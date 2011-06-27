Estimated values
1998 Cadillac Eldorado Touring 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,176
|$3,252
|$3,845
|Clean
|$1,938
|$2,904
|$3,434
|Average
|$1,460
|$2,207
|$2,610
|Rough
|$983
|$1,510
|$1,787
Estimated values
1998 Cadillac Eldorado 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,459
|$2,328
|$2,805
|Clean
|$1,299
|$2,079
|$2,505
|Average
|$979
|$1,580
|$1,904
|Rough
|$659
|$1,081
|$1,304