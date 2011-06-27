Estimated values
2000 Buick Regal LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,189
|$2,021
|$2,477
|Clean
|$1,048
|$1,786
|$2,188
|Average
|$766
|$1,315
|$1,611
|Rough
|$484
|$843
|$1,033
Estimated values
2000 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,487
|$2,408
|$2,912
|Clean
|$1,311
|$2,127
|$2,572
|Average
|$958
|$1,566
|$1,894
|Rough
|$605
|$1,005
|$1,215
Estimated values
2000 Buick Regal LSE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,272
|$1,958
|$2,334
|Clean
|$1,121
|$1,730
|$2,062
|Average
|$819
|$1,273
|$1,518
|Rough
|$518
|$817
|$974