Used 2014 Buick Verano for Sale Near Me
- 80,843 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,950$2,647 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1730133 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Verano with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PP5SK2E4183614
Stock: c167568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 73,219 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,388$2,680 Below Market
SC Motors - Placentia / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Verano with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PP5SK2E4126295
Stock: 126295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,089 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,990$1,894 Below Market
Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
The pinnacle of comfort and confidence, our 2014 Buick Verano Leather Group in Mocha Bronze Metallic was meticulously crafted just for you. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 180hp matched with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive Sedan will achieve near 32mpg on the open road, delivers quick acceleration, and is thoughtfully engineered to keep you connected to the road with StabiliTrak traction control and all-season tires. This Verano is a masterpiece enhanced by a signature black chrome waterfall grille, chrome accents, projector beam headlamps, heated mirrors, and stunning 18" wheels. Slide into the serene, spacious Verano Leather Group interior and enjoy supportive seats. You'll appreciate such amenities as keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, and rear parking sensors. Designed with your lifestyle in mind, IntelliLink voice-controlled infotainment keeps the world at your fingertips with a touchscreen display, smartphone integration, a premium Bose audio system, and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity; all while Quiet-tuning technology blocks and absorbs outside noise to help provide a serene ride. Safety is paramount to Buick, emphasized by blind-spot, forward-collision, lane-departure, and rear cross-traffic warning systems, as well as OnStar and numerous airbags. With thoughtful touches inside and out, every ride in this flawless Verano feels first class. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Verano Leather Group with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PS5SKXE4100574
Stock: P10936B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 79,750 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$8,994$2,062 Below Market
Bob Howard Nissan - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2014 Buick Verano. This 2014 Buick Verano comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Buick Verano. You can tell this 2014 Buick Verano has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 79,754mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2014 Buick Verano: The 2014 Buick Verano is at the leading edge of a new kind of sedan -- one that's compact, yet refined, comfort-oriented and luxurious, yet at a price that's a bit lower than traditional luxury brands. At the same time, the Verano Turbo can accelerate to 60 mph in just 6.2 seconds and the available manual gearbox gives it credibility as a sport sedan. The Verano also stands out from other upscale compact sedans through Buick's Quiet Tuning approach, which emphasizes isolation, smoothness and quiet for the cabin, and for its feature set, which is remarkably complete for a sedan in this price range -- including some impressive connectivity and safety technology. This model sets itself apart with Quiet, refined interior, responsive powertrains, well-orchestrated connectivity and navigation features, very strong value for the money, and crisp handling yet smooth ride We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK9E4188982
Stock: E4188982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 147,216 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,585$974 Below Market
Faulkner Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
***YOU CAN NOW WORK YOUR DEAL OUT VIRTUALLY OVER THE PHONE, COMPUTER, OR SCREENSHARE!*** We Offer FREE Vehicle Delivery to your home! Here at Faulkner, we understand the unique situation we're in right now as well as the concerns our customers have about limiting contact and outside exposure. We want you to know we're taking every precaution available for both our sales and service departments!**NEW TIRES**, ** Fresh PA State Inspection and Emissions*, ** No Accident History*, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Power driver seat, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Premium Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM Stereo w/Single CD/DVD/NAV, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2014 Buick Verano21/32 City/Highway MPG = Hello, this is Eric Witter, Used Car Manager at Faulkner Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat personally inviting you to visit us at 6643 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg. We are located just down the street from Cumberland Valley Highschool. Getting your next vehicle should be as fun and easy as the first time you drive it home. At Faulkner Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat we believe in a... *Transparent sales process that's FAST and EFFICIENT! * Friendly and Helpful Sales Team that WON'T PRESSURE you! *The best team of Finance Managers in town! * No hassle sell or trade ANY CAR! We need inventory and will pay TOP DOLLAR! So please put us to the test and experience the Faulkner way for yourself!!! Call us now at 1-888-711-7786 to schedule a test drive! Faulkner... TO BE SURE!!! =.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Verano Leather Group with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PS5SK8E4130446
Stock: E4130446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 48,272 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,199$1,929 Below Market
Conley Subaru - Bradenton / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Verano Leather Group with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PS5SK0E4143188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,166 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,271
GP Motor Company - Kaysville / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK7E4211479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,162 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,991$715 Below Market
Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! White Diamond Tricoat Lpo; Cargo Mat Bluetooth Connection 1Sg Preferred Equipment Group Cashmere; Premium Ribbon Fabric Inserts With Leatherette Bolsters Engine; Ecotec 2.4L Dohc 4-Cylinder Sidi (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) Seats; Front Bucket With Seatback Map Pockets Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Wheels; 18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Multi-Spoke Machined Faced Alloy This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Lexus of Tampa Bay's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group with 22,159mi. This Buick includes: ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Buick Verano. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Buick Verano Convenience Group. More information about the 2014 Buick Verano: The 2014 Buick Verano is at the leading edge of a new kind of sedan -- one that's compact, yet refined, comfort-oriented and luxurious, yet at a price that's a bit lower than traditional luxury brands. At the same time, the Verano Turbo can accelerate to 60 mph in just 6.2 seconds and the available manual gearbox gives it credibility as a sport sedan. The Verano also stands out from other upscale compact sedans through Buick's Quiet Tuning approach, which emphasizes isolation, smoothness and quiet for the cabin, and for its feature set, which is remarkably complete for a sedan in this price range -- including some impressive connectivity and safety technology. Interesting features of this model are Quiet, refined interior, responsive powertrains, well-orchestrated connectivity and navigation features, very strong value for the money, and crisp handling yet smooth ride All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK6E4144132
Stock: E4144132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 72,369 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$11,195$1,075 Below Market
Wendover DriveTime - Greensboro / North Carolina
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Verano with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PP5SK6E4162412
Stock: 1330045781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,922 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$12,977$788 Below Market
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
** ONE OWNER **, ** CLEAN CAR FAX **, ** LOW MILES **, and ONLY 16,956 MILES. Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster. The Contemporary Automotive Advantage! Take your hand off the mouse because this 2014 Buick Verano is the car you've been trying to find. This Verano has only been gently used and has VERY low miles. They don't come much fresher than this! Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK8E4102383
Stock: 02383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,500$985 Below Market
Rick Hendrick Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram - North Charleston / South Carolina
Verano trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER S... Alloy WheelsKEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESAUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3 CD PLAYER, USB AND AUX PORT IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with 7" color LED touch screen display and MP3 CD player, USB and AUX port, MP3/WMA playback, iPod support and upgradeable software, includes phonebook access, voice recognition for audio, phone, phonebook and music selection, Pandora and Stitcher Smartphone compatible, SiriusXM weather and data services, and software Bluetooth and Smartphone interface upgradeable (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD). Buick Verano with CRYSTAL RED exterior and CASHMERE interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 180 HP at 6700 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com explains "This entry-level luxury sedan has compact dimensions, yet still offers an attractively trimmed interior with reasonable room for four occupants and their luggage. The Verano also has more sophisticated road manners than you might expect from a small sedan.". Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG Hwy.The closing fee charged on vehicles at Rick Hendrick Jeep Chrysler Dodge RAM FIAT of North Charleston located at 8333 & 8355 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406 will not exceed $549.00 prior to January 1st, 2020.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Verano with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PP5SKXE4169475
Stock: L00708A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 77,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,895$579 Below Market
Napleton's Mid Rivers Kia - Saint Peters / Missouri
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This vehicle is Extremely clean and just serviced! This vehicle is equipped with the following options/features: 2014 Buick Verano 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive This car is stunning and a must see! Don't miss out on this Rare find! At Napleton's Mid Rivers you will find all the selection you need! All cars have a trade assistance of up to two thousand dollars as well. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, CD Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Remote Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof / Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, and much more! Disclaimer (Tax, title, license, and service fees extra) Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Disclaimer (Tax, title, license, and service fees extra) Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.21/32 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Verano with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PP5SK9E4147337
Stock: PDL3519A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 29,503 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,599
CarMax Norcross - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Norcross / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Verano with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PP5SK7E4139382
Stock: 19087868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,347 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,950$748 Below Market
Carbone Chevrolet - Yorkville / New York
LOW MILES - 28,037! FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Back-Up Camera, Remote Engine Start, Premium Sound System, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Onboard Communications System SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats OPTION PACKAGES SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING WITH SUNSHADE, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO, SINGLE CD/DVD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYER WITH NAVIGATION IntelliLink with 7' diagonal touch-screen display, GPS navigation system, USB port, Radio Data System (RDS) and auxiliary input jack, includes phonebook access, voice recognition for audio, phone, phonebook and music selection, Pandora and Stitcher Smartphone compatible, SiriusXM weather and data services, and software Bluetooth and Smartphone interface upgradeable, WHEELS, 18' X 8' (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) SPLIT MULTI-SPOKE ALLOY with Manoogian Silver Premium finish, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER PLEASE CONTACT LYDIA ABBE AT 315-570-6235 WITH QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS VEHICLE. At Carbone Chevrolet, our goal is to exceed your expectations at all times. The moment your walk into our showroom we intend to help you find a new or used car you'll love. But, our relationship doesn't end there. Once you drive your new vehicle off the lot, you want to make sure that you get as much good use of out of it as possible. Basically, you'll know you are in good hands, from beginning to end. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Verano Leather Group with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PS5SK4E4136583
Stock: C136583A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 58,804 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$10,490$881 Below Market
Dorman's Auto Center - Pawtucket / Rhode Island
Extra clean. No rips, no abuse, no cigarette burns. Immaculate condition, inside and out. This Verano is equipped with Bluetooth, Rear back up camera, 6 way adjustable seat, Remote starter, Alloy wheels, Satellite radio, Aux inputs and more.... Dorman's Auto Center is family owned and operated; celebrating our 28th year and counting... Located at 434 Prospect street, Pawtucket RI, 02860. All Dorman's Cars & Trucks come completely serviced and warrantied. Need financing? We Specialize in financing to fit EVERY credit score and history featuring competitive rates and terms. Call 401-726-6699 and ask for Jed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Verano with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PP5SK4E4122250
Stock: 2247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,734 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$7,994$280 Below Market
AutoNation Nissan Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
Bluetooth Connection 1Sg Preferred Equipment Group Engine; Ecotec 2.4L Dohc 4-Cylinder Sidi (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) Medium Titanium; Premium Ribbon Fabric Inserts With Leatherette Bolsters Mocha Bronze Metallic Seats; Front Bucket With Seatback Map Pockets Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Wheels; 18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Multi-Spoke Machined Faced Alloy This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK3E4172843
Stock: E4172843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 72,438 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,500$637 Below Market
Burt Watson Chevrolet Buick - Reese / Michigan
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Summit White 2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.4L I4 SIDI DOHC VVT 21/32 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK2E4123665
Stock: 123665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 87,485 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$9,450$1,262 Below Market
A-Kar Auto Sales - Middletown / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK9E4149308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
