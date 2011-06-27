  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(34)
2012 Buick Verano Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and luxurious cabin
  • comfortable ride
  • ample feature content
  • favorable pricing.
  • Underpowered compared to competitors.
Buick Verano for Sale
List Price Range
$6,494 - $9,650
Edmunds' Expert Review

The all-new 2012 Buick Verano is a well-rounded entry-level luxury sedan that is worth considering, especially if you're on a budget.

Vehicle overview

When car companies take an existing vehicle, reskin it and hike the price, we're naturally going to be skeptical. But the 2012 Buick Verano silences most of our doubts, as it proves to be an admirable choice for the budget-conscious shopper seeking an entry-level luxury sedan.

On outward appearances, the Verano embodies Buick's latest push into the luxury market with a distinctive European flavor mixed in with the brand's freshened identity. Underneath this understated exterior, however, the Verano shares much of its underpinnings with the compact and economical Chevrolet Cruze. Fortunately for the Verano, many of the Cruze's flaws have been eliminated.

The Buick Verano comes with a larger 2.4-liter engine that is not offered on the Cruze, and its transmission is both quick and smooth-shifting (unlike the Cruze's). Power will likely be adequate for the majority of drivers, though it's hardly impressive. The Verano's interior, on the other hand, makes a favorable impression. Besides the cabin's graceful arching design, most surfaces are pleasing to the touch and the many standard features are easy to use.

Overall, we think the Verano is a viable choice for an entry-level luxury sedan. A similarly equipped Acura TSX -- the Verano's closest competitor -- will set you back a few thousand dollars more, while an Audi A3, Infiniti G Sedan and Lexus IS 250 will cost even more. For the added outlay of cash, you'll get more in the way of performance, but if that isn't an absolute priority, it is definitely worth taking a look at the 2012 Buick Verano.

2012 Buick Verano models

The 2012 Buick Verano is offered in three trim levels that sound more like option packages, starting with the base model and going up to Convenience Group 2 and Leather Group.

The base Verano standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, cruise control, keyless entry, remote ignition, full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, split-folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth (phone and audio streaming), OnStar telematics and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB/iPod interface, an auxiliary audio jack and Buick's IntelliLink smartphone-connectivity system.

The Convenience Group 2 adds heated sideview mirrors, rear parking sensors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a power-adjustable driver seat. The Leather Group adds keyless ignition/entry, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, leather upholstery and a nine-speaker Bose audio upgrade.

Optional are a sunroof and a navigation system; neither one is offered on the base trim level. The Bose audio system is available on supporting trims, as is an Appearance package (chrome grille and rear spoiler).

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Buick Verano is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Buick Verano is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 180 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic with manual shift control is the only transmission offered.

In Edmunds performance testing, the Verano accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.0 seconds, which is slow for cars in this class. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 21 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined, which is about average for this segment.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2012 Buick Verano include front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, rear-seat side airbags, front-seat knee airbags, antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control and OnStar. In Edmunds brake testing, the Verano came to a stop from 60 mph in a class-average 122 feet.

In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Verano received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

Knowing that the 2012 Buick Verano is based on the economical Chevrolet Cruze might deter some from considering it a luxury car, but the Verano has managed to exorcize some of the demons that plagued the Cruze. Unlike the Cruze, the Verano's transmission provides smooth and quick gearchanges to suit the driver's inputs. The steering is also more responsive and precise, with a decent amount of feedback. The main dynamic drawback to the Verano is its underwhelming acceleration; most competing models (particularly those with V6s) are quicker by a fair margin.

The Verano's ride quality is quite refined and compliant, with all but the largest of road imperfections smoothed over with ease. The cabin also remains suitably quiet, thanks to a liberal use of sound insulation and laminated front glass. All in all, the 2012 Buick Verano delivers considerable comfort whether on long road trips or running errands in urban settings.

Interior

While the 2012 Buick Verano is classified as a compact vehicle, it feels much more like a midsize. Head- and legroom are plentiful for four adults, though the rear center seat is decidedly less comfortable and is best used in a pinch. Throughout the cabin, materials quality is on par with other entry-level luxury sedans, with plenty of soft-touch surfaces and tightly fitted panels.

Among the available options, the Verano brings a whisper of technology with its IntelliLink system. Pairing with select smartphones, IntelliLink provides for streaming Internet radio like Pandora and Stitcher. Operation of this and other systems is thankfully easy, with well-labeled buttons and controls and a sharp touchscreen that is standard on all Veranos.

The trunk holds a maximum of 15.2 cubic feet of cargo, but that figure can drop to 14 cubes if you opt for the premium audio or tire/inflator kit. It's certainly spacious for a compact sedan, and is further helped by a lack of wheelwell intrusions or drop-down hinges.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Buick Verano.

5(65%)
4(17%)
3(9%)
2(6%)
1(3%)
4.4
34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice daily driver
creaseys,10/11/2014
I bought a 2012 Verano base with 11k to drive back and forth to work and I must say I have been very pleased. First, the front seats have tons of room, which is hard to find for someone my size. I am about 6'2'' and weigh 400lbs and I have plenty of room with the only exception being the floorboard area not having much extra space for my feet. I have noticed some reviews saying they get poor gas mileage and I con't see how thats possible. I am averaging 29.9 mpg with about 25% city driving and I am what you would call a "lead footed" driver. Plus my weight doesn't help gas mileage at all and I have been able to average 32.5 mpg driving on country roads.
Buick Verano
carman14,01/10/2012
Just picked this car up yesterday for the little lady. So far this car exceeds all expectations. Rides as quiet as a library, holds road tight and looks like mpg beats out what I expected. Interior is what sold me on this car. Comes with combination of fabric and leatherette ( looks like leather at first) Intellimark Radio with voice recognition is remarkable. Takes a bit to understand all but well worth it. Fit and finish looks good, 18" wheels, nice touch for base model. Only downside was is that seats are manual unless you upgrade to next level. Exterior looks like a mini Regal which I feel is an elegant car too. Car based on Cruze platform which I rented but does not come close GM nice !
Love my Buicks
bearsgt53,05/20/2012
I purchased this vehicle little over a month ago. It is super quiet, great gas mileage and loaded with ammenities. The only cons that i have for this car is the gas filler neck is located on the right side of the car instead of being on the drivers side, also it only has one 12 volt outlet. Would loved to have at least two of them. This is my third Buick ( 96 Regal, 2005 Lacrosse and now this Verano). This has to be the quietest buick so far. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone that loves a quiet and smooth riding car.
Good bang for the buck
iyaoyas,10/06/2012
I bought my Verano new on Leap Day and have since put over 17K miles on it. I commute over 100 miles a day, so I think I have a pretty good feel for what this car is all about. I have used every feature of car and used it a bunch. I will say that this car has the best seats Buick makes period! The fit and finish inside is as good as any higher brand and all buttons and controls are well placed. In over 17K miles I have had zero issues with the car. I average 30-34 MPG. For those that complain about a lack of power, not sure what your expecting. I do a lot of two lane passing and it has never left me wishing I had more power. This car is hands down the best bang for the buck!
See all 34 reviews of the 2012 Buick Verano
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 2012 Buick Verano features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Buick Verano
More About This Model

When you see the 2012 Buick Verano in person, you quickly understand just how far Buick has come. In this pearlescent off-white with "choccachina" leather interior, the Verano is one handsome car. Unlike other manufacturers, which blatantly pander to young buyers with overwrought sheet metal, Buick has embraced modernity and shed stale design features while preserving the good taste that is its heritage. The result is a legitimate new contender in the crowded segment of compact luxury cars.

More importantly, the performance of the 2012 Buick Verano is as good as its looks, even though it shares a platform with the rather ordinary Chevrolet Cruze. There is little to complain about and plenty to be admired, and the Verano lives up to the standard set by Buick's latest offerings, the Buick LaCrosse and Buick Regal.

Still, Buick might be a bit overconfident to say the Verano competes against the 2011 Lexus IS 250, which carries a price tag that's more than $5,000 higher and has expressed the essence of a compact luxury car for many years. While the Buick has come a long way, it's a stretch even to put the new Verano up against the 2012 Acura TSX, which is only a couple thousand dollars more expensive. But in the realm of domestic manufacturers, the new smaller Buick might compete against the 2012 Chrysler 300.

Used 2012 Buick Verano Overview

The Used 2012 Buick Verano is offered in the following submodels: Verano Sedan. Available styles include Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Buick Verano?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Buick Verano trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Buick Verano Leather Group is priced between $7,997 and$9,650 with odometer readings between 74752 and87828 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Buick Verano Convenience Group 2 is priced between $7,000 and$8,868 with odometer readings between 85881 and107033 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Buick Verano Base is priced between $6,494 and$6,494 with odometer readings between 102630 and102630 miles.

Which used 2012 Buick Veranos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Buick Verano for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2012 Veranos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,494 and mileage as low as 74752 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Buick Verano.

