  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Verano
  4. Used 2014 Buick Verano
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(21)
Appraise this car

2014 Buick Verano Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and composed ride
  • quiet interior
  • strong and efficient turbocharged engine
  • superb crash scores
  • competitive price.
  • Mediocre base engine
  • less backseat space than similarly priced midsize cars.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
Buick Verano for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
List Price Range
$7,585 - $14,850
Used Verano for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Buick Verano deftly delivers luxury car qualities to the small car realm. It's a great choice if you're set on buying a compact sedan, but keep in mind that similarly priced midsize cars offer more space and superior fuel efficiency.

Vehicle overview

In the automotive world, it used to be that "luxury" was synonymous with size. But that's been changing in recent years, and the 2014 Buick Verano is a fine example. This entry-level luxury sedan has compact dimensions, yet still offers an attractively trimmed interior with reasonable room for four occupants and their luggage. The Verano also has more sophisticated road manners than you might expect from a small sedan. Factor in its modest price tag, and this Buick is a compelling proposition alongside compact and midsize sedans from other premium-brand automakers.

The 2014 Verano doesn't have a lot of flashy styling details, and its overall design is more sedate than some of Buick's other models. But the look is in line with the reserved character many prefer from an upscale car. The same is true for the interior, which is a cut above everyday family cars with nice materials and an impressively long list of standard luxury and technology features.

Buick gives you a choice of two engines. The standard 180-horsepower 2.4-liter four-cylinder is adequate and goes about its business in the quiet manner you'd expect. The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine in the Turbo model kicks in an additional 70 horses that totally changes the character of this small sedan's performance. This Verano is quick, and if you're so inclined, you can even get it with a six-speed manual transmission (in lieu of the more popular six-speed automatic).

The population of compact near-luxury sedans remains small, and not many of them put all the pieces together as well as the 2014 Verano. Its closest rivals are the 2014 Acura ILX and 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class . Both cost more when similarly equipped, and the Acura simply doesn't offer as many safety and tech features, nor is it as quick or refined as Buick's small sedan. The Mercedes is more fashionable and luxurious than the Verano, but its tight rear seat will likely make it less appealing if you're frequently taking along passengers.

In that latter regard, even the Verano can't replicate the stretch-your-legs, all-day comfort of a midsize or full-size luxury sedan. If that's a downside for you, it's a good idea to check out midsize cars like the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord and Nissan Altima, which cost about the same as the Verano while offering a great deal more space and, in many cases, better fuel economy. If a small, premium sedan is really what you want, though, the well-rounded 2014 Buick Verano is a fine choice.

2014 Buick Verano models

The 2014 Buick Verano is offered in four trim levels: Verano, Verano with the Convenience Group, Verano with the Leather Group and Verano with the Premium Group, otherwise known as the Verano Turbo.

The base Verano comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, cruise control, remote engine start (automatic transmission only), dual-zone automatic climate control, split-folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Buick's IntelliLink electronics interface (which includes voice control and smartphone radio app integration), a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, OnStar telematics and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Convenience Group brings heated side mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rear parking sensors, heated front seats and a six-way power driver seat with manual recline. Standard safety features include blind-spot, forward-collision, lane-departure and rear cross-traffic warning systems.

The Leather Group adds keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.

The Premium Group is the Turbo model. It features a more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and combines all of the equipment of the Leather and Convenience groups while adding a rear spoiler. A sunroof is optional for all Verano models, and a navigation system is optional for all except the base model.

2014 Highlights

New safety features available on the 2014 Buick Verano include forward-collision and lane-departure warning systems. Heated front seats are now standard in all Veranos, except the base model.

Performance & mpg

Base power for the 2014 Buick Verano is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 180 hp and 171 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic with a manual-shift feature is the only transmission offered. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 25 mpg combined (21 mpg city/32 mpg highway) -- respectable numbers but lower than those of midsize cars like the Altima and Accord.

A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder good for 250 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque is available only for the Verano Turbo. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, but a six-speed manual transmission is optional. Fuel economy ratings are solid with either transmission: 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway) with the automatic and 24 mpg combined (20 city/31 highway) with the manual.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Verano with the 2.4-liter engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.0 seconds, which is slow for this class. On the other hand, the Verano Turbo hit 60 in 6.6 seconds, which is average for an entry-level luxury sedan, but quick compared with upper-crust midsize sedans.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2014 Buick Verano include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, rear seat side airbags, and front-seat knee airbags. The standard OnStar system includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, an emergency button, stolen vehicle locator and active intervention, and remote door unlock. All Buick Veranos come with a rearview camera and rear parking sensors, and starting with the Convenience Group, you also get blind-spot, forward-collision, lane-departure and rear cross-traffic warning systems.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Verano came to a stop from 60 mph in a class-average 122 feet.

In government crash tests, the Verano earned a top five-star overall rating, with five stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Verano received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side and roof-strength tests.

Driving

The Verano's ride is probably its most appealing attribute. It backs up its luxury car aspirations by providing a supple, comfortable ride over almost any road surface. It's also supremely quiet in the cabin at highway speeds. At the same time, Buick's small sedan is steady and composed around turns, and its steering is precise with appropriate effort levels. We wouldn't exactly call the Verano's handling invigorating, but it's certainly competent.

Performance from the 2014 Buick Verano's standard 2.4-liter engine provides adequate acceleration in normal driving, and the automatic transmission provides smooth, refined shifts. Still, we'd be inclined to upgrade to the Turbo, which provides brisk performance on the highway with minimal sacrifice in fuel economy.

Interior

It may be a compact car, but the 2014 Buick Verano is deceptively roomy. Drivers of any size can get comfortable behind the wheel and will find plenty of seat adjustability. However, the absence of power recline adjustment for the seatback (it adjusts manually) is a disappointment in a near-luxury car, as is the lack of driver-seat memory function.

And while the Verano has reasonable backseat legroom, it's still not as accommodating as a midsize sedan, especially in the rear center position. We suspect some of the rear seat room was relegated to the trunk, which measures 15.2 cubic feet, an impressive capacity for this class of car.

The Verano's dashboard has a sleek and subdued layout, which is marred only by a few too many buttons. The standard 7-inch touchscreen presents information in large, legible characters, and the arrangement of its icons can be customized as on a smartphone. Buick's IntelliLink infotainment connection allows integration of Pandora and Stitcher radio apps, too. As with some other touchscreen-based systems, the Verano's interface can occasionally be annoying, as it's slow to register finger inputs and sometimes misses commands entirely.

The Verano's interior is well-assembled, with tight fits between panels and, for the most part, higher-grade plastics than what you'll find in mainstream midsize sedans. A few of the trim pieces don't quite make the cut in an entry-level luxury sedan -- a reminder that the Verano is related to the Chevrolet Cruze.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Buick Verano.

5(67%)
4(19%)
3(5%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.4
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Cool compact Car
Lane Benda,07/11/2015
Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Good looking car for old or young. Great inside, really looks good. Nice quite ride. Good road handling. Poor MPG, but not all that bad. My av. has been getting better with more use. Large trunk for a compact car. Have 5,000 plus on car. no problems. Info ctr. is great, all new safety features are great also. I really like this car. After 10.000 more miles, fuel MPG has edged up to around 28MPG. Same feeling about car as above. No service problems at all. Now, Car at almost 20,00 miles. Still love this car..no issues, no problems at all. Sorry to see GM stop this model. The roads around York Co. PA are really bad but this car handles them well. No noise issues from car on bad bumpy wash board roads. Tires are wearing good. On thing I do wish this car had, is a lumbard rest on the back of the drivers seat. Still a great car, my wife loves it! 4000 more miles this date Jan. 2018 No problems, car still is great, roads in this area are getting so bad Car has no noise problems at all. Drove it in the snow one morning last week and it did fine. Roads snow covered. Nice car pleased with it!
2014 buick verano Buffalo NY - Joe Tyson
Joe Tyson,11/27/2015
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
This car is all out amazing. No joke man. Its beautifully designed and well built. My very first car was a 1989 Buick Regal and Buick has come a long way. I came out of a Ford Explorer so getting in and out of the Buick Verano takes some getting use to. The style and view of this car is nice. I feel good about driving it daily. I am confident about it being outside while I work in a rough area in NY. It picks up like a 6 cylinder but its a 4 cylinder. The leather seas are nice and full and nothing is cheap about the car and that's why I understand the price I paid for it. Touch screen, rear camera for the car being in reverse, heated seats and lane assist. This car is beautiful. Not much rear passenger seating but that's okay because I have a small child. I feel good about this purchase and this car makes me want to stay in the family of the American built Buick
Quiet Luxury In A Small Package
R.H.Beck,09/18/2015
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I'm used to driving a larger sedan, and was really surprised by the quiet quality ride and handling of this little sedan. While the natural aspirated 2.4L engine isn't a power house, it has sufficient on-ramp acceleration for merging with freeway traffic without protest. I would probably opt for the 2.0 turbo engine if buying again; but I was used to V-8 power prior to this purchase. I typically get 31-34 mpg running the 75 mph speed limits on the Oklahoma turnpike, and 33-35 on secondary highways at 65 mph. I live in an urban country setting with mixed driving, and average about 26.5 mpg locally. The Bluetooth, voice recognition, and other infotainment system functions work flawlessly. I'm 5'11", and my wife is 5'1", and the car is very comfortable for both of us to drive. The interior materials are high quality with good fit and finish. There's plenty of storage. The rear seats are very comfortable for adults, and rear leg room is adequate, but not spacious; and exit and entry to the rear passenger compartment requires a little more effort. Overall, this car is a pleasure to drive.
great value, for the quality, & reliable car,
Sonny D.,09/28/2015
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
second one purchased, first one was a 2012, now a 2014. there a Reliable car, that has quality materials , comfort and style. joy to drive, and i like the on star feature. you have that peace of mind, on star monitors the engine, components, sends you a email with diagnoses monthly. great car for the price.
See all 21 reviews of the 2014 Buick Verano
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2014 Buick Verano features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Buick Verano

Used 2014 Buick Verano Overview

The Used 2014 Buick Verano is offered in the following submodels: Verano Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and Premium Group 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Buick Verano?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Buick Verano trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Buick Verano Leather Group is priced between $7,585 and$12,600 with odometer readings between 57838 and154681 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Buick Verano Convenience Group is priced between $11,795 and$14,850 with odometer readings between 90554 and90554 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Buick Veranos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Buick Verano for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2014 Veranos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,585 and mileage as low as 57838 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Buick Verano.

Can't find a used 2014 Buick Veranos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Verano for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,361.

Find a used Buick for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,105.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Verano for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,014.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,809.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Buick Verano?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Verano lease specials

Related Used 2014 Buick Verano info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles