Consumer Rating
(15)
2015 Buick Verano Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and composed ride
  • quiet interior
  • strong and efficient turbocharged engine on Verano Turbo
  • competitive price.
  • Mediocre base engine
  • less backseat space than similarly priced midsize cars
  • finicky touchscreen interface
  • German rivals have more prestige.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Buick Verano delivers luxury car qualities to the small car realm. It's a solid choice if you're set on buying a compact sedan, but keep in mind that its German rivals are nicer, while similarly priced midsize cars offer more space and superior fuel economy.

Vehicle overview

The Edmunds.com "B" rated 2015 Buick Verano is among the new wave of compact, entry-level luxury cars that offer upscale features and a premium driving experience in a smaller, more fuel-efficient package than traditional luxury models. The Verano treats you to an attractively trimmed interior with reasonable room for four people, as well as a relatively roomy trunk for a compact car. It also has more sophisticated road manners than you might expect from a small sedan. With base prices ranging from the mid-$20Ks to about $30,000 (for the top-of-the-line Turbo version) when new, this Buick presents a compelling alternative to the more expensive compact sedans from other premium-brand automakers.

Based on the same platform architecture as the Chevrolet Cruze, the 2015 Verano isn't flashy. Its exterior styling is upscale, yet reserved in character. Its well-crafted interior features high-quality materials and an impressively long list of standard luxury and high-tech features, and generally feels like it's a cut above everyday family cars. Since this is a true compact car, however, the Buick's rear seat doesn't provide the stretch-out legroom you might want in an upscale sedan.

A standard 180-horsepower, 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine powers most versions of the Buick Verano, and it provides adequate performance and reasonable fuel economy. If you want more invigorating performance, you can move up to the Verano Turbo. Its quick, turbocharged 250-hp four-cylinder totally changes the character of this small sedan. And if you prefer to shift for yourself, the Turbo model lets you opt for a six-speed manual transmission in lieu of the more popular six-speed automatic.

Currently, there are but a handful of choices in this budding class of compact luxury cars. The Verano's closest rivals are the 2015 Acura ILX, 2015 Audi A3 and 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. The Acura doesn't offer as many safety and tech features, nor is it as quick or refined as Buick's small sedan. The Audi and Mercedes-Benz pack stronger engines under their hoods, and both deliver better crafted interiors and greater cachet. But they're also more expensive and their tighter rear seats could make them less appealing if you carry passengers on more than an occasional basis.

Also keep in mind that if you need more room you could get a higher-end midsize sedan, such as the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord or Nissan Altima, all of which provide more room, similar features and sometimes even better fuel economy. But overall, considering its price, composed ride and healthy list of features, the well-rounded 2015 Buick Verano is a fine choice for a compact, premium sedan.

2015 Buick Verano models

The 2015 Buick Verano is offered in four trim levels: Verano, Verano with the Convenience Group, Verano with the Leather Group and Verano with the Premium Turbo Group, also known as the Verano Turbo.

In addition to the safety features listed below, key standard features in the base Verano include 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, remote engine start (automatic transmission only), dual-zone automatic climate control, split-folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, eight-way manually adjustable front seats and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. Also standard are OnStar with 4G LTE (an enhanced version of the OnStar system with a Wi-Fi hotspot) and Buick's IntelliLink infotainment system, which includes a 7-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice recognition, a USB port, auxiliary audio jack, smartphone app integration, satellite radio and six speakers.

Moving up to the Convenience Group brings 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, lane departure warnings, a forward collision warning system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a six-way power driver seat (with manual recline), heated front seats and heated side mirrors.

The Leather Group adds keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.

The Premium Turbo Group includes all of the equipment of the Leather Group while featuring a more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and a rear spoiler.

A sunroof and navigation system are optional for all versions, except the base Verano.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Buick Verano now comes standard with OnStar with 4G LTE, which provides a Wi-Fi hotspot that accommodates up to seven mobile devices. Otherwise, the Verano is essentially unchanged from last year.

Performance & mpg

Most versions of the 2015 Buick Verano come with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, which generates 180 hp and 171 pound-feet of torque, and a six-speed automatic transmission. The top-of-the-line Premium Turbo version is powered by a livelier 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that delivers 250 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. This version is available with either the six-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy for the 2.4-liter engine is a respectable 25 mpg combined (21 city/32 highway), although that's lower than some larger midsize cars like the four-cylinder Honda Accord and Nissan Altima. For the extra power it provides, the 2.0-liter turbo engine doesn't give up much in fuel economy. It's estimated to provide 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway) with the automatic transmission and 24 mpg combined (20 city/31 highway) with the manual.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Verano with the 2.4-liter engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.0 seconds, which is slow for this class. The Verano Turbo, on the other hand, hit 60 mph in a notably quicker 6.6 seconds, which is average for an entry-level luxury sedan, but quick compared with upper-crust midsize sedans.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2015 Buick Verano include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front seat knee airbags. Additional safety features, including blind-spot, forward-collision, lane-departure and rear cross-traffic warning systems, are standard on all versions except the base Verano. The OnStar service provides automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance and stolen vehicle assistance.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Verano came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, which is average for the class.

In government crash tests, the Verano earned a top five-star overall rating, with five stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Verano received the highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test, as well as a "Good" rating for the side-impact roof-strength and head restraints/seat design (whiplash protection) tests.

Driving

Two key highlights on the Verano are its supple, comfortable ride over almost any road surface and its supremely quiet cabin, even at highway speeds. These inviting attributes help reinforce its luxury car aspirations. Buick's small sedan is also steady and composed around turns, and its steering is precise with appropriate levels of effort. We wouldn't call the Verano's handling invigorating, but it's certainly competent.

The 2015 Buick Verano's 2.4-liter engine provides adequate acceleration in normal driving, and the automatic transmission delivers smooth, refined shifts. Still, we recommend upgrading to the Turbo, which provides brisk performance on the highway with minimal sacrifice in fuel economy.

Interior

In spite of its compact exterior dimensions, the 2015 Buick Verano is actually pretty roomy inside. With plenty of seat adjustability and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, virtually any driver will be able to get comfortable behind the wheel. The absence of a power recline adjustment for the seatback (it adjusts manually), a driver-seat memory function or a front power passenger seat, however, are disappointments in a near-luxury car.

The Verano has reasonable backseat legroom, but unquestionably, it's not as accommodating in this regard as a similarly priced midsize sedan, especially in the rear center position. Some of that rear seat room, we suspect, went into trunk space, which measures a roomy 15.2 cubic feet, an impressive capacity for this class.

The standard 7-inch touchscreen presents information in large, legible characters, and the arrangement of its icons can be customized, as on a smartphone. It also provides a lot of functionality, including, for iPhone users, additional voice-command functionality through a Siri Eyes Free mode. On the downside, though, the Verano's interface can occasionally be annoying, as it's slow to register finger inputs and sometimes misses commands entirely.

The Verano's interior is well-assembled, with tight fits between panels and, for the most part, higher-grade plastics than what you'll find in mainstream midsize sedans. The big block of lookalike buttons on the console and a few of the trim pieces, however, don't quite make the cut in an entry-level luxury sedan -- a reminder that the Verano is related to the Chevrolet Cruze. This is especially true in comparison to the much nicer interiors of the Audi A3 and Mercedes CLA.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Buick Verano.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(6%)
2(6%)
1(8%)
4.2
15 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very quiet, a surprisingly good ride & value
GregR,08/06/2015
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Just under 60,000 miles and we just replaced the original Continental ContiPro tires and in for first alignment. Each time wore evenly and the ride is back to what it was when it was new. Good tires make one heck of a difference. Mileage remains consistent with 33MPG highway and 30+ combo city and driveway. As it's a direct injection engine it's time for a intake valve cleaning, and we'll schedule this next. Interior, paint, and trim holding up well. OEM battery replaced with an AGM battery and it held up well too. No complaints, reliable transportation, easy to maintain, looks good, and mileage remains good. Amazing the value and deal this car is for what it was sold for. People missed a great buy and GM killed off (in the US anyway) a reliable car. Now 50,000 miles and this car has not been in for a single warranty claim. I have owned Chrysler, Jeep, Chevy, Honda, and Acura and every vehicle had at least one warranty service visit. Except my Verano. Very impressed. Mileage remains good, just had the transmission fluid serviced and car shifts like its brand new. Still comfy and enjoying the car. This a sleeper car that really shines. 6,500 on the odometer now and I have to comment how impressed I am with this car. We would have never bought a Buick, but after riding in one, before you buy something else you need to take this for a ride. Easy to get in and out of, comfortable seats, large trunk, lifetime 30MPG per the OnStar app, no issues at all, well laid out interior, nice fit and finish, and the engine and transmission work well together. We have the Leather group and the keyless ignition is awesome. This car is loaded with safety features, and when you compare to other models, and the price, you can no go wrong. Lane assist, forward facing camera, all the airbags, blind spot monitoring, self-dim rear mirror - all for an affordable price. I drive an Acura, a Jeep, Honda Civic, and another GM product, and this car is THE quietest of all of them. Reliability we'll wait and see, but so far not a single warranty claim. We're in for our first oil change in about 2 weeks, complements of Buick. Someone posted there is no back seat room. I'm 6'4" and I don't need the front seat all the way back to be comfortable, and yes, someone can still sit behind me when I'm driving. Sure, I can push the seat all the way back, but it's not needed. This is no large 4-door sedan, so for the size car we're talking about, the interior room is impressive. Don't pass this model up. You will be surprised as we were. (Exterior color is the upgraded White Pearl, with two-tone brown interior).
I love my baby Buick!
Jfinch,10/21/2015
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I went into the dealership planning on buying an impala. Unfortunately I couldn't really justify to myself why I needed that large of a car. So they showed me this Buick and I fell in love! Truthfully at first I didn't think I was going to fit in it. I'm 6'4 so I get very skeptical over vehicle size. I pushed the seat all the way back and was shocked! I couldn't touch the pedals! So on with the test drive. I was averaging 40mpg on the test drive and I was ready to sign the papers before we got back! Now, I've owned the car for 3 months now and I've put 12,300 miles on it so let me tell you what it's like living with it. I took it on a trip (360 mile round trip) and I only used 8.5 gallons. That's 42 mpg! And it was so comfortable and quiet! The interior is holding up well, however if you have the black and gray interior, expect some frustration. Anything on the black materials you touch with turn white. It's like some sort of chemical reaction happens and suddenly you have white spots everywhere. Make sure you don't have an older style iPhone (I have a 4s with THOUSANDS OF PICTURES) as plugging it in will freeze your radio, causing it to stick where it is for about 10 minutes before restarting just fine. Not a big deal, it just gets annoying because you'll never know when it's going to happen. The back seat is just about unusable. Really. Unless you have someone up front who is willing to compromise on a little leg room, it's really too tight back there. I really don't know how the engineers didn't notice this. Once I meet someone with three inch thick legs, maybe I'll understand. You cannot get fast food and expect both the driver and passenger to get soft drinks as they both won't fit into the cup holder at once. This is a pain too. They can, but it's just in the way and they have to be at an awkward angle. Lighted glovebox is something I haven't seen on a car in 20 years, and it's very nice. The car is quick, although it doesn't feel like it. It will get you into trouble because you'll think you're doing 60 when you're really doing 90. But all in all I really do love this car. It's comfortable, economical, powerful, smooth, beautiful (especially in the dark gray I have) and just all around nice! Also I got $7,000 off on the price which swayed my decision a little bit too.
GREAT AUTOMOBILE
howard,07/27/2015
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I am 6'4", i have plenty of leg room. Beautiful riding car. Easy to read all the different things on the dashboard.plenty of trunk space. It is a very large trunk. Has the rar back up camera. Very helpful.
My first Buick
frank1906,12/08/2016
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I always thought of a Buick as an old mans car.. At 60 which I feel is not old, I bought my first Buick. In my lifetime I have owned about 20 cars. This by far is my best. I loved my old cameo's and my Lincolns the best was the MarkVII, But being in this car is fantastic, My last 4 cars were Lincolns but this is better then those. I have the premium model, plenty of head room even with the sunroof, the electronics are plentiful, and the ride QUIET. I admit the back is a little tight, but I don't have to many trips with a back seat person. .I looked at the Audi , I looked at Honda, but I feel for this one the minute i got behind the wheel. With an outstanding warranty and a dealer who really looks after you.. I will be happy with this car for years to come. A year later, I still like this car. The ride is quit, and handles beautifully.
See all 15 reviews of the 2015 Buick Verano
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2015 Buick Verano features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Buick Verano

Used 2015 Buick Verano Overview

The Used 2015 Buick Verano is offered in the following submodels: Verano Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Premium Turbo Group 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Buick Verano?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Buick Verano trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Buick Verano Convenience Group is priced between $11,000 and$12,747 with odometer readings between 35355 and81387 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Buick Verano Leather Group is priced between $13,990 and$16,500 with odometer readings between 25273 and60856 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Buick Verano 1SV is priced between $12,999 and$12,999 with odometer readings between 47154 and47154 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Buick Verano Base is priced between $12,534 and$12,534 with odometer readings between 70847 and70847 miles.

