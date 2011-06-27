Used 2005 Buick LeSabre Consumer Reviews
2005 Buick Lesabre Limited.
I am a loyal Buick driver. Have had Buicks for many years but really love this 2005 LeSabre Limited. Really gets good mileage, 33 mpg on hwy for such a comfortable car. People are disappointed in the Lucernes with the mileage compared to the LaSabre. I would tell people to pay the extra money and get a Limited.
One of the best vehicles I've ever owned
Next to my 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan this is the best vehicle I've ever owned. Comfortable, decent gas mileage, minimal regular maintenance costs and the only one major expense was needing front and rear pads and rotors at the same time. I get it serviced every 3-4,000 miles, rotate tires often (3rd set in place at the moment) and drive it daily (127K and still going strong). My only complaint is a dashboard squeak I've had for ages and can't seem to locate. I wish they still made this model for when I'm ready again. UPDATE @ 150,000 miles...Still runs and drives beautifully and usual maintenance items have been the only expenses...Console lid broke from hinge but will have repaired ( I use it a lot).
Oldsmobile Replacement
I have driven GM cars always. I got an Olds Delta 88 in 1987 and have had several Olds that have ran perfect with the same drive train in the Olds 88s and 98s -the 3.8 engine is great- GM was smart enough to stay with it for many years. I bought the 2005 Buick LeSabre because it had the exact same drive train as an Olds that GM was stupid enough to discontinue.
Love my "old man's car"
Absolutely love my "old man's car". Needed another 4 door car after getting married, did my research and knew I wanted a LeSabre. I work for a Buick dealer and I waited until the right one was traded in. Got a 1 owner Custom with 67,000 miles and couldn't be happier. My friends teased me about it until they rode in it, then they got it. Amazing ride quality, great gas mileage, enormous trunk. My wife insists we take the LeSabre when we go on trips rather than her 2008 Scion XB. If you find a low mileage LeSabre, buy it! You won't be disappointed.
Best American automobile, no doubt.
I wish I could find another to hold in reserve. I use this car for an office on wheels. It had 36k when I bought it. It has 146k now. I had to get the air ride repaired. Put on one rotor which was my fault and light bulbs. THAT IS IT except for oil filters, brake pads, air filters and the normal maintenance stuff! This car goes well in the snow. Not as good as a 4wd but with a little sense it gets you there. This car stops very well on dry roads or in snow and has never thrown a surprise my way. Down on the coastal plain I can get 32 mpg highway if cruising steadily. Stop and go traffic kills the mileage. In the hills if I'm not trying to stretch mileage I get between 24 and 25. This is a big car and the ride is wonderful. The car is quiet unless you run with a window down. Front struts now need replaced to help ride but I haven't got around to it. Speedometer is broken so I use the Garmin. Car does not have rear headrests in case of accident. This seats 6. I wish I could find another with 50k on it. I would buy instantly! Update: The car now has 173K. Recently had to put wheel bearings on both sides of the front axles. Engine still does not use oil. I couldn't be happier with this car. This car has knocked my 85 Subaru wagon off the throne in the lifelong "dollars per mile" stat and its much more comfortable to boot! 2019 update: I wrecked this car. I topped the ridge and the other side was a glare of ice. Antilock brakes did a great job and let me pick the spot to hit the guiderail. I missed the other cars but totalled mine. I still miss it 4 years later.... I should have bought it back from the insurance company.
