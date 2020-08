Used 2017 Buick Verano for Sale Near Me

East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California

WOW!! VERANO SPORT TOURING EDITION with only 16K MILES and LOADED!! *** EAST COUNTY PRE-OWNED SUPERSTORE Provides the HIGHEST QUALITY Vehicles at the LOWEST Prices Available... SO-CAL'S LARGEST USED CAR INVENTORY!! We have OVER 500 Vehicles to Choose From!! CARS, TRUCKS, VANS, SUV'S, CROSSOVER'S, HYBRIDS and COMMERCIAL VEHICLES... If we Don't Have it We can Locate even HARD TO FIND Units.. FINANCING For ALL TYPES of Credit... GOOD CREDIT-- Lowest Interest Rates Available.. BAD CREDIT-- WE GET YOU APPROVED oac... BK/REPO-- Credit Forgiveness Program... Trade-In Your Car PAID FOR or NOT... ** DON'T HESITATE ** ONE OF CALIFORNIA'S LARGEST USED CAR INVENTORY!!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE with our 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY.. (see dealer for details)... WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER 20 YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION!! Visit in person at 327 El Cajon Blvd El Cajon 92020.... Or call (855)349-4956.... Click us at eastcountypreowned.com... COME SEE WHY WE'RE #1 Our 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring Sedan in Summit White will make your heart beat faster! Powered by a strong, yet efficient 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 180hp at your command paired to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. You'll love the deft handling of this luxury Front Wheel Drive as you achieve near 31mpg on the highway. Our Verano Sport Touring has a distinguished stature that gains second glances with its projector beam headlights, front fog lamps, and beautiful wheels. The Sport Touring cabin indulges your senses and lets you bask in quiet luxury. Sit back in the supportive heated seats and take note of remote vehicle start, a huge sunroof, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control. The Buick IntelliLink touchscreen featuring full-color Navigation, available satellite radio, voice recognition, smartphone compatibility, and OnStar with available WiFi offer connectivity so you don't have to miss a beat while keeping your eyes safely on the road. Our trustworthy Buick has a reputation for safety and has received excellent safety ratings thanks to its impeccable design, rearview camera, rear park assist, daytime running lamps, 10 airbags, StabiliTrak, a tire pressure monitor, and more! With its composed ride and bold style, this sedan will add that extra touch of class to your driveway and get your neighbors talking! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4PR5SK3H4108516

Stock: 191962

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-21-2019