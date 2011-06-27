Vehicle overview

When car companies take an existing vehicle, reskin it and hike the price, we're naturally going to be skeptical. But the 2012 Buick Verano silences most of our doubts, as it proves to be an admirable choice for the budget-conscious shopper seeking an entry-level luxury sedan.

On outward appearances, the Verano embodies Buick's latest push into the luxury market with a distinctive European flavor mixed in with the brand's freshened identity. Underneath this understated exterior, however, the Verano shares much of its underpinnings with the compact and economical Chevrolet Cruze. Fortunately for the Verano, many of the Cruze's flaws have been eliminated.

The Buick Verano comes with a larger 2.4-liter engine that is not offered on the Cruze, and its transmission is both quick and smooth-shifting (unlike the Cruze's). Power will likely be adequate for the majority of drivers, though it's hardly impressive. The Verano's interior, on the other hand, makes a favorable impression. Besides the cabin's graceful arching design, most surfaces are pleasing to the touch and the many standard features are easy to use.

Overall, we think the Verano is a viable choice for an entry-level luxury sedan. A similarly equipped Acura TSX -- the Verano's closest competitor -- will set you back a few thousand dollars more, while an Audi A3, Infiniti G Sedan and Lexus IS 250 will cost even more. For the added outlay of cash, you'll get more in the way of performance, but if that isn't an absolute priority, it is definitely worth taking a look at the 2012 Buick Verano.