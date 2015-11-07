Used 2014 Buick Verano for Sale Near Me

466 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Verano Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 466 listings
  • 2014 Buick Verano in Silver
    used

    2014 Buick Verano

    80,843 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,950

    $2,647 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Verano in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Buick Verano

    73,219 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,388

    $2,680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Verano Leather Group in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Buick Verano Leather Group

    47,089 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,990

    $1,894 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group in Silver
    used

    2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group

    79,750 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,994

    $2,062 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Verano Leather Group in Black
    used

    2014 Buick Verano Leather Group

    147,216 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,585

    $974 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Verano Leather Group in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Buick Verano Leather Group

    48,272 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,199

    $1,929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group in Gray
    used

    2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group

    66,166 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,271

    Details
  • 2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group

    22,162 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,991

    $715 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Verano in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Buick Verano

    72,369 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $11,195

    $1,075 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group in Silver
    used

    2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group

    26,922 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $12,977

    $788 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Verano in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Buick Verano

    85,392 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,500

    $985 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Verano in White
    used

    2014 Buick Verano

    77,216 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,895

    $579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Verano in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Buick Verano

    29,503 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,599

    Details
  • 2014 Buick Verano Leather Group in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Buick Verano Leather Group

    40,347 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,950

    $748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Verano in Gray
    used

    2014 Buick Verano

    58,804 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $10,490

    $881 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group

    108,734 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,994

    $280 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group in White
    used

    2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group

    72,438 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,500

    $637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group in Silver
    used

    2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group

    87,485 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,450

    $1,262 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Verano searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 466 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Verano
  4. Used 2014 Buick Verano

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Verano

Read recent reviews for the Buick Verano
Overall Consumer Rating
4.421 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (10%)
Cool compact Car
Lane Benda,07/11/2015
Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Good looking car for old or young. Great inside, really looks good. Nice quite ride. Good road handling. Poor MPG, but not all that bad. My av. has been getting better with more use. Large trunk for a compact car. Have 5,000 plus on car. no problems. Info ctr. is great, all new safety features are great also. I really like this car. After 10.000 more miles, fuel MPG has edged up to around 28MPG. Same feeling about car as above. No service problems at all. Now, Car at almost 20,00 miles. Still love this car..no issues, no problems at all. Sorry to see GM stop this model. The roads around York Co. PA are really bad but this car handles them well. No noise issues from car on bad bumpy wash board roads. Tires are wearing good. On thing I do wish this car had, is a lumbard rest on the back of the drivers seat. Still a great car, my wife loves it! 4000 more miles this date Jan. 2018 No problems, car still is great, roads in this area are getting so bad Car has no noise problems at all. Drove it in the snow one morning last week and it did fine. Roads snow covered. Nice car pleased with it!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Buick
Verano
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Buick Verano info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings