Consumer Rating
(16)
2016 Buick Verano Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and composed ride
  • quiet interior
  • strong and efficient turbocharged engine on Verano Turbo
  • competitive price.
  • Mediocre base engine
  • less backseat space than similarly priced midsize cars
  • finicky touchscreen interface
  • German rivals have more prestige.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Buick Verano brings American luxury car qualities to the small car realm. It's a solid choice if you're set on buying a compact sedan, but keep in mind that its German rivals are nicer, while similarly priced midsize cars offer more space and superior fuel economy.

Vehicle overview

For decades, the small car in the United States was an afterthought, a car for people who couldn't afford much else. The idea of packing a compact full of luxury was not something being kicked around in Michigan boardrooms. The Europeans and the Japanese, however, have always seen compacts as cars for all kinds of people, and for some time now have decked some out in levels of quality U.S. automakers reserved for Cadillacs and Lincolns.

The 2016 Buick Verano entry-level luxury compact sedan is related to the Chevrolet Cruze.

But the idea of a compact luxury car caught on with U.S. consumers thanks to the efforts of the import brands and the demand in recent years for ever-increasing fuel efficiency. Detroit has been hurrying to catch up. For General Motors, that didn't mean dumping downsized Caddys on the market -- it meant reimagining the Buick brand. With the Buick Verano, GM has done a nice job of providing an entry-level luxury compact sedan that won't get you laughed out of the executive lunchroom or relegated to the back rows of the country club parking lot.

The 2016 Buick Verano presents an upscale yet reserved exterior, a well-crafted interior and a substantial list of standard and optional luxury and high-tech features. The Verano is a compact though, and that shows in the backseat, where legroom is tight. Unless you're willing to ride shotgun with the chauffeur, you'll have to move up a bit in size for a luxury sedan with a backseat large enough to work in while Jeeves wrestles with the traffic.

There aren't many choices in this nascent class of compact luxury cars. The Verano's closest rivals are the 2016 Acura ILX, 2016 Audi A3 and the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. The underachieving Acura isn't as quick or refined as Buick's small sedan. The Audi and Mercedes-Benz are more appealing. They have stronger engines and deliver better-crafted interiors and greater cachet. But they're also more expensive and a bit tighter in terms of rear seat space.

Also keep in mind that if you need more room and can do without the luxury image, you could get a higher-end midsize sedan, such as the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord or Nissan Altima. All provide more room, similar features and sometimes even better fuel economy. But considering its price, composed ride and healthy list of features, the well-rounded 2016 Buick Verano is a good choice for a compact, premium sedan.

2016 Buick Verano models

The 2016 Buick Verano is a five-seat, compact luxury sedan offered in six trim levels: a new base Verano (the 1SV), the standard Verano (formerly the base model), Convenience Group, Sport Touring, Leather Group and Premium Turbo Group (also known just as the Verano Turbo).

Standard features for the Verano with SV Group include 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, split-folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way manually adjustable front seats, OnStar (with 4G Wi-Fi connectivity) and a six-speaker audio system with CD player and a USB port.

The regular Verano (the base model in previous model years) adds remote engine start, a leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Buick's IntelliLink interface, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice recognition, smartphone app integration and satellite radio.

The 7-inch touchscreen on the 2016 Buick Verano is augmented with a somewhat confusing block of buttons for controlling important features.

An available Comfort package adds an eight-way power driver seat and heated front seats.

Moving up to the Convenience Group gets you the power driver seat and heated front seats plus 18-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, foglights, rear parking sensors and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The Verano Sport Touring is equipped the same as the Convenience Group but has different 18-inch wheels and a rear trunklid spoiler.

Compared to the Convenience Group, the Leather Group adds leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.

The Premium Turbo Group includes all of the equipment of the Leather Group and features a more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and a rear spoiler.

An Appearance Group available for the Sport, Convenience and Leather trims includes a chrome grille and a rear spoiler. A sunroof and a navigation system are optional for all versions except the SV Group and standard Verano trims. You can also get an optional Driver confidence package for most Veranos that has a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and a forward collision warning system.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the Buick Verano gets new base and Sport trim levels. Otherwise it is a carryover from the previous model year.

Performance & mpg

Most versions of the front-wheel-drive 2016 Buick Verano come with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, which generates 180 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The top-of-the-line Premium Turbo version is powered by a livelier turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that delivers 250 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. This version is available with either the six-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy for the 2.4-liter engine is a respectable 25 mpg combined (21 city/32 highway), although that's lower than some larger midsize cars like the four-cylinder Honda Accord and Nissan Altima. For the extra power it provides, the 2.0-liter turbo engine doesn't give up much in fuel economy. It's estimated to provide 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway) with the automatic transmission and 24 mpg combined (20 city/31 highway) with the manual.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Verano with the 2.4-liter engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.0 seconds, slow for this class. The more powerful Verano Turbo, however, hit 60 mph in 6.6 seconds. It's noticeably quicker, but about average for an entry-level luxury sedan or upper-crust midsize sedan.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2016 Buick Verano include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front seat knee airbags.

Additional safety features, including blind-spot, forward-collision, lane-departure and rear cross-traffic warning systems, are standard on all versions except the base Verano. The OnStar service provides automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance and stolen vehicle assistance.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Verano came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, average for the class.

In government crash tests, the Verano earned a top five-star overall rating, with five stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Verano received the highest rating of Good in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test, as well as a Good rating for the side-impact, roof-strength and head restraints/seat design (whiplash protection) tests.

Driving

Two key highlights of the 2016 Verano are its supple, comfortable ride over almost any road surface and its supremely quiet cabin, even at highway speeds. These inviting attributes help reinforce its luxury car aspirations. Buick's small sedan is also steady and composed around turns, and its steering is precise, with appropriate levels of effort. We wouldn't call the Verano's handling invigorating, but it's certainly competent.

The 2016 Buick Verano's 2.4-liter engine could be considered passable for a regular compact sedan, but for a premium-branded vehicle it's underwhelming. If you're going to buy a Verano, we recommend upgrading to the Turbo, which provides brisk performance on the highway with a minimal sacrifice in fuel economy.

Interior

In spite of its compact exterior dimensions, the 2016 Buick Verano is actually pretty roomy inside. With plenty of seat adjustability and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, virtually any driver will be able to get comfortable behind the wheel. The absence of driver-seat memory functions or a front power passenger seat as standard equipment, however, are disappointments in a near-luxury car.

The 2016 Verano's interior is handsome looking, but you have to move up to the Leather Group trim level for leather upholstery.

The Verano has reasonable backseat legroom, but unquestionably, it's not as accommodating in this regard as a similarly priced midsize sedan, especially in the rear center position. Some of that rear seat room, we suspect, went into trunk space, which measures a roomy 15.2 cubic feet, an impressive capacity for this class.

The 7-inch touchscreen (standard on everything except the SV) presents information in large, legible characters, and the arrangement of its icons can be customized, as on a smartphone. It also provides a lot of functionality, including, for iPhone users, additional voice-command functionality through a Siri Eyes Free mode. On the downside, the user interface can occasionally be annoying, as it's slow to register finger inputs and sometimes misses commands entirely.

The Verano's interior is well assembled and for the most part uses higher-grade materials than you'll find in mainstream small or midsize sedans. The big block of lookalike buttons on the console and a few of the trim pieces, however, don't quite make the cut in an entry-level luxury sedan -- a reminder that this Verano is related to the Chevrolet Cruze Limited. This is especially true in comparison to the much nicer interiors of the Audi A3 and Mercedes CLA.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Buick Verano.

5(62%)
4(38%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car to Own
Ron,07/12/2016
Premium Turbo Group 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Owned the car for over a year now. No problems with it whatsoever. Paint, finish, no rattles, quiet as ever. Love the power of the turbo engine, sad to see that it's no longer available. Like the Sirius availability and OnStar. Accidentally set off the alarm and was notified by them of it and what my options were (a mistake or if needed to be reported). The interior is very comfortable, and the automatic ventilation system works very well. Only wish that it had available the automatic wipers, front sensors, and seat memory features. No issues with the dealership.
Would Highly Recommend
Marc R,09/07/2016
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I went from a 2014 GMC SUV to the Buick Verano. I wasn't even interested in looking at a Buick when my dealership asked me if I was interested in Buick. They took me out to the Verano and I was impressed with the way that the exterior looked. I have to say that it is a sleek looking vehicle and it looks like a luxury sedan, without the luxury price. I then sat inside, and I have to say my first thought was WOW, Buick did a really good job. Now after driving it for a month, I have to say that the ride is pleasurable, it's quiet, the entertainment features are great, and the car is a joy to drive. It's considered a compact car however I feel like I'm driving in a full size sedan. I just don't feel like the car is that small. The interior design and layout is of great comfort and looks very classy. Everyone that has been inside my car says, wow this is nice. Buick really did a great job making this sedan look like a luxury vehicle. My girlfriend jokes with me that I bought a luxury vehicle. The car handles well and I do a lot of city driving and with the help of cruise control when I can use it, I'm getting 27 miles to the gallon in the city. So you can stretch the MPG if you drive sensibly. Overall I have to say that I am happy to be in this vehicle. It certainly feels different than driving an SUV, but I was ready for a switch and am enjoying Buicks Verano.
Solid Car
Mike S.,07/01/2017
Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I bought my new 2016 Buick Verano in May, and after about 1,200 miles, the car is solid, quiet, and very comfortable. While it isn't super quick or powerful, the 2.4 base engine is more than adequate for passing and maneuvering in city and highway driving, especially for commuting. The gas mileage is pretty good as well -- about mid 20s overall. The ride and handling are surprisingly composed and even nimble at times. While not a sports sedan, the car has precise steering that feels very well matched to its transmission, making it fun to drive despite its weight. As for the interior, I find the driver's seat to be comfortable and supportive, with good bolstering, and the soft-touch materials and aqua lighting are elegant. To me, the only real downsides are the number of controls on the dash (they're pretty logical after a while), the side window sills (which affect frontal visibility somewhat), and the small back seat (which is not an issue for me and is offset by the spacious trunk). Update: After 4,500 miles, the car remains solid, reliable, and very practical. The only service needed so far was an oil change. Overall, the Verano is a very good value for the money. Second Update after 7,500 miles and 14 months of ownership: The car remains solid, reliable, and very practical. The parking assistance features have been very useful when backing into spots.
Very Comfortable and Stylish Small Buick
Lou Refano,06/14/2017
Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I am very pleased with my Verano. I always wanted to step up to a new Buick, and my Sport Touring does not disappoint. The car gives the driver a smooth, comfortable, roomy, solid feel. I just love driving it. The 2.4 L 4-cylinder could use a little more pickup, but it's more than adequate for Long Island highways. I have also gotten a lot of compliments on the styling of the car. I particularly like the Buick design cues, such as the chrome ventiports on the hood and the five-spoke rims. The only major complaint I have is the infotainment system in the center stack...it's a bit convoluted, and not as intuitive as it could be. It took about a month before I was really comfortable using the radio and navigation. But once you get the hang of it, it becomes quite easy. I sat in a new Buick Cascada and the center stack was quite simplified in comparison. The back seat can be a little tight for some, although you get a big trunk in this car. All in all, if you want luxurious comfort and a smooth, controlled ride in a compact package, especially at the end of a long work day in rush hour traffic, you can't go wrong with the Verano sedan. After 3 years of ownership, I know I made the right choice. No major mechanical issues, paint quality is outstanding, and it drives very comfortably and delivers 35 mpg on the highway. A reliable, stylish small Buick that I heartily recommend!
See all 16 reviews of the 2016 Buick Verano
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 2016 Buick Verano features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Buick Verano

Used 2016 Buick Verano Overview

The Used 2016 Buick Verano is offered in the following submodels: Verano Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Premium Turbo Group 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

