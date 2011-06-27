Estimated values
2015 Buick Verano Premium Turbo Group 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,911
|$12,516
|$14,234
|Clean
|$10,414
|$11,958
|$13,559
|Average
|$9,420
|$10,843
|$12,210
|Rough
|$8,427
|$9,727
|$10,860
2015 Buick Verano 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,881
|$10,397
|$12,001
|Clean
|$8,476
|$9,934
|$11,432
|Average
|$7,668
|$9,007
|$10,295
|Rough
|$6,859
|$8,081
|$9,157
2015 Buick Verano Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,172
|$10,694
|$12,310
|Clean
|$8,754
|$10,218
|$11,726
|Average
|$7,919
|$9,265
|$10,559
|Rough
|$7,084
|$8,311
|$9,392
2015 Buick Verano Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,024
|$11,718
|$13,512
|Clean
|$9,568
|$11,196
|$12,871
|Average
|$8,655
|$10,151
|$11,590
|Rough
|$7,742
|$9,107
|$10,309
2015 Buick Verano 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,649
|$9,991
|$11,421
|Clean
|$8,256
|$9,545
|$10,880
|Average
|$7,468
|$8,655
|$9,797
|Rough
|$6,680
|$7,764
|$8,714