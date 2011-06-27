Used 1998 Cadillac Eldorado Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length200.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3876 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width75.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sable Black
  • Shale
  • Dark Adriatic Blue
  • Gold Firemist
  • Emerald Green
  • Cotillion White
  • Silver Mist
  • Polo Green
  • Mulberry
  • Moonstone
  • Baltic Blue
  • Frost Beige
