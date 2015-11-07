Used 2014 Buick Verano for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! White Diamond Tricoat Lpo; Cargo Mat Bluetooth Connection 1Sg Preferred Equipment Group Cashmere; Premium Ribbon Fabric Inserts With Leatherette Bolsters Engine; Ecotec 2.4L Dohc 4-Cylinder Sidi (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) Seats; Front Bucket With Seatback Map Pockets Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Wheels; 18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Multi-Spoke Machined Faced Alloy This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Lexus of Tampa Bay's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group with 22,159mi. This Buick includes: ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Buick Verano. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Buick Verano Convenience Group. More information about the 2014 Buick Verano: The 2014 Buick Verano is at the leading edge of a new kind of sedan -- one that's compact, yet refined, comfort-oriented and luxurious, yet at a price that's a bit lower than traditional luxury brands. At the same time, the Verano Turbo can accelerate to 60 mph in just 6.2 seconds and the available manual gearbox gives it credibility as a sport sedan. The Verano also stands out from other upscale compact sedans through Buick's Quiet Tuning approach, which emphasizes isolation, smoothness and quiet for the cabin, and for its feature set, which is remarkably complete for a sedan in this price range -- including some impressive connectivity and safety technology. Interesting features of this model are Quiet, refined interior, responsive powertrains, well-orchestrated connectivity and navigation features, very strong value for the money, and crisp handling yet smooth ride All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4PR5SK6E4144132

Stock: E4144132

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-26-2020