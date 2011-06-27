  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(32)
Appraise this car

2013 Buick Verano Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and composed ride
  • quiet interior
  • strong and efficient turbocharged engine
  • competitive price.
  • Mediocre base engine
  • less backseat space than similarly priced midsize cars.
List Price Range
$6,995 - $10,990
Used Verano for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Buick Verano deftly delivers luxury car qualities to the small car realm.

Vehicle overview

The 2013 Buick Verano provides the comfortable ride, interior serenity and luxury features of a full-size sedan. However, it's not a full-size sedan -- it's a compact. Because of this, it features parking-friendly dimensions, more nimble handling, a cheaper price and better fuel efficiency. That's what we call a win-win.

Not only does the Verano drive like a Buick LaCrosse -- which is a good thing -- it looks like one, too. It has an upscale albeit slightly anonymous look that should certainly resonate with those who appreciate Buick's conservative, near-luxury vibe. This ambience carries over to the interior, which is attractive and well put together, and can be outfitted with upper-crust luxury features.

And although it certainly doesn't offer the interior space of a full-size sedan, the Buick Verano makes good use of what it has. It is comfortable for four occupants, and its large trunk can swallow luggage easier than the larger LaCrosse.

The new-for-2013 Buick Verano Turbo addresses the one attribute we find most lacking in the standard Verano: power. The Turbo's turbocharged 250-horsepower engine represents a 70-hp power hike over the base Verano engine and tops just about every entry-level luxury sedan. You can even get this engine with a manual transmission. We doubt many will make this choice, but those who do are likely to appreciate the driving involvement that comes from operating the six-speed manual.

Overall, we think quite highly of the Verano. The new 2013 Acura ILX is its closest competitor, but we prefer the Buick for its less expensive price, quieter cabin and superior driving dynamics. The Acura feels like a fancy Civic, whereas the Verano feels like a shrunken LaCrosse. Other alternatives might be the 2013 Audi A3 or top-end models of midsize sedans like the Ford Fusion or Nissan Altima. But for most people -- especially empty-nesters -- we think the Verano represents a best-of-both-worlds scenario of full-size attributes in a compact package.

2013 Buick Verano models

The 2013 Buick Verano is offered in four trim levels: base, the Verano with the Convenience Group, the Verano with the Leather Group and the Verano Premium.

The base Verano comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, cruise control, remote engine start (automatic transmission only), dual-zone automatic climate control, split-folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, OnStar telematics and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB/iPod interface, an auxiliary audio jack and Buick's IntelliLink personal-electronics connection system.

The Convenience Group brings heated side mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a blind-spot warning system, rear parking sensors and a six-way power driver seat with manual recline. The Leather Group adds keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.

The Verano Premium Group is the Turbo model. In addition to the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, it combines all the equipment of the Leather and Convenience groups and adds a rear spoiler. A sunroof is optional for all Verano models, and a navigation system is optional for all models except the base.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Buick Verano Turbo, a new, top-of-the line model, joins this line of entry-level luxury sedans.

Performance & mpg

Base power for the 2013 Buick Verano is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 180 hp and 171 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic with a manual-shift feature is the only transmission offered. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined.

A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder good for 250 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque is available only for the Verano with the Premium Group, otherwise known as the Verano Turbo. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, but a six-speed manual transmission is optional. Fuel economy is high regardless of transmission, with 21/30/24 estimated for the automatic and 20/24/31 for the manual.

In Edmunds performance testing, the Verano accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.0 seconds, which is slow for cars in this class. On the other hand, the Turbo hit 60 in 6.6 seconds, which is about average for an entry-level luxury sedan, but quick compared to upper-crust midsize sedans.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2013 Buick Verano include front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, rear-seat side airbags, front-seat knee airbags, antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control and OnStar. In Edmunds brake testing, the Verano came to a stop from 60 mph in a class-average 122 feet.

In government crash tests, the Verano earned a top five-star overall rating, with five stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Verano received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

The Verano's ride is probably its most appealing attribute. It's hard to think of a car in its price range that offers this much comfort and composure -- the Verano feels like a much larger car. At the same time, the Verano's dimensions and well-tuned chassis deliver a satisfying degree of precision and body control. The steering earns some credit here as well, with appropriate weighting and a decent amount of feedback.

The performance from the standard Verano's 2.4-liter engine is underwhelming. Granted, acceleration is sufficient, but you really must go to the new-for-2013 Buick Verano Turbo for acceleration worthy of a luxury-class car. The Verano Turbo turns up the wick for engine performance and provides beefy midrange power that sufficiently plants you in your seat.

Interior

The 2013 Buick Verano is a small sedan, but it doesn't give occupants a sense of being pinched for space. Tall drivers won't have a problem finding a comfortable seating position, but its manual seatback adjustment and no available memory functions are a curious omission in an otherwise loaded features list. The Verano can also handle three other good-sized adults as well, thanks to decent rear legroom. Most midsizers offer more, however. The trunk holds a maximum of 15.2 cubic feet of cargo, a pretty impressive figure for this class of car.

There's an elegant design to the Verano's dashboard, though there are a few too many buttons. The standard 7-inch screen in the center stack presents information in large, legible characters, while the arrangement of its icons can be customized like on a smartphone. The IntelliLink connection brings streaming for Pandora and Stitcher radio as well as streaming of music native to the device itself, so few will find the Verano lacking in infotainment capability. As with some other touchscreen-based systems, the Verano's interface can be annoying at times due to its inability to quickly register finger inputs.

The Verano's interior is assembled to a generally high standard, with the kind of tight fits between panels and mostly higher-grade plastics one would expect of a car with a premium badge. Most of the frequently touched surfaces have soft or at least welcoming textures, although some of the trim pieces push the boundary of "luxury" definition, an occasional reminder that the Verano does come from the same platform as the Chevrolet Cruze. But considering the modest starting price of the Verano, the interior is up to reasonable expectations and even exceeds in some areas.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Buick Verano.

5(43%)
4(31%)
3(20%)
2(3%)
1(3%)
4.1
32 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2013 Verano - nice near-luxury compact (updated)
lrinnc,01/24/2014
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I've had many small to medium sedans, but in 2013 I wanted a domestic near-luxury compact instead of expensive foreign makes or the usual mid-sized choices. The Verano fit the bill perfectly. Tasteful two-tone interior, understated exterior styling, and perfect size for an empty-nester or young professional. The base motor was only average in terms of power and MPG, but the overall goodness of the car for the price stood out. The well-equipped base model was the best value, if you could do without the Convenience or Leather packages. 2019 update: Enjoyed it until traded in 2018. Extremely reliable, no issues or repairs needed during my ownership (only an airbag switch recall fix). Quiet, smooth running, upscale feel without a high price to buy or own. Nitpicks: no trunk release on trunk lid itself, thick A-pillars on windshield hampered visibility somewhat, electronic steering felt a bit vague and disconnected. Overall, still a nice car! This model is being discontinued, so if you are interested in a mildly upscale small sedan at a great price, now may be a good time to check out dealer's remaining inventory.
Don't Get 18" Wheel / Tire Package - Many Blowouts
WatsonBryant,05/18/2016
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Power from 4cyl engine is semi-good...interior is nice and Buick has upgraded the car significantly from the Chevy Cruze - design, details, interior. CAUTION! DO NOT GET THE 18" WHEELS / CONTINENTAL P235/45R18 PACKAGE!! EASY TIRE BLOWOUTS and tires are ruined (sidewall damage) and not repairable...have to replace at $190 per tire / per time...an average pot hole or minor bump can unbelievably ruin a tire...this combo of low aspect wheel and tire on a Verano may LOOK good, but totally unusable on real world roads. I've blown 2 front tires in 6.300 miles - I know another Verano owner with same wheels / tires that has blown 3 of these tires in 31,000 miles...and Continental is no help! Shame on Buick engineers for allowing this tire / wheel package out on the road! If you are getting a Verano - go for standard 17" wheels and higher aspect tires - should work better.
An excellent design by Buick
benboy73,04/28/2013
I have a Verano with the Convenience package, which hits the sweet spot between features and affordability. This car gives you a lot of content for the money. I am very pleased after four months of ownership, and highly recommend it. The only downside I notice is that the base engine (which I have) is underpowered, and the turbo engine increases the price too much. The ride quality is very good for a car of this size, but not quite up to "big car" comfort standards. Wind noise is almost non-existent. Onstar is very beneficial, and almost, but not quite, replaces the convenience of an in-dash GPS navigation system. The vinyl/cloth seats are excellent.
Verano vs. Semi = Verano WIN!
momsdword,02/19/2014
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
My husband absolutely loved his 2013 Verano. It was his "baby". Sadly, it was recently hit by a Semi truck on the freeway (Semi driver's fault). My husband is undergoing neck, back and shoulder treatments, but he walked away from this accident. The Verano did its job of protecting him. The car was totaled all the way around it, but the passenger compartment stayed in tact, airbags deployed as they were supposed to and all the exterior safety features did their job so that the most important possession inside the car (my husband) was protected. We are very impressed with the Verano and cannot say enough about this wonderful car. So grateful to it and to God for protecting my husband! UPDATE - 2017: We are on our 2nd Verano and still love it! Only complaint is when the battery dies you cannot open the doors, even with the key put directly into the lock because all the key does is activate the "power locks" that have no power when the battery is dead (even Onstar could not unlock the doors). We had to call roadside service who had to use a slim jim to open the door from the inside just so we could pop the hood and jump start it. Such a great car and such a huge disappointment that it has this one very dumb flaw. Just don't leave a light on in your car over the weekend making your battery drain, and you'll be fine.
See all 32 reviews of the 2013 Buick Verano
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2013 Buick Verano features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Buick Verano
More About This Model

The navigation system is set for the Avenue of the Giants, 609 miles away from our home base in Los Angeles. To get there requires a tiresome slog along the noisy, pockmarked Interstate 5, followed by roughly the same distance on the nicer, though hardly glass-smooth U.S. 101 through Northern California. It's the type of journey that just begs for the comfort and quiet provided by a full-size sedan, preferably one with all the luxury bells and whistles.

Sure enough, the road is littered with full-sizers ferrying families and couples on their own road trips. However, we're not in one of them. Instead, it's a 2013 Buick Verano Turbo that has set a course for the towering redwoods of California's northernmost reaches.

Truth be told, this unassuming compact based on the Chevrolet Cruze platform hardly seemed like the impetus for an epic journey. Worse yet, its cheaper price and compact dimensions would struggle to deliver the qualities you look for on a road trip, while its Buick-ness would make for a depressing time on the winding roads up north.

As it turned out, none of that was true. The 2013 Buick Verano Turbo was the perfect car for the trip.

Smaller, yet More Powerful
Another key attribute of a good road trip car is power. Nobody wants to pull out to pass a semi with traffic bearing down on them from the left lane only to discover that the little four-cylinder under the hood can't keep up. That's the case with the stock Buick Verano and its 2.4-liter Ecotec mill that brings it to 60 mph in 9 seconds flat. That's average for four-cylinder family sedans, but leisurely nevertheless, and not what we want on the hills and grades in NorCal.

Nothing a little forced induction can't fix. The Turbo in our tester's name refers to the 2.0-liter, turbocharged and direct-injected four-cylinder new to the Verano for 2013. It's rated at 250 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. It's essentially a detuned version of the engine placed longitudinally in the Cadillac ATS, and a more distant relative of the one found in the cult-favorite Cobalt SS.

That power is sent to the front wheels through a standard six-speed automatic transmission, but our tester came with the optional six-speed manual transmission that can be ordered at no cost. You read that right, a Buick with a manual, and it's not even one with sporting pretensions like the Regal GS.

The Enthusiast's Choice
Frankly, it's an unusual sensation rowing your own in a car of the Verano's look, price and character. Add to that the gearbox's long, leisurely throws, and it's hard not to look around and double-check that you haven't been suddenly transported to Europe.

And yet, praise be to Buick for including it on the options list. Sure, few buyers are likely to opt for it, but those few will enjoy a level of involvement and control all those automatic drivers will not. We also have a sneaking suspicion that the automatic would've been an annoyance on those aforementioned grades, eagerly selecting 6th gear at the earliest opportunity for fuel economy.

No such worry with the manual. We weren't forced to laze along in 6th gear, yet the Verano still achieved a superb 29.5 mpg on our 1,500-mile journey. The EPA estimates are 20 city/31 highway mpg and 24 mpg combined, so we consider the 29.5 number pretty strong given the hilly Northern California terrain.

Let's not forget about the engine, though. It has a lovely, linear midrange that sufficiently plants you in your seat and eliminates some of the need to downshift — regardless of transmission. At the test track, our 2013 Buick Verano Turbo went from zero to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds (6.4 with a 1-foot rollout as on a drag strip), which is only 0.3 second off the pace of the rear-drive ATS.

It's much quicker than other entry-level luxury cars, including the Acura TSX, Volkswagen CC, Volvo S60 and even the Mercedes-Benz C250. The similarly priced and equipped Acura ILX isn't even close.

King of the Road
But what about all that comfort and quiet stuff from earlier? Well, it didn't take long for this little Buick to defy expectations on the impossibly noisy concrete stretches of I-5. In short, the Verano's a tomb. Nothing with its compact dimensions is this quiet, and its decibel levels compare favorably to much pricier, honest-to-goodness luxury sedans.

Ride comfort is indeed another bright spot, and we're not talking about a floating high-seas adventure like Aunt Esther's Park Avenue. The Verano strikes an excellent balance between comfort and composure. It feels solid and perfectly damped, and it's once again hard not to think we're back in Europe again.

This isn't just a Cruze with some leather, as some have assumed. On the contrary, the Verano feels very much like the equally surprising Buick LaCrosse, a car that easily bested the previous-generation Lexus ES 350 in a comparison test.

As the Road Turns
With its Buick badge, though, perhaps it shouldn't be surprising that the Verano is this comfortable and quiet. As the long stretches of two-lane divided highway faded in the mirror, though, this compact Buick suddenly started to make an entirely different, and yes, genuinely surprising case for itself.

In the terrifically twisty northernmost stretches of the Pacific Coast Highway, the Verano Turbo displayed an agility that you certainly won't be getting from the LaCrosse or any other full-size sedan. As it sliced among the redwoods, initial turn-in was very good, while the electric power steering demonstrated appropriate weighting and a decent amount of feel. Not quite enough to be deemed invigorating (the long-throw shifter and numb throttle feel don't help, either), but the handling can be described as impressively competent.

When we returned from the redwoods, our handling tests backed up these real-world impressions. The 2013 Buick Verano Turbo pulled 0.83g around the skid pad and snaked through the slalom at 65.7 mph. That's roughly identical to that of the Acura ILX 2.4 Premium, although the Verano's 60-0 mph stop of 125 feet was a good 5 feet shorter.

Agile but Still Comfortable
And just because this Buick is small and nimble doesn't mean it goes without the comfort-biased attributes that go hand-in-hand with the brand's full-size sedan. The seats never ceased to be comfortable and supportive, while the driver seat adjusted to a degree that made this 6-foot-3 pilot a happy guy over the course of 1,500 miles. Unfortunately, though, the driver seat is manual recline only, which also eliminates the possibility of memory functions.

Still, there's not much else that's missing from this $31,110 near-luxury sedan. Every Verano Turbo is a Premium trim level and vice-versa, which either way you look at it is the most expensive and loaded model available. With it you get heated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, keyless ignition/entry, a rearview camera, a blind-spot-warning system, Bluetooth phone and audio, a Bose sound system and Buick's Intellilink configurable touchscreen interface.

Our test car also included the excellent navigation system that was easy to program and scan on the fly thanks to its redundant touchscreen and multipurpose knob controls. It didn't have the optional sunroof and we never missed it.

A similarly equipped LaCrosse would be about $5,000 more, while the similarly priced Acura ILX can't quite match its equipment (and that's before you take into account the power deficit).

Damning It With Praise
The Verano is still a compact, though, and its cabin was a little cramped during the short interim trip from Grandma's house to pick up the kid and her many accompanying accessories. However, with only the wife riding shotgun, it was all we really needed.

With that in mind, we can't help but think the Verano Turbo is one of the best cars out there for empty nesters or full-fledged retirees. And no, we're not thinking about Grandma Sue flirting with the speed minimum during her weekly venture to the Sun City Safeway. Instead, we envision those young-at-heart active sorts with plenty of time to venture up to places like, say, Avenue of the Giants.

For them, the Verano provides the comfort, serenity and luxury that they desire and expect, while being nimbler, cheaper and more efficient than the full-size sedan their friends might buy. Heck, the manual is even ideal for the older driving enthusiast who still wants the control and involvement you get from rowing your own gearbox.

Yet you certainly don't have to be retired to appreciate the 2013 Buick Verano Turbo — this particular journey was undertaken by a couple at the ripe old age of 29. And as we turned back for the sun-baked morass of Southern California, the 2013 Buick Verano Turbo had clearly proven itself an excellent car for this and many other journeys.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2013 Buick Verano Overview

The Used 2013 Buick Verano is offered in the following submodels: Verano Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and Premium Group 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Buick Verano?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Buick Verano trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Buick Verano Base is priced between $6,995 and$10,990 with odometer readings between 64530 and117573 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Buick Verano Convenience Group is priced between $7,999 and$9,298 with odometer readings between 101534 and123465 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Buick Verano Leather Group is priced between $8,372 and$8,372 with odometer readings between 96700 and96700 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Buick Veranos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Buick Verano for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2013 Veranos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,995 and mileage as low as 64530 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Buick Verano.

Can't find a used 2013 Buick Veranos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Verano for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,245.

Find a used Buick for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,597.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Verano for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $22,255.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,104.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Buick Verano?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

