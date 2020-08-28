Used 2016 Buick Verano for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring in Black
    used

    2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring

    20,080 miles

    $13,937

    $3,624 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Verano in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Buick Verano

    31,312 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,074

    $2,826 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Verano Leather Group in Gray
    used

    2016 Buick Verano Leather Group

    115,820 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,995

    $2,494 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring

    14,490 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,995

    $1,845 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Verano Convenience Group in Silver
    used

    2016 Buick Verano Convenience Group

    68,719 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    $1,686 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Verano Leather Group in Black
    used

    2016 Buick Verano Leather Group

    15,465 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,985

    $2,332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Verano in White
    certified

    2016 Buick Verano

    12,502 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,748

    $1,626 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Verano in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Buick Verano

    42,004 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,418

    $2,350 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Verano Leather Group in Black
    used

    2016 Buick Verano Leather Group

    70,836 miles

    $10,997

    $1,613 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring

    31,820 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,900

    $3,045 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring in White
    used

    2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring

    101,413 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    $1,134 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Verano Convenience Group in Silver
    used

    2016 Buick Verano Convenience Group

    78,712 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,000

    $1,639 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Verano in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Buick Verano

    63,190 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,066

    $1,802 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Verano Premium Turbo Group in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Buick Verano Premium Turbo Group

    67,009 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,491

    $948 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring in Black
    used

    2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring

    44,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,900

    $2,148 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Verano in Black
    used

    2016 Buick Verano

    32,769 miles
    No accidents, Corporate Fleet

    $11,997

    $1,400 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Verano in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Buick Verano

    36,534 miles
    No accidents, Corporate Fleet

    $11,970

    $1,269 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Verano in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Buick Verano

    25,184 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,777

    Details

Great Car to Own
Ron,07/12/2016
Premium Turbo Group 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Owned the car for over a year now. No problems with it whatsoever. Paint, finish, no rattles, quiet as ever. Love the power of the turbo engine, sad to see that it's no longer available. Like the Sirius availability and OnStar. Accidentally set off the alarm and was notified by them of it and what my options were (a mistake or if needed to be reported). The interior is very comfortable, and the automatic ventilation system works very well. Only wish that it had available the automatic wipers, front sensors, and seat memory features. No issues with the dealership.
