Used 2017 Buick Verano for Sale Near Me
- 10,287 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,495$2,935 Below Market
Jersey Car Direct - Colonia / New Jersey
2017 Buick Verano Sport Sedan !! Navigation!!! Backup Camera!! Bluetooth!!! LED Headlights!! And so much more!! Offering Tri-State Only 14 Day Return Policy! All vehicles went through comprehensive mechanical and electrical inspection and come with a limited warranty. All vehicles are Carfax certified with a Carfax Guarantee Certificate. All titles are clean and guaranteed. Jersey Car Direct is a proud 5 Star Google Dealer, BBB Accredited A+ Company, Conveniently located 15 mins from NYC, in the heart of NJ, close to all major highways, NJ Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK2H4102352
Stock: 102352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,999$2,769 Below Market
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
WOW!! VERANO SPORT TOURING EDITION with only 16K MILES and LOADED!! *** EAST COUNTY PRE-OWNED SUPERSTORE Provides the HIGHEST QUALITY Vehicles at the LOWEST Prices Available... SO-CAL'S LARGEST USED CAR INVENTORY!! We have OVER 500 Vehicles to Choose From!! CARS, TRUCKS, VANS, SUV'S, CROSSOVER'S, HYBRIDS and COMMERCIAL VEHICLES... If we Don't Have it We can Locate even HARD TO FIND Units.. FINANCING For ALL TYPES of Credit... GOOD CREDIT-- Lowest Interest Rates Available.. BAD CREDIT-- WE GET YOU APPROVED oac... BK/REPO-- Credit Forgiveness Program... Trade-In Your Car PAID FOR or NOT... ** DON'T HESITATE ** ONE OF CALIFORNIA'S LARGEST USED CAR INVENTORY!!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE with our 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY.. (see dealer for details)... WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER 20 YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION!! Visit in person at 327 El Cajon Blvd El Cajon 92020.... Or call (855)349-4956.... Click us at eastcountypreowned.com... COME SEE WHY WE'RE #1 Our 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring Sedan in Summit White will make your heart beat faster! Powered by a strong, yet efficient 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 180hp at your command paired to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. You'll love the deft handling of this luxury Front Wheel Drive as you achieve near 31mpg on the highway. Our Verano Sport Touring has a distinguished stature that gains second glances with its projector beam headlights, front fog lamps, and beautiful wheels. The Sport Touring cabin indulges your senses and lets you bask in quiet luxury. Sit back in the supportive heated seats and take note of remote vehicle start, a huge sunroof, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control. The Buick IntelliLink touchscreen featuring full-color Navigation, available satellite radio, voice recognition, smartphone compatibility, and OnStar with available WiFi offer connectivity so you don't have to miss a beat while keeping your eyes safely on the road. Our trustworthy Buick has a reputation for safety and has received excellent safety ratings thanks to its impeccable design, rearview camera, rear park assist, daytime running lamps, 10 airbags, StabiliTrak, a tire pressure monitor, and more! With its composed ride and bold style, this sedan will add that extra touch of class to your driveway and get your neighbors talking! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK3H4108516
Stock: 191962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-21-2019
- 52,718 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,798$2,296 Below Market
Herb Connolly Hyundai - Framingham / Massachusetts
Clean CARFAX!- Only 2 Previous Owners- Power driver seat-Heated front seats-7" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen Display- Brake assist- Exterior Parking Camera Rear- Front fog lights- Heated door mirrors- Panic alarm- Power door mirrors- Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 CD Player- Rear Parking Sensors- Rear Spoiler- Remote keyless entry- SiriusXM Satellite Radio- Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Black Pockets.Recent Arrival!Herb Connolly Motors is the home of used car LIVE MARKET PRICING. LIVE MARKET PRICING gives our customers the piece of mind that we have already done the shopping for you and priced our vehicle aggressively in today's internet information marketplace while adjusting accordingly for - Supply - Equipment - Condition and Mileage. Remember at Herb Connolly Motors - WE DON'T PLAY PRICING GAMES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK6H4117842
Stock: H7575P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- certified
2017 Buick Verano Leather Group38,321 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,999$2,665 Below Market
Stevens Creek Chevrolet - San Jose / California
2017 Buick Verano Leather Group FWD Quicksilver Metallic Alloy Wheels, Audio Package, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Heat Package, Leather, Leather Bucket Seats, Leather Seats, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Premium Audio Package, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Sound Package, 18" x 8" Multi-Spoke Machined Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen Display, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Passenger 8-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Premium Grade Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. ECOTEC 2.4L I4 SIDI DOHC VVT Clean CARFAX. Reviews: * Very refined ride quality that is comfortable and composed; offers comprehensive list of standard features; cabin remains quiet over any surface; competitively priced given its features. Source: Edmunds Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Prior Daily Rental Vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PS5SKXH4116276
Stock: CR701A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 43,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,995$2,394 Below Market
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean and near new 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring for the family! This fun to drive vehicle is 4CYL, 2.4L, FWD , automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK8H4100895
Stock: c038824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 35,136 miles
$11,999
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4449 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PS5SK2H4110228
Stock: M291556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-09-2020
- 2,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$16,991$2,465 Below Market
Day's Preowned Supercenter - Rockmart / Georgia
Blowout Deal!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK0H4103354
Stock: R4060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- 19,328 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,999
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2719 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK8H4103859
Stock: O297862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 28,366 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$13,499$1,347 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2599 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK5H4100840
Stock: C298743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 16,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$15,995$2,080 Below Market
Laria Chevrolet Buick - Rittman / Ohio
PRICE REDUCED, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, CLOTH SEATS, CD PLAYER, BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA, KEYLESS START, KEYLESS ENTRY, 8 WAY POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE, A/C, AM/FM STEREO.BUMPER TO BUMPER MANUFACTURE WARRANTY GOOD UNTIL DATE 8-31-2020 OR 50,000 MILES WHICHEVER COMES FIRST. POWER TRAIN WARRANTY GOOD UNTIL DATE 8-31-2022 OR 70,000 MILES WHICHEVER COMES FIRST.Please call us!!! We have vehicles with DVD Player, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, chrome wheels, third row seat, trailer hitch, backup camera, all wheel drive, cruise control, keyless, entry, premium wheel, lift kit, security system, cd player, Bluetooth, automatic, power windows, power locks, multi-zone climate control, keyless entry, backup camera, 4x4, awd, traction control, manual, 3rd row seats 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Automatic Headlights Auxiliary Audio Input Back-Up Camera Brake Assist Bucket Seats CD Player Child Safety Locks Climate Control Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Air Bag Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Driver Vanity Mirror Emergency Trunk Release Engine Immobilizer Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Wheel Drive Heated Front Seat(s) Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Knee Air Bag Leather Steering Wheel Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Driver Seat Power Mirror(s) Power Outlet Power Steering Power Windows Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Remote Engine Start Remote Trunk Release Requires Subscription Tire Pressure Monitor Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Trip Computer Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SKXH4103104
Stock: L4225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 14,398 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$17,286$1,801 Below Market
Maxon GMC Buick - Union / New Jersey
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2017 Buick Verano? This is it. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this BuickVerano Sport Touring cannot be beat. This Buick Verano's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. This low mileage Buick Verano has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2017 Buick Verano: The 2017 Buick Verano is at the leading edge of a new kind of sedan -- one that's compact, refined, comfort-oriented and luxurious, yet at a price that is a bit lower than traditional luxury brands. The Verano also stands out from other upscale compact sedans through Buick's Quiet Tuning approach, which emphasizes isolation, smoothness and quiet for the cabin, and for its feature set, which is remarkably complete for a sedan in this price range -- including some impressive connectivity and safety technology. Interesting features of this model are crisp handling yet smooth ride, very strong value for the money, well-orchestrated connectivity and navigation features, Quiet, refined interior, and responsive powertrains
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK5H4122322
Stock: H4122322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 9,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$16,795
Ken Batchelor Cadillac - San Antonio / Texas
Ken Batchelor Cadillac - Preowned is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Blind-Zone Alert / Back-Up Camera only has 9,410mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! The CARFAX report for this 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Blind-Zone Alert / Back-Up Camera highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient BuickVerano. This Buick Verano is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. Get more for your money with this well appointed vehicle, including a factory warranty. More information about the 2017 Buick Verano: The 2017 Buick Verano is at the leading edge of a new kind of sedan -- one that's compact, refined, comfort-oriented and luxurious, yet at a price that is a bit lower than traditional luxury brands. The Verano also stands out from other upscale compact sedans through Buick's Quiet Tuning approach, which emphasizes isolation, smoothness and quiet for the cabin, and for its feature set, which is remarkably complete for a sedan in this price range -- including some impressive connectivity and safety technology. This model sets itself apart with crisp handling yet smooth ride, very strong value for the money, well-orchestrated connectivity and navigation features, Quiet, refined interior, and responsive powertrains.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SKXH4104687
Stock: 5081690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 13,567 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$16,800$1,679 Below Market
Bennett Chevrolet Buick - Kingsland / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK5H4101549
Stock: U11430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- 69,796 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
Auto Motion Sales - Franklin / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SKXH4106455
Stock: 106455000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring16,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$17,845$1,578 Below Market
Gallagher Buick GMC - New Britain / Connecticut
Home Delivery! Call For Details! 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring Graphite Gray Metallic 7' Diagonal Color Touch-Screen Display, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Body-Color Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver Confidence Package, Electric Rack Mounted Power Steering, Experience Buick Package, Forward Collision Alert, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Tilt-Sliding Moonroof w/Sunshade, Preferred Equipment Group 1SH, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/DVD/Navigation, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Spoiler, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist w/Audible Warning, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 18' Aluminum Alloy w/Black Pockets. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Odometer is 5253 miles below market average! Buick Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 172 Point Inspection * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty 860-229-4881 Call Today!! Mike Makes The Deals!!! All used cars come with a minimum 3 month / 3,000 mile powertrain warranty!! Reviews: * Very refined ride quality that is comfortable and composed; offers comprehensive list of standard features; cabin remains quiet over any surface; competitively priced given its features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK1H4114315
Stock: 4341
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 44,193 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$13,777$1,291 Below Market
Newport Motors - Las Vegas / Nevada
Look at this 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/4-cyl 2.4L/145 engine will keep you going. This Buick Verano comes equipped with these options: TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), SUMMIT WHITE, SPORT TOURING PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET WITH SEATBACK MAP POCKETS (STD), MEDIUM TITANIUM, PREMIUM RIBBON FABRIC INSERTS WITH LEATHERETTE BOLSTERS, LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE, ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3 CD PLAYER, USB AND AUX PORT IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with 7" color LED touch screen display and MP3 CD player, USB and AUX port, MP3/WMA playback, iPod support and upgradeable software, includes phonebook access, voice recognition for audio, phone, phonebook and music selection, Pandora and Stitcher Smartphone compatible, SiriusXM weather and data services, and software Bluetooth and Smartphone interface upgradeable (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, and Windshield, solar absorbing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK3H4108287
Stock: B8241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-12-2018
- 16,955 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$16,580$595 Below Market
Barker Motor Cadillac - Bloomington / Illinois
CARFAX 1-Owner, Very Nice, LOW MILES - 16,955! WAS $17,300, PRICED TO MOVE $1,400 below NADA Retail!, EPA 31 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot, Dual Zone A/C AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, (UFL) Lane Departure Warning and (UFT) Side Blind Zone Alert, ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3 CD PLAYER, USB AND AUX PORT IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with 7' color LED touch screen display and MP3 CD player, USB and AUX port, MP3/WMA playback, iPod support and upgradeable software, includes phonebook access, voice recognition for audio, phone, phonebook and music selection, Pandora and Stitcher Smartphone compatible, SiriusXM weather and data services, and software Bluetooth and Smartphone interface upgradeable (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD). Non-Smoker vehicle VISIT US TODAY Barker Motor Company has been serving central Illinois since 1935. We represent Buick, GMC, GMC Commercial, Cadillac, and offer a wide selection of pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUV's. For more information on this vehicle Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK4H4111067
Stock: 911067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 65,298 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$13,710$1,042 Below Market
Heritage Volkswagen of South Atlanta - Union City / Georgia
2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, RECENT TRADE IN, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, SIRIUS XM, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, SUNROOF MOONROOF, LEATHER, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, MOBILE INTERNET CONNECTIVITY, REMOTE ENGINE START\, GA CAR NO RUST!, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6 Speakers, 7' Diagonal Color Touch-Screen Display, ABS brakes, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Body-Color Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Rack Mounted Power Steering, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Experience Buick Package, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Moonroof w/Sunshade, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SH, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/DVD/Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist w/Audible Warning, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Recent Arrival! New Price! Clean CARFAX. 21/31 City/Highway MPG YOUR SAFETY IS OUR TOP PRIORITY. WE ARE CONSTANTLY SANITIZING OUR OFFICES, SHOWROOM, ETC. OUR DELIVERY DRIVERS WILL SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE TAKING IT TO YOU. DRIVERS WILL WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES AND WILL RE-SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE EXITING. ANY REMAINING PAPERWORK WILL BE CAREFULLY HANDLED AND DELIVERED TO THE CUSTOMER FOR COMPLETION, ALL WHILE MAINTAINING A SAFE SOCIAL DISTANCE OF AT LEAST 6 FT. IF YOU REQUIRE ADDITIONAL SAFEGUARDS, PLEASE REACH OUT TO OUR TEAM. Contact us at in store at 770-729-4827 or online at www.heritagevolkswagen.com and see how easy it is to buy a vehicle at Heritage Volkswagen.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK7H4104033
Stock: 20126A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
