Estimated values
1991 Cadillac DeVille Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,283
|$1,640
|Clean
|$559
|$1,146
|$1,464
|Average
|$422
|$871
|$1,114
|Rough
|$284
|$597
|$763
Estimated values
1991 Cadillac DeVille 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$665
|$1,217
|$1,519
|Clean
|$592
|$1,087
|$1,357
|Average
|$446
|$827
|$1,032
|Rough
|$301
|$566
|$707
Estimated values
1991 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$556
|$1,344
|$1,773
|Clean
|$495
|$1,200
|$1,583
|Average
|$373
|$913
|$1,204
|Rough
|$252
|$625
|$825