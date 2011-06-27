Vehicle overview

For decades, the small car in the United States was an afterthought, a car for people who couldn't afford much else. The idea of packing a compact full of luxury was not something being kicked around in Michigan boardrooms. The Europeans and the Japanese, however, have always seen compacts as cars for all kinds of people, and for some time now have decked some out in levels of quality U.S. automakers reserved for Cadillacs and Lincolns.

The 2016 Buick Verano entry-level luxury compact sedan is related to the Chevrolet Cruze.

But the idea of a compact luxury car caught on with U.S. consumers thanks to the efforts of the import brands and the demand in recent years for ever-increasing fuel efficiency. Detroit has been hurrying to catch up. For General Motors, that didn't mean dumping downsized Caddys on the market -- it meant reimagining the Buick brand. With the Buick Verano, GM has done a nice job of providing an entry-level luxury compact sedan that won't get you laughed out of the executive lunchroom or relegated to the back rows of the country club parking lot.

The 2016 Buick Verano presents an upscale yet reserved exterior, a well-crafted interior and a substantial list of standard and optional luxury and high-tech features. The Verano is a compact though, and that shows in the backseat, where legroom is tight. Unless you're willing to ride shotgun with the chauffeur, you'll have to move up a bit in size for a luxury sedan with a backseat large enough to work in while Jeeves wrestles with the traffic.

There aren't many choices in this nascent class of compact luxury cars. The Verano's closest rivals are the 2016 Acura ILX, 2016 Audi A3 and the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. The underachieving Acura isn't as quick or refined as Buick's small sedan. The Audi and Mercedes-Benz are more appealing. They have stronger engines and deliver better-crafted interiors and greater cachet. But they're also more expensive and a bit tighter in terms of rear seat space.

Also keep in mind that if you need more room and can do without the luxury image, you could get a higher-end midsize sedan, such as the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord or Nissan Altima. All provide more room, similar features and sometimes even better fuel economy. But considering its price, composed ride and healthy list of features, the well-rounded 2016 Buick Verano is a good choice for a compact, premium sedan.