clean$4,013$6,552$7,923
Average$3,270$5,333$6,444
Rough$2,528$4,114$4,966
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,999$4,619$5,493
Clean$2,745$4,226$5,025
Average$2,237$3,439$4,087
Rough$1,729$2,653$3,150
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,077$4,291$4,947
Clean$2,817$3,926$4,525
Average$2,296$3,195$3,681
Rough$1,774$2,465$2,836
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,608$5,793$6,973
Clean$3,302$5,300$6,378
Average$2,691$4,314$5,188
Rough$2,080$3,328$3,998
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,729$5,669$6,717
Clean$3,414$5,187$6,144
Average$2,782$4,222$4,997
Rough$2,150$3,257$3,851
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,595$6,928$8,189
Clean$4,206$6,339$7,490
Average$3,428$5,159$6,093
Rough$2,650$3,980$4,695
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,259$6,150$7,172
Clean$3,898$5,626$6,560
Average$3,177$4,580$5,336
Rough$2,456$3,533$4,112
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,976$5,730$6,677
Clean$3,640$5,242$6,107
Average$2,966$4,267$4,967
Rough$2,293$3,292$3,828
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,908$7,306$8,601
Clean$4,493$6,684$7,867
Average$3,661$5,441$6,399
Rough$2,830$4,197$4,931
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,937$7,347$8,650
Clean$4,519$6,722$7,912
Average$3,683$5,471$6,436
Rough$2,847$4,221$4,959
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,313$6,328$7,417
Clean$3,948$5,790$6,784
Average$3,217$4,713$5,518
Rough$2,487$3,636$4,252
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,745 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,226 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,745 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,226 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,745 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,226 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ranges from $1,729 to $5,493, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.