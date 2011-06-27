Vehicle overview

In the automotive world, it used to be that "luxury" was synonymous with size. But that's been changing in recent years, and the 2014 Buick Verano is a fine example. This entry-level luxury sedan has compact dimensions, yet still offers an attractively trimmed interior with reasonable room for four occupants and their luggage. The Verano also has more sophisticated road manners than you might expect from a small sedan. Factor in its modest price tag, and this Buick is a compelling proposition alongside compact and midsize sedans from other premium-brand automakers.

The 2014 Verano doesn't have a lot of flashy styling details, and its overall design is more sedate than some of Buick's other models. But the look is in line with the reserved character many prefer from an upscale car. The same is true for the interior, which is a cut above everyday family cars with nice materials and an impressively long list of standard luxury and technology features.

Buick gives you a choice of two engines. The standard 180-horsepower 2.4-liter four-cylinder is adequate and goes about its business in the quiet manner you'd expect. The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine in the Turbo model kicks in an additional 70 horses that totally changes the character of this small sedan's performance. This Verano is quick, and if you're so inclined, you can even get it with a six-speed manual transmission (in lieu of the more popular six-speed automatic).

The population of compact near-luxury sedans remains small, and not many of them put all the pieces together as well as the 2014 Verano. Its closest rivals are the 2014 Acura ILX and 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class . Both cost more when similarly equipped, and the Acura simply doesn't offer as many safety and tech features, nor is it as quick or refined as Buick's small sedan. The Mercedes is more fashionable and luxurious than the Verano, but its tight rear seat will likely make it less appealing if you're frequently taking along passengers.

In that latter regard, even the Verano can't replicate the stretch-your-legs, all-day comfort of a midsize or full-size luxury sedan. If that's a downside for you, it's a good idea to check out midsize cars like the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord and Nissan Altima, which cost about the same as the Verano while offering a great deal more space and, in many cases, better fuel economy. If a small, premium sedan is really what you want, though, the well-rounded 2014 Buick Verano is a fine choice.