  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LeSabre
  4. Used 2005 Buick LeSabre
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(52)
Appraise this car

2005 Buick LeSabre Review

Pros & Cons

  • Room for six, excellent mileage from V6, smooth ride, huge trunk, solid crash test scores.
  • Dated interior styling, can be slow when fully loaded, no split-folding rear seat.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick LeSabre for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$4,998 - $6,995
Used LeSabre for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A crowd-pleasing large sedan that offers space, safety and surprisingly good mileage in a high-value and economical package.

2005 Highlights

The 2005 model year brings no major changes for the LeSabre.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Buick LeSabre.

5(73%)
4(19%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.6
52 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 52 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2005 Buick Lesabre Limited.
audrey,09/28/2008
I am a loyal Buick driver. Have had Buicks for many years but really love this 2005 LeSabre Limited. Really gets good mileage, 33 mpg on hwy for such a comfortable car. People are disappointed in the Lucernes with the mileage compared to the LaSabre. I would tell people to pay the extra money and get a Limited.
One of the best vehicles I've ever owned
Ernie S.,01/18/2016
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
Next to my 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan this is the best vehicle I've ever owned. Comfortable, decent gas mileage, minimal regular maintenance costs and the only one major expense was needing front and rear pads and rotors at the same time. I get it serviced every 3-4,000 miles, rotate tires often (3rd set in place at the moment) and drive it daily (127K and still going strong). My only complaint is a dashboard squeak I've had for ages and can't seem to locate. I wish they still made this model for when I'm ready again. UPDATE @ 150,000 miles...Still runs and drives beautifully and usual maintenance items have been the only expenses...Console lid broke from hinge but will have repaired ( I use it a lot).
Oldsmobile Replacement
Bill,03/15/2010
I have driven GM cars always. I got an Olds Delta 88 in 1987 and have had several Olds that have ran perfect with the same drive train in the Olds 88s and 98s -the 3.8 engine is great- GM was smart enough to stay with it for many years. I bought the 2005 Buick LeSabre because it had the exact same drive train as an Olds that GM was stupid enough to discontinue.
Love my "old man's car"
palmettosunshine,03/25/2010
Absolutely love my "old man's car". Needed another 4 door car after getting married, did my research and knew I wanted a LeSabre. I work for a Buick dealer and I waited until the right one was traded in. Got a 1 owner Custom with 67,000 miles and couldn't be happier. My friends teased me about it until they rode in it, then they got it. Amazing ride quality, great gas mileage, enormous trunk. My wife insists we take the LeSabre when we go on trips rather than her 2008 Scion XB. If you find a low mileage LeSabre, buy it! You won't be disappointed.
See all 52 reviews of the 2005 Buick LeSabre
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Buick LeSabre features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Buick LeSabre

Used 2005 Buick LeSabre Overview

The Used 2005 Buick LeSabre is offered in the following submodels: LeSabre Sedan. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Buick LeSabre?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Buick LeSabre trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Buick LeSabre Custom is priced between $5,995 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 63975 and71395 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Buick LeSabre Limited is priced between $4,998 and$4,998 with odometer readings between 228432 and228432 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Buick LeSabres are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Buick LeSabre for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2005 LeSabres listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,998 and mileage as low as 63975 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Buick LeSabre.

Can't find a used 2005 Buick LeSabres you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick LeSabre for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,568.

Find a used Buick for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,581.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick LeSabre for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,316.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,945.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Buick LeSabre?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick LeSabre lease specials

Related Used 2005 Buick LeSabre info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles