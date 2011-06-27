  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Buick Verano Premium Turbo Group 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,911$12,516$14,234
Clean$10,414$11,958$13,559
Average$9,420$10,843$12,210
Rough$8,427$9,727$10,860
Estimated values
2015 Buick Verano 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,881$10,397$12,001
Clean$8,476$9,934$11,432
Average$7,668$9,007$10,295
Rough$6,859$8,081$9,157
Estimated values
2015 Buick Verano Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,172$10,694$12,310
Clean$8,754$10,218$11,726
Average$7,919$9,265$10,559
Rough$7,084$8,311$9,392
Estimated values
2015 Buick Verano Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,024$11,718$13,512
Clean$9,568$11,196$12,871
Average$8,655$10,151$11,590
Rough$7,742$9,107$10,309
Estimated values
2015 Buick Verano 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,649$9,991$11,421
Clean$8,256$9,545$10,880
Average$7,468$8,655$9,797
Rough$6,680$7,764$8,714
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Buick Verano on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Buick Verano with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,256 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,545 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Buick Verano. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Buick Verano and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2015 Buick Verano is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.