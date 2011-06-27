Used 2000 Buick Regal Consumer Reviews

Out of 6 BMWs and 6 Mercedes, my FAVORITE Jerry , 01/15/2016 LSE 4dr Sedan 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've owned 6 BMWs and 6 Mercedes, and I expect a LOT from my cars. I bought my LSE after getting fed up with being $1000'd to death by Mercedes and BMW. Thought I'd give a Buick a try, but wasn't really expecting much, considering it was a, well, BUICK. Boy, was I surprised! This is my favorite car ever, and I don't say that lightly. Gets 32 mpg on long trips, has the touring suspension and corners like it's on rails. As most Mercedes owners will admit, the cruise control and A/C are unreliable at best. This dual zone automatic climate control is faultless, EVERYTHING ALWAYS WORKS as it should, and this car is really loaded up with options like a Cadillac. It is absolutely reliable, smooth riding, good power, and fun to drive. Mercedes could learn a thing or two from this car's reliability, so could BMW. IF you find one of these LSE models and you don't buy it, you should kick yourself hard. So it's a 2000 model, you'll get tired of it before you'll ever sear it out. The only weak spot is the front wheel bearings which you will need to replace by 100K miles. It's a simple DIY job. Dont buy the cheap Chinese aftermarket bearings. Go for the Timken. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2000 Buick Regal 4 Dr GS Sprchgd Sedan Duane Nesset , 11/11/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I just turned over 200,000 miles today. I bought it slightly used with 4000 miles in late 2000. It has been my commute car for years. I started using synthetic motor oil at 75,000 miles. I use Mobil 1 EP in it. Mileage on long highway drives goes over 25 MPG. It left me on the road only twice. Once with a blown water pump three years ago and more recently, something with the supercharger and I had to cut away the tangled belts and limp to a repair station with no power steering. It is still very sporty and and responsive. Suspension was replaced about 4 years ago. Very reliable over all and now will see it running towards the 300K mark.

229,000 miles and counting doulos , 02/15/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought the car used in 9/02 with 45,145 miles. Now it has 229,200 miles. This is a very reliable car! It never broke down or left me stranded. There is one thing that you must fix if you buy one of these cars with the 3.8L, and that is the lower intake manifold and gasket. I had mine fixed at 94,000 miles and never any problems. The only other thing I changed out was the front and rear brake rotors due to warped rotors. Do the scheduled coolant and transmission flushes and it will serve you a long time. Then just change the oil, tires and brake pads as needed. The leather interior has held up well, no rattles and there is no visible exterior rust!! Thank you Buick for a great car!

disappionted vsal , 03/20/2004 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Too many major repairs: steering rack and air pump at 55K, rear wheel hub assembly and wiring short at 60K, dashboard light switch at 72K and transmission trouble (unresolved as yet because it will require removal and disassembly) at same time. Also, some weather stripping comes loose as does one rear door inside panel.