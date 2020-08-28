Used 2016 Buick Verano for Sale Near Me
- 20,080 miles
$13,937$3,624 Below Market
Lester Glenn Hyundai of Toms River - Toms River / New Jersey
Thank you for your interest in one of LESTER GLENN MAZDA's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring with 20,080mi.Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Buick Verano treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth.This 2016 Buick Verano has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this Buick Verano plus much, much more.More information about the 2016 Buick Verano:The 2016 Buick Verano is at the leading edge of a new kind of sedan -- one that's compact, yet refined, comfort-oriented and luxurious, yet at a price that's a bit lower than traditional luxury brands. At the same time, the Verano Turbo can accelerate to 60 mph in just 6.2 seconds and the available manual gearbox gives it credibility as a sport sedan. The Verano also stands out from other upscale compact sedans through Buick's Quiet Tuning approach, which emphasizes isolation, smoothness and quiet for the cabin, and for its feature set, which is remarkably complete for a sedan in this price range -- including some impressive connectivity and safety technology.Interesting features of this model are very strong value for the money, crisp handling yet smooth ride, well-orchestrated connectivity and navigation features, Quiet, refined interior, and responsive powertrains.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PW5SK3G4147176
Stock: G414717A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 31,312 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,074$2,826 Below Market
112 Auto Plaza - Patchogue / New York
ATTENTION! ! !!GENERAL PUBLIC!!! PLEASE READ!!! INVOICE CLEARANCE SALE!!!! THESE ARE OUR COST PRICES!! Feel free to come down and check out this BEAUTY!!! And MAKE US AN OFFER'' we can't refuse. $$$$$ NO REASONABLE OFFER ABOVE OUR COST PRICE REFUSED PLEASE BRING AD TO GET INTERNET SPECIAL PRICING ''MAKE US AN OFFER'' CASH OR FINANCE!!!!***** WE HAVE NEW FINANCING OPTIONS !! This is an opportunity to repair or start your credit!! All cars are SERVICED/ PREP AND SAFETY INSPECTED AND READY TO GO. Extended warranty plans available at an additional cost. TRADE-INS welcomed. Appointments are recommended due to SAME DAY DELIVERY and FAST TURN around NY PLATES available on the spot. We also provide TEMP PLATES FOR OUR OUT OF STATE CUSTOMERS.All vehicles pay applicable State Specific Taxes Tags Licenseand a Trans UCMR fee of $990.00(non – negotiable).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PP5SK1G4100886
Stock: 35321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,820 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,995$2,494 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Billings - Billings / Montana
EPA 32 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3 CD PLAYER, USB AND AUX PORT IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with 7" color LED touch screen display and MP3 CD player, USB and AUX port, MP3/WMA playback, iPod support and upgradeable software, includes phonebook access, voice recognition for audio, phone, phonebook and music selection, Pandora and Stitcher Smartphone compatible, SiriusXM weather and data services, and software Bluetooth and Smartphone interface upgradeable (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD). WHY BUY FROM US: Your satisfaction is at the top of our short-list of goals. This is why our Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM dealership carries new and used Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM models. What's more, our commitment to your satisfaction transcends the day you sign for your car loan or Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM lease. What do you say, isn't it time you put yourself first? If you answer yes Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PS5SK8G4142003
Stock: 11140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 14,490 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,995$1,845 Below Market
Wm. L. Aurandt Auto Sales - Johnstown / Pennsylvania
Rest assured, once you take this Buick Verano Sport Touring home you will know you've made a solid investment. Looking for a vehicle with only one previous owner? Let us help. Records show that this car had only one owner that maintained this Buick Verano Sport Touring very well. Want a car with low miles? This Buick Verano Sport Touring has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 14,490. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. The powerful 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V FFV engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Buick Verano Sport Touring 's 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V FFV engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional car. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. Looking at this car, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. Let the CARFAX report prove to you that this is a one owner car. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. With amazing deals at William L. Aurandt Auto Sales, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Cherry Tree. We also have amazing mechanics, whom can provide lasting service for you and your new car. Buscas un vehculo con slo un propietario anterior? Permitanos ayudarle. Los registros muestran que este el coche slo tena un dueo que mantuvo este Honda Accord muy bien. Quiere un car con millas bajas? Este modelo Honda tiene millas excepcionalmente bajas con la lectura del odmetro en 14,490. No fumador? No se preocupe el dueo anterior tampoco lo era. Esta el coche, ha pasado un proceso de inspeccin y reacondicionamiento riguroso, MULTI-PUNTOS antes de ser puesto a la venta. Usted estar satisfecho completamente con su calidad. El motor 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V FFV potente acelera fuertemente y ms que tiene lo suyo en lo ms duro del trfico. Usted mete suficientes horas durante toda la semana, as que Por qu no tener un el coche que hace lo mismo? Deje que la eficiencia de combustible de su motor 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V FFV de este Honda Accord, trabaje duro para mantener el dinero en su billetera. Se sentir mimado por todos los servicios de lujo que este beb tiene para ofrecer. Nada se salv en equipar este el coche altamente funcional. Usted encontrar todas las caractersticas deseables en cuenta. Al ver este el coche, y usted tendr 'amor a primera vista. Su exterior es impecable y listo para mostrar. Disfrute de su nuevo auto conociendo que el interior podra pasar una prueba de 'guante blanco', ya que ha sido bien cuidado y no tiene daos o manchas. Deje el informe CARFAX demostrar a usted que se trata de un solo propietario el coche. Con ofertas increbles en William L. Aurandt Auto Sales, usted estar seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Cherry Tree.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PW5SK9G4171076
Stock: C5992Buick
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,719 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$1,686 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano Convenience Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK6G4156106
Stock: DC119473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,465 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,985$2,332 Below Market
Hayes Family Auto - Watertown / Wisconsin
Super clean and ready to go with super low miles and all the right options. Loaded with leather heated seats, back up camera, Bluetooth, remote start, and so much more. Backed by warranty and available with low credit union rates this sedan will not last!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PS5SK6G4182127
Stock: H4571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Buick Verano12,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,748$1,626 Below Market
NorthStar Buick GMC - Zelienople / Pennsylvania
REDUCED FROM $15,998!, PRICED TO MOVE $2,000 below NADA Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Buick Certified, Extra Clean, ONLY 12,502 Miles! Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, COMFORT PACKAGE READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES COMFORT PACKAGE includes (AG1) driver 8-way power seat adjuster and (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats, LPO, FRONT AND REAR SPLASH GUARDS, PAINTED BODY-COLOR: (dealer-installed), LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, FRONT AND REAR: (dealer-installed), 1SD PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP: Includes Standard Equipment, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3 CD PLAYER, USB AND AUX PORT IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with 7' color LED touch screen display and MP3 CD player, USB and AUX port, MP3/WMA playback, iPod support and upgradeable software, includes phonebook access, voice recognition for audio, phone, phonebook and music selection, Pandora and Stitcher Smartphone compatible, SiriusXM weather and data services, and software Bluetooth and Smartphone interface upgradeable (STD), SEATS MODEL & FACTORY OPTIONS 2016 BUICK VERANO FWD 1SD. SUMMIT WHITE EXTERIOR PAINT. CASHMERE INTERIOR TRIM. ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4 CYL WITH VVT. TRANSMISSION, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC. 50-STATE EMISSIONS. COMFORT PACKAGE INCLUDES: *PWR SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER, 8 WAY *DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER HEATED SEATS. CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK. FLOOR MATS, ALL WEATHER FRONT AND REAR. FRONT AND REAR SPLASH GUARDS. TOTAL(MSRP): $25,395.00 Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PP5SK3G4129466
Stock: C4639
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- certified
2016 Buick Verano42,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,418$2,350 Below Market
Dixie Buick GMC - Fort Myers / Florida
NO DEALER FEE, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CAR FAX/ NO ACCIDENTS, BLUETOOTH/ HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, 172 POINT FACTORY CERTIFIED INSPECTION, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17' x 7' Multi-Spoke Alloy. 2016 Buick Verano ECOTEC 2.4L I4 SIDI DOHC VVT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Pearl White Recent Arrival! 21/32 City/Highway MPG We have been serving the community since 1934! We have a well trained award winning sales and service team ready to make your experience a great one! Well stocked inventory of both New and quality Preowned Cars, Trucks and SUV's Certified Technicians in an up to date service facility We know your time is valuable. We are sure you will find our site a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that's right for you. If we can be of any assistance while visiting us online, send us an email and we will promptly reply.Ere.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PP5SK4G4100252
Stock: U15846
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 70,836 miles
$10,997$1,613 Below Market
Integrity Buick GMC - Chattanooga / Tennessee
This Used front wheel drive 2016 Buick Verano Leather Group features a Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior with a Ebony Leather Interior and has only 70,836 miles. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This Buick Verano Includes Premium Bose System, Navigation System, Multi-zone Climate Control, Voice Command Features, Remote Engine Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM Stereo, Digital Instruments, Internet Radio, Garage Door Opener, Outside Temperature Gauge DEALER CONTACT INFO: Call Integrity Automotive Group today at (877) 631-1811 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 2016 Buick Verano Leather Group! Integrity Automotive Group serves Chattanooga, TN Car Buyers, you can also visit us at, 6025 International Drive Chattanooga TN, 37421 to check it out in person! FINANCING: Chattanooga & Cleveland Tennessee buyers looking for COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES are right here at Integrity Automotive Group where we offer the most competitive rates around for new & used car financing, bad credit financing, or first time buyer financing programs. MECHANICAL FEATURES: This Buick Verano comes Factory equipped with an impressive 4 cylinder engine, an 6-speed shiftable automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Passenger Mirror, Telescoping Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers INTERIOR OPTIONS: Automatic Climate Control, Sunroof, Leather Seat Trim, Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Lumbar Seats, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Air Conditioning, Cabin Air Filter, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Reading Light(s), Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass SAFETY OPTIONS: Back-Up Camera, Back-Up Sensors, Brake Assist, Dual Air Bags, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PS5SK3G4137159
Stock: G20271A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 31,820 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,900$3,045 Below Market
John Jones Chevrolet Buick of Scottsburg - Scottsburg / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PW5SK9G4155704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,413 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$1,134 Below Market
Exclusive Motors - Roseville / California
Super Clean Trade-In. A safety inspection was performed. The vehicle was found to be in good condition and needing basic maintenance. An engine oil change service was performed along with a brake fluid flush. This car is ready to go.If we have more than 24 photos uploaded for this vehicle, you most likely won't be able to see them unless you visit our website at www.exclusivemotors4u.com. Our dealership specializes in numerous top-name brands including high-line vehicles. We may in-fact have the highest rated (5 Star) service department within 100+ miles, with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating! Our customers are entirely important. We understand that without YOUR satisfaction, we wouldn't be able to stay true to our name. Quality is key, and service goes hand-in-hand, with Exclusive Motors.We believe quality is the most important service we can provide, so all of our vehicles go through a rigorous multi-point inspection to ensure proper function for years to come. All vehicles are re-serviced by us, and when we say service, we're not just doing an oil change. Just see what our customers have to say by checking out our reviews for our two locations in Roseville!Exclusive Motors Dealership: Purchase Inquiries Call/Text (916) 621-6210 or Email Sales@ExclusiveMotors4u.com to Schedule an Appointment to look at the vehicle you are interested in or to take the Car out for a Test Drive! You'll be glad you came in, We Promise!Financing (OAC) is offered and we will help you get qualified. (Online Credit App)We only deal with Fair Pricing, Fully Disclosed Records and Quality Pre-Owned Vehicle Services.Every car is inspected by our Experienced ASE Certified Technicians using our Famous 60-Point 'Pre-Owned Vehicle Inspection.'Our vehicles are not allowed for sale with any Safety Issues, not even those considered 'minor.'Our Customers are very important to us, so we only Sell YOU the Best of the Best. We Have It All in our Exclusive Motors of Roseville Local Vehicle Inventory: Sedans, Cars, Trucks, Sport Cars, SUV, 2-Door 4-Doors, Coupes, Convertibles, Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini-Cooper, Range Rover, Subaru, Toyota, Chrysler, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Scion, Ram, Dodge, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, Dodge and more… Disclaimer: All vehicles subject to prior sale. We reserve the right to make changes without notice and are not responsible for errors or omissions. All prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, and any emissions test charge. Always verify vehicle information with your sales representative before purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PW5SK1G4174912
Stock: EM1303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,712 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,000$1,639 Below Market
Choice Automotive - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2016 Buick Verano 4dr 4dr Sedan Convenience Group features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Quicksilver Metallic with a Medium Titanium Partial Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Partial Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano Convenience Group with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK0G4114921
Stock: 1678K14
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 63,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,066$1,802 Below Market
Matheny Ford - Saint Marys / West Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PP5SK5G4109137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,009 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,491$948 Below Market
Chelsea Chevrolet Buick - Chelsea / Michigan
People everywhere will love the way this 2016 Buick Verano Premium Turbo Group drives with features like a backup sensor, push button start, remote starter, parking assistance, braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and dual airbags. This one's a deal at $13,491. This one scored a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars. Exhibiting a sharp white exterior and a cashmere interior, this vehicle won't be on the market for long. It has great mileage with 20 MPG in the city and 31 MPG on the highway. You won't miss a beat with great time-saving features like remote starter. Make your move before it's too late schedule a test drive today! Contact Information: Chelsea Chevy Buick, 2038 Mckernan Dr, Chelsea, MI, 48118, Phone: 7344758663, E-mail: robert@chelseachevy.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano Premium Turbo Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PT5SV7G4108478
Stock: 123197A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,900$2,148 Below Market
McGrath Hyundai - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PW5SK8G4173062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,769 milesNo accidents, Corporate Fleet
$11,997$1,400 Below Market
Carite Grand Ledge - Grand Ledge / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PP5SK3G4139396
Stock: 2005020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,534 milesNo accidents, Corporate Fleet
$11,970$1,269 Below Market
Carite Grand Ledge - Grand Ledge / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PP5SKXG4124698
Stock: 2005111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,184 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,777
Star Auto Mall 512 - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner.21/32 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 852 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PP5SK5G4101412
Stock: UP3579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
