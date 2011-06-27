Vehicle overview

The 2011 Buick Lucerne is an example of the old General Motors, where "good enough" unfortunately became the company's standard operating procedure. When the Lucerne was introduced for 2006, it barely nudged the bar upward from the car it replaced. Now, it's a proverbial fossil among premium or luxury full-size sedans. While Buick is currently reinventing itself, the Lucerne stands as a reminder to show just how far the brand has come with its new LaCrosse and Regal sedans.

Of course, some buyers may appreciate the Lucerne's old-school vibe. If you're partial to the grand Buick sedans of yesteryear like the Park Avenue and LeSabre, you'll feel right at home in the 2011 Buick Lucerne. Smooth and comfortable ride? Check. Controls that can be deciphered without first passing a computer literacy test? Check. Generous room for five or even six? Check. Stylized portholes on the front fenders? Yep. So far, so good.

But run a hand over the cabin materials or gaze at the dash design and you'll notice that the Lucerne is several steps behind the LaCrosse sitting a few feet away in the Buick dealership. Take a look at the spec sheet and you'll find a 227-horsepower V6 and a four-speed automatic in a segment where about 270 horses and six speeds is the norm. The available V8, with its 292 hp, is a virtual requirement. On the move, the Lucerne disappoints with slow steering, lifeless handling, a bargelike turning circle and barely adequate brakes.

As basic transportation, the 2011 Buick Lucerne is good enough. But with so many impressive full-size sedans and a pair of thoroughly modern Buicks now in the brand's lineup, why settle for just "good enough"? Other sedans like the 2011 Chrysler 300, 2011 Ford Taurus, 2011 Hyundai Genesis and 2011 Toyota Avalon are all better choices.