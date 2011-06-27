I went into the dealership planning on buying an impala. Unfortunately I couldn't really justify to myself why I needed that large of a car. So they showed me this Buick and I fell in love! Truthfully at first I didn't think I was going to fit in it. I'm 6'4 so I get very skeptical over vehicle size. I pushed the seat all the way back and was shocked! I couldn't touch the pedals! So on with the test drive. I was averaging 40mpg on the test drive and I was ready to sign the papers before we got back! Now, I've owned the car for 3 months now and I've put 12,300 miles on it so let me tell you what it's like living with it. I took it on a trip (360 mile round trip) and I only used 8.5 gallons. That's 42 mpg! And it was so comfortable and quiet! The interior is holding up well, however if you have the black and gray interior, expect some frustration. Anything on the black materials you touch with turn white. It's like some sort of chemical reaction happens and suddenly you have white spots everywhere. Make sure you don't have an older style iPhone (I have a 4s with THOUSANDS OF PICTURES) as plugging it in will freeze your radio, causing it to stick where it is for about 10 minutes before restarting just fine. Not a big deal, it just gets annoying because you'll never know when it's going to happen. The back seat is just about unusable. Really. Unless you have someone up front who is willing to compromise on a little leg room, it's really too tight back there. I really don't know how the engineers didn't notice this. Once I meet someone with three inch thick legs, maybe I'll understand. You cannot get fast food and expect both the driver and passenger to get soft drinks as they both won't fit into the cup holder at once. This is a pain too. They can, but it's just in the way and they have to be at an awkward angle. Lighted glovebox is something I haven't seen on a car in 20 years, and it's very nice. The car is quick, although it doesn't feel like it. It will get you into trouble because you'll think you're doing 60 when you're really doing 90. But all in all I really do love this car. It's comfortable, economical, powerful, smooth, beautiful (especially in the dark gray I have) and just all around nice! Also I got $7,000 off on the price which swayed my decision a little bit too.

